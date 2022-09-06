Read full article on original website
Related
3 Resident Evil characters we want to see in Fortnite this year
Resident Evil is rumored to return to Fortnite this Halloween. If rumors are true, Resident Evil may be returning to the World of Fortnite this Halloween. The crossover has already happened once before with Chirs Redfield and Jill Valentine arriving last year in the game. The characters had multiple costumes and a slew of unique cosmetics, and with Halloween right around the corner, could we see even more characters arrive in the game?
Cobra Kai is back in the shop ahead of the new season
Fans of Fortnite can get in on the Cobra Kai action with cosmetics returning to the store. Fortnite strikes first, strikes fast, and shows zero mercy when it comes down to the world of franchise crossovers. Once again fans of the hit Netflix show Cobra Kai can get in on the action in the world of Fortnite with the return of the Cobra Kai-themed items.
FanSided
281K+
Followers
533K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0