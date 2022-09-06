Read full article on original website
DA drops charges against nurse who will testify against doctor in patient’s death
The Arapahoe County district attorney has dismissed its criminal case against nurse Rex Meeker who has now agreed to testify against Dr. Geoffrey Kim in the plastic surgeon's upcoming trial for the death of a 19-year-old patient.
Denver mother charged in toddler's fentanyl death
Prosecutors have charged a Denver woman in connection with the death of her 1-year-old daughter, who died after ingesting fentanyl. On Dec. 2, Charlotte Chavez, 31, called 911 to report that her daughter, Betty, wasn't breathing, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office. Medics rushed the toddler to Denver Health...
Suspects in Ma Kaing shooting death appear before judge
The four suspects in the shooting death of businesswoman Ma Kaing appeared in court on Thursday. Kaing was killed July 15 outside her apartment complex while she was unloading her groceries from her car.The suspects are Nu Ra Ah La, 22, Pa Reh, 20, Lu Reh, 22, and Swa Bay, 19. The first three suspects are facing first-degree murder charges with extreme indifference, attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference, and illegal discharge of a firearm.Reh was already in custody in the Arapahoe County Jail on unrelated charges when the charges against him in Kaing's death were announced. Nu Ra Ah La...
Man sentenced to 25 years for 'horrific and gruesome crime'
AURORA, Colo. — A man who fatally stabbed his girlfriend in Aurora more than two years ago was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison. Marcos Gutierrez, 24, pleaded guilty plea to second-degree murder in Adams County District Court on June 24. He was facing a charge of first-degree murder after deliberation in the stabbing that left Airica May Beaty, 20, dead and a man injured.
Denver deputy arrested on domestic violence assault
A Denver jail deputy has been arrested and accused of domestic violence.
Witness to fatal shooting by unlicensed security guard sues 9NEWS
DENVER — A close friend of the man who was fatally shot by a security guard hired by 9NEWS in 2020 has sued 9NEWS and its parent company TEGNA, saying that he suffered “severe emotional distress,” including post-traumatic stress disorder. Steven Wright witnessed the shooting of Lee...
1310kfka.com
9 indicted after fatal post-prom head-on crash in Boulder
A major indictment has been handed up after a teen drunk driving crash kills two people on prom night in Boulder. The indictment charges nine companies and persons with supplying fake IDs or providing alcohol to teens. Police said one of those teens, a 17-year-old girl, left a prom afterparty to get more alcohol, drove on the wrong side of Highway 157 and crashed head-on with a Lyft on April 9. Rideshare driver Ori Tsioni and passenger Gregoria Morales Ramirez died. The 17-year-old girl faces counts of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.
Man pleads guilty after missing girl found at his home
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was charged in the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl who was later found safe in his home pleaded guilty in the case Tuesday morning. James Dean was arrested in May after the girl failed to attend classes at Manhattan Middle School at 290 Manhattan Drive and was reported missing. Deputies with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert asking the public to be on the lookout for her. They said she had no history of running away, and that it was possible that she was with someone she met online.
9 indicted on suspicion of providing fake ID, alcohol before fatal prom night crash
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A grand jury indicted nine companies and individuals this week on suspicion of supplying fake IDs or providing alcohol to teenagers in relation to the case of a 17-year-old driver who's charged in a Boulder crash that killed two people. The crash happened April 9,...
Victim accuses parole officers of ‘dropping the ball’ after man with 6 DUI charges hits his car
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.(KRDO) -- A man, with already six DUI charges under his belt, was in an El Paso County courtroom to face his seventh and most recent DUI charge. On April 8, 2022, court documents accuse 58-year-old Thomas Trujillo of driving with a BAC (Blood Alcohol Contents) four times the legal limit. That's when The post Victim accuses parole officers of ‘dropping the ball’ after man with 6 DUI charges hits his car appeared first on KRDO.
9 indicted after deadly prom night crash
The District Attorney's Office announced nine indictments related to a crash in which a 17-year-old who was allegedly drunk driving hit another car and two people were killed.
Denver Sheriff Department deputy arrested
DENVER — A Denver sheriff's deputy has been arrested on an assault charge in Aurora, the Denver Sheriff Department (DPD) said Thursday. Ernest Parker was arrested by the Aurora Police Department (APD) on charges of domestic violence-related second-degree assault, and criminal mischief for damaged property, the department said. The...
broomfieldleader.com
Maestas-Sanchez murder case set for jury trial in January
Joseph Maestas-Sanchez, 23, accused of fatally shooting Michael Lewis, 71, outside his Broomfield residence in August 2021 is scheduled for a jury trial on Jan. 30 following an arraignment hearing on Tuesday. In addition to second-degree murder, Maestas-Sanchez faces charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft, first-degree criminal trespassing and introduction...
Marcos Vallejos formally charged in Greeley killing of Angelica Vega
The 22-year-old woman brutally killed in Greeley late last month didn't know her attacker. Angie Vega was killed in her family's business and then moved into her car, which was left at a convenience store where officers found her body several hours later on Aug. 26. Police initially weren't sure if the two people knew each other.Marcos Vallejos, 24, is now formally charged with first degree murder, assault and trespassing among other crimes. He is being held without bond. Vega was killed while she was working at Noco Nutrition, located 1990 59th Avenue. A family member described her as a loving daughter who was hard working as well as passionate about food and dance.
Student arrested in Boulder school threat
Police say they arrested a 16-year-old boy accused of threatening violence against a Boulder school.
Suspected police impersonator arrested after pulling over deputy
BRIGHTON, Colo. — Brighton Police Department is seeking more information on a possible police impersonator that attempted to stop an off-duty Adams County Sheriff's Office deputy on Saturday. Officers responded around 3:15 p.m. to a report of a police impersonator on I-76 between Bridge Street and Bromley Lane. The...
Appeals court overturns Denver murder conviction due to prosecutor's misconduct
DENVER — Although a single improper statement by a prosecutor during trial will rarely lead to the reversal of a defendant's convictions, Colorado's second-highest court last week decided such an extraordinary consequence was necessary — overturning a man's second-degree murder conviction and 48-year prison sentence. A jury convicted...
Arapahoe County candidate speaks up about assault
A candidate for county commissioner in Arapahoe County says she was sexually assaulted by a voter while campaigning. She spoke up about the incident to destigmatize being a victim of harassment or assault, she said, and to raise awareness about risks women can face running for office. Jessica Campbell-Swanson, who...
8-year-old missing in Arapahoe County found
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said an 8-year-old who was missing for nearly two hours has been found.
