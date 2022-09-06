ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

The Denver Gazette

Denver mother charged in toddler's fentanyl death

Prosecutors have charged a Denver woman in connection with the death of her 1-year-old daughter, who died after ingesting fentanyl. On Dec. 2, Charlotte Chavez, 31, called 911 to report that her daughter, Betty, wasn't breathing, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office. Medics rushed the toddler to Denver Health...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Suspects in Ma Kaing shooting death appear before judge

The four suspects in the shooting death of businesswoman Ma Kaing appeared in court on Thursday. Kaing was killed July 15 outside her apartment complex while she was unloading her groceries from her car.The suspects are Nu Ra Ah La, 22, Pa Reh, 20, Lu Reh, 22, and Swa Bay, 19. The first three suspects are facing first-degree murder charges with extreme indifference, attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference, and illegal discharge of a firearm.Reh was already in custody in the Arapahoe County Jail on unrelated charges when the charges against him in Kaing's death were announced. Nu Ra Ah La...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man sentenced to 25 years for 'horrific and gruesome crime'

AURORA, Colo. — A man who fatally stabbed his girlfriend in Aurora more than two years ago was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison. Marcos Gutierrez, 24, pleaded guilty plea to second-degree murder in Adams County District Court on June 24. He was facing a charge of first-degree murder after deliberation in the stabbing that left Airica May Beaty, 20, dead and a man injured.
AURORA, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Arapahoe County, CO
Crime & Safety
County
Arapahoe County, CO
1310kfka.com

9 indicted after fatal post-prom head-on crash in Boulder

A major indictment has been handed up after a teen drunk driving crash kills two people on prom night in Boulder. The indictment charges nine companies and persons with supplying fake IDs or providing alcohol to teens. Police said one of those teens, a 17-year-old girl, left a prom afterparty to get more alcohol, drove on the wrong side of Highway 157 and crashed head-on with a Lyft on April 9. Rideshare driver Ori Tsioni and passenger Gregoria Morales Ramirez died. The 17-year-old girl faces counts of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Man pleads guilty after missing girl found at his home

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was charged in the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl who was later found safe in his home pleaded guilty in the case Tuesday morning. James Dean was arrested in May after the girl failed to attend classes at Manhattan Middle School at 290 Manhattan Drive and was reported missing. Deputies with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert asking the public to be on the lookout for her. They said she had no history of running away, and that it was possible that she was with someone she met online.
BOULDER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Victim accuses parole officers of ‘dropping the ball’ after man with 6 DUI charges hits his car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.(KRDO) -- A man, with already six DUI charges under his belt, was in an El Paso County courtroom to face his seventh and most recent DUI charge. On April 8, 2022, court documents accuse 58-year-old Thomas Trujillo of driving with a BAC (Blood Alcohol Contents) four times the legal limit. That's when The post Victim accuses parole officers of ‘dropping the ball’ after man with 6 DUI charges hits his car appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Denver Sheriff Department deputy arrested

DENVER — A Denver sheriff's deputy has been arrested on an assault charge in Aurora, the Denver Sheriff Department (DPD) said Thursday. Ernest Parker was arrested by the Aurora Police Department (APD) on charges of domestic violence-related second-degree assault, and criminal mischief for damaged property, the department said. The...
DENVER, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Maestas-Sanchez murder case set for jury trial in January

Joseph Maestas-Sanchez, 23, accused of fatally shooting Michael Lewis, 71, outside his Broomfield residence in August 2021 is scheduled for a jury trial on Jan. 30 following an arraignment hearing on Tuesday. In addition to second-degree murder, Maestas-Sanchez faces charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft, first-degree criminal trespassing and introduction...
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

Marcos Vallejos formally charged in Greeley killing of Angelica Vega

The 22-year-old woman brutally killed in Greeley late last month didn't know her attacker. Angie Vega was killed in her family's business and then moved into her car, which was left at a convenience store where officers found her body several hours later on Aug. 26. Police initially weren't sure if the two people knew each other.Marcos Vallejos, 24, is now formally charged with first degree murder, assault and trespassing among other crimes. He is being held without bond. Vega was killed while she was working at Noco Nutrition, located 1990 59th Avenue. A family member described her as a loving daughter who was hard working as well as passionate about food and dance.
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

Suspected police impersonator arrested after pulling over deputy

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Brighton Police Department is seeking more information on a possible police impersonator that attempted to stop an off-duty Adams County Sheriff's Office deputy on Saturday. Officers responded around 3:15 p.m. to a report of a police impersonator on I-76 between Bridge Street and Bromley Lane. The...
BRIGHTON, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

