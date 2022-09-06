ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duson, LA

Woman survives crash near Duson only to be struck by truck while walking to get help

By Scott Lewis
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4InCgP_0hkZP6It00

DUSON, La. ( KLFY ) — A woman who survived a single-vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Toby Mouton Extension Rd. in Duson was struck by a pickup truck minutes later and killed while walking to get help.

Duson Police Chief Kip Judice said the incident occurred at around 1:23 a.m. this morning. The victim has not been publicly identified pending notification of her family.

Dump truck burnt, destroyed after catching fire on I-610 early Tuesday morning

Judice said the victim was driving on Toby Mouton when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed. The vehicle could not be driven, so the victim began walking west to find help. Judice said she was dressed in black.

At around 1:38 a.m., the victim walked into the path of an oncoming pickup truck and was killed at the scene. The driver of the truck voluntarily took an Intoxilyzer test, and police found no indications of alcohol usage on the driver’s part.

The crashes remain under investigation and Judice said anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Duson Police Department.

