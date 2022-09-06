ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Orange, NJ

NJ man pleads guilty to scheme using $250K from checks, credit cards stolen from mail

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
1010WINS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17QkOA_0hkZOvBm00

NEWARK, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A New Jersey man pleaded guilty Tuesday to scheming with U.S. postal workers and others to steal credit cards and checks from the mail to make hundreds of thousands of dollars in purchases, officials said.

The 30-year-old East Orange man, Adeeb Salih, conspired with Yaseen Salih, 25, Jahad Salter, 26, and two USPS employees, Khadijah Banks Oneal, 31, and Ashley Taylor, 28, to steal more than $250,000, authorities said.

Oneal and Taylor were paid to steal credit cards and checks from the mail in exchange for compensation. The duo gave the stolen cards and checks to Salih and the other two men who posted as the account holders to obtain or change information, court documents show.

Adeeb Salih Court Documents by Emily Nadal on Scribd

Once the trio gained access to the stolen credit cards, they made purchases in New Jersey and elsewhere. Adeeb also cashed the stolen checks into bank accounts he controlled and withdrew money.

The other co-conspirators previously pleaded guilty to their role in the scheme and are awaiting sentencing. Adeeb is facing 30 year in prison and a maximum fine of $1 million when he is sentenced on Jan. 10, 2023.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Walmart worker in NJ steals nearly $200,000 from store

MANSFIELD (Warren) — A Walmart employee was charged with stealing nearly $200,000 in cash from the store over the past five months. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said that Megan Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, worked in an office at the store on Route 57 on the Hackettstown border. Part of her duties was to make bank deposits.
MENDHAM, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Orange, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Newark, NJ
City
East Orange, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Lawrence, NJ cops arrest 2 after checks kept getting stolen from mail

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — Two Willingboro men were arrested and charged with mail theft after an investigation into the theft of checks and fraud. In all of the cases reported checks were mailed from U.S. Postal Service mailboxes outside of either the Circle Branch post office on Business Route 1 (Brunswick Pike) or the Craven Lane post office along Route 206, according to Police Chief Christopher Longo.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Fraud#Nj#Scribd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
PIX11

Man falls asleep waiting for Uber; wallet, phone, chain stolen: NYPD

LOWER MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two robbers stole a man’s wallet and iPhone, even taking a gold chain from around the man’s neck when he fell asleep while waiting for an Uber, police said Monday. The 23-year-old man was in front of 189 Bowery Street in Lower Manhattan, waiting for an Uber around midnight on […]
MANHATTAN, NY
ocscanner.news

MIDDLESEX COUNTY: STATE POLICE ARREST 11 FUGITIVES

State Police & Law Enforcement Partners Arrest 11 Fugitives, Including Individuals Wanted for Violent Crimes in Middlesex County. New Brunswick, N.J.- The New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit coordinated a two-day cooperative mobile deployment that led to the arrest of 11 fugitives in Middlesex County. This deployment is part of a comprehensive initiative to reduce violent crime statewide.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy