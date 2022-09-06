NJ man pleads guilty to scheme using $250K from checks, credit cards stolen from mail

NEWARK, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A New Jersey man pleaded guilty Tuesday to scheming with U.S. postal workers and others to steal credit cards and checks from the mail to make hundreds of thousands of dollars in purchases, officials said.

The 30-year-old East Orange man, Adeeb Salih, conspired with Yaseen Salih, 25, Jahad Salter, 26, and two USPS employees, Khadijah Banks Oneal, 31, and Ashley Taylor, 28, to steal more than $250,000, authorities said.

Oneal and Taylor were paid to steal credit cards and checks from the mail in exchange for compensation. The duo gave the stolen cards and checks to Salih and the other two men who posted as the account holders to obtain or change information, court documents show.

Adeeb Salih Court Documents by Emily Nadal on Scribd

Once the trio gained access to the stolen credit cards, they made purchases in New Jersey and elsewhere. Adeeb also cashed the stolen checks into bank accounts he controlled and withdrew money.

The other co-conspirators previously pleaded guilty to their role in the scheme and are awaiting sentencing. Adeeb is facing 30 year in prison and a maximum fine of $1 million when he is sentenced on Jan. 10, 2023.