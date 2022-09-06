ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOOTBALL: Rain Cancels Friday Night Lights for Local Teams

EL CENTRO — Rain from Tropical Storm Kay has forced the cancelation of high school football games involving Imperial Valley schools. The two games slated to be played in the Imperial Valley on Friday, Sept. 9, have been canceled. The matchups were scheduled to see Castle Park High of Chula Vista visiting Vincent Memorial Catholic on Southwest High’s Eagle Field in El Centro, and Saint Jeanne de Lestonnac Catholic School from Temecula visiting Veteran’s Field in Calipatria to take on the Hornets.
FOOTBALL: Bulldogs Blank O’Farrell, Move to 4-0

SAN DIEGO — The Calexico High School football team used its strong running game and roster depth to score a 55-0 victory over O’Farrell Charter School in a nonleague game here on Thursday, Sept. 8. The Bulldogs (4-0 overall) jumped out to a 42-0 lead after two quarters...
Yuma bracing for Tropical Storm Kay

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Hurricane Kay has weakened to a tropical storm as of this morning. A serious flooding threat is expected to develop across the southwestern United States due to a substantial influx of moisture from Tropical Storm Kay, located in the East Pacific near the coast of Baja California, Mexico. Many Yuma The post Yuma bracing for Tropical Storm Kay appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial Valley feeling Hurricane Kay rainfall

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley is feeling Hurricane Kay's rainfall. Rain started around 7 a.m on Friday morning and has been consistently falling since then. The County of Imperial released a statement on the current conditions:. Earlier this morning, County Fire Department and Office of Emergency...
Power outages in Imperial County

The Imperial Irrigation District has announced that there are power outages affecting customers in the Imperial Valley. The post Power outages in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
Former Friendship Park site closing in San Luis, Arizona

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) said they will close the former Friendship Park site for the new construction project at the San Luis I Land Port of Entry and there will be new fencing installed on September 8 for public safety. The post Former Friendship Park site closing in San Luis, Arizona appeared first on KYMA.
Arizona farmers say Hurricane Kay could destroy crops, lead to higher produce prices

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hurricane Kay has made landfall in Mexico as a Category One storm. It hit the west coast of the central Baja California Peninsula with winds of 75 mph. It is expected to weaken overnight, but we could see some impacts from that storm here in Arizona. Some state farmers worry about what it could do to their crop, which could ultimately lead to higher prices at the grocery store.
School crossing guard dies after hit by car in southern Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. — A school crossing guard died Tuesday after she was hit by a car last week in Yuma, police say. Maria Cecilia Chavez, 70, was struck by a vehicle on the afternoon of Sept. 1 as she was working as a crossing guard near 8th Avenue and 24th Street. She was wearing a reflective vest at the time she was hit by a car driven by a 60-year-old woman, according to the Yuma Police Department.
Holding onto the heat before a surge of moisture arrives

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today is another day with intense heat with highs reaching 100-115 for the next few days. An Excessive Heat Warning has been extended until 8 p.m. TOMORROW for Imperial County, Yuma is also included. A strengthening hurricane is tracking up Mexico's Pacific Coast and will...
La Brucherie Road Project Works Nerves

IMPERIAL — Maria Hernandez lives west of La Brucherie Road in the hive of single-family homes south of Aten Road that finds itself cut off from a main route to shopping, banking, and more for at least three months. Hernandez was out walking her dog in the area on...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe storms likely on the way in addition to gusty winds

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The leading edge of the rain from TS Kay is now on the northernmost coast of the Gulf of California, near Puerto Penasco MX. According to the National Hurricane Center, Kay has weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm - and is currently located 320 miles SSE of San Diego. From the last glimpses of visible.
Imperial County offers community sandbags for the weekend rainfall

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) and Office of Emergency Services (OES) will be offering free sandbags to residents in unincorporated areas and properties prone to flooding of Imperial County for preparation of Hurricane Kay. Sandbags can be picked up from 7 a.m. to...
Hurricane Weather Is Headed To San Diego, Here’s What You Can Expect

San Diego County is feeling the impacts of Hurricane Kay, which is coming up from Mexico. While the hurricane won't directly hit San Diego, the National Weather Service says the County could see up to an inch of rain along the coast and the inland valleys, and up to five inches in the mountains and deserts through Sunday.

