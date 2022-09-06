ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherrard, IL

starvedrock.media

Princeton Man Gets 6 Years on Class X Felony

A Princeton man has been handed a six-year prison sentence in Bureau County. On Wednesday, 39-year-old Paul Hayden pleaded guilty to Class X Felony Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver. Bureau County State's Attorney Thomas Briddick prosecuted the case. He says that, back in May, members...
PRINCETON, IL
KCJJ

Jail inmate charged after altercation with staff

A Johnson County Jail inmate was charged after an altercation with staff Wednesday night. According to the arrest reports, 32-year-old Joseph Short of West State Street in Iowa City became agitated over his medication distribution time. He allegedly began making threats towards the staff and was removed from his cell block.
IOWA CITY, IA
wrmj.com

Information Sought On Two Wanted Mercer County Suspects

Mercer County Crime Stoppers seeking information on two wanted suspects. They are 27-year-old Zachary Bewley and 47-year-old Matthew Millage. Both are wanted for burglary. More information is available on the Mercer County Crime Stoppers website, or you can call 309-582-3500. Callers remain anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, a cash reward of up to $1,000 will be made in a confidential manner.
MERCER COUNTY, IL
County
Mercer County, IL
City
Aledo, IL
City
Sherrard, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Mercer County, IL
Crime & Safety
kjan.com

2 men charged with Insurance Fraud; 1 pleads guilty

Des Moines, Iowa- A man from eastern Iowa is facing a felony charge of insurance fraud. The Iowa Insurance Division reports 36-year-old Frank Paul Tarasi, of Hiawatha ,was charged with one count of Fraudulent Submissions (a Class D Felony), following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Divisions Fraud Bureau. The...
HIAWATHA, IA
KWQC

Moline police asking for help identifying man from Hungry Hobo burglary

Rock Island Co. Health Dept. offers new booster for COVID-19 starting Friday. You can get vaccinated with the new bivalent (Omicron) Pfizer booster. Troopers say teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80 Updated: 2 hours ago. Troopers say a teen was killed in a crash Tuesday night...
MOLINE, IL
KCJJ

Iowa man charged with domestic assault and public intoxication after incident on I80

A man from Hedrick Iowa was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting his domestic partner while drunk. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred Sunday afternoon. A deputy was dispatched to I-80 eastbound for reports of an assault that was occurring on the side of the road. Four independent witnesses reportedly confirmed that 42-year-old Tyler Kopp was dragging the victim by the hair. An interview with the victim confirmed that report, and she stated that Kopp hit her several times in the face, causing a bloody nose. Injuries were reportedly observed to her face, neck and forehead, with fresh blood on her hands, neck and legs.
HEDRICK, IA
KBUR

Ft. Madison prison inmate dies

Fort Madison, IA- An inmate serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison died Saturday, September 3rd. TV Station KHQA reports that John L. Barrett died of natural causes while in hospice at the prison, where he had been housed due to a chronic illness. He was 82 at the time of his death.
FORT MADISON, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City woman arrested on riot charge

An Iowa City woman was arrested on a warrant stemming from an unprovoked assault earlier this summer. 24-year-old Arturio Henderson of Western Road allegedly joined two other individuals on July 24th around 4:20 am to assault two males in front of the L&M Mighty Shop on Burlington Street. According to police, the two victims did not fight back or throw any punches. They were violently thrown to the ground and punched several times.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Missing Port Byron man found dead Thursday, deputies say

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County sheriff’s and coroner’s offices are investigating after a Port Byron man reported missing last month was found dead. Deputies, with the assistance of the Quad Cities Missing Person’s Network, found the body of Steven R. Mudd, 60, on Thursday on private property in Port Byron, according to a media release.
PORT BYRON, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. JENNIFER DIETZ, 39, 5’6”, 185 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Davenport Police for second degree theft....
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KCJJ

North Liberty woman arrested after refusing to provide name of juvenile son involved in fight

A North Liberty woman was arrested after allegedly refusing to provide her son’s name to officers who were investigating a fight between him and another juvenile. Police were investigating the incident the evening of August 29th in the area of Shady Glen Court in Iowa City. 28-year-old Shawana Coleman of Nichols Lane was reportedly being uncooperative with officers, refusing to give her son’s name or a description of what happened despite being asked multiple times.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Woman killed, deputy injured, in 2-vehicle crash Thursday

A woman was killed early Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 78, just south of County Highway 22 in Henry County, according to a news release. A 2020 silver Ford Utility was traveling south and a 2009 silver Ford Escape was headed north on Illinois Route 78 shortly before 5 a.m., the release says.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
KWQC

1 killed in early morning crash in Henry County, Illinois

HENRY CO., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed in an early morning crash Thursday in Henry County, Illinois State Police confirmed. The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:55 a.m. on Illinois Route 78 just south of County Highway 22. According to troopers, a silver 2020 Ford Utility vehicle was southbound...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
WQAD

