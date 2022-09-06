Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Princeton Man Gets 6 Years on Class X Felony
A Princeton man has been handed a six-year prison sentence in Bureau County. On Wednesday, 39-year-old Paul Hayden pleaded guilty to Class X Felony Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver. Bureau County State's Attorney Thomas Briddick prosecuted the case. He says that, back in May, members...
KCJJ
Jail inmate charged after altercation with staff
A Johnson County Jail inmate was charged after an altercation with staff Wednesday night. According to the arrest reports, 32-year-old Joseph Short of West State Street in Iowa City became agitated over his medication distribution time. He allegedly began making threats towards the staff and was removed from his cell block.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. on probation violations
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Damian Pate, 27, is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on a charge of residential burglary. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-9, 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. If you know where...
wrmj.com
Information Sought On Two Wanted Mercer County Suspects
Mercer County Crime Stoppers seeking information on two wanted suspects. They are 27-year-old Zachary Bewley and 47-year-old Matthew Millage. Both are wanted for burglary. More information is available on the Mercer County Crime Stoppers website, or you can call 309-582-3500. Callers remain anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, a cash reward of up to $1,000 will be made in a confidential manner.
KWQC
Man sentenced to prison for 2020 fatal shooting of man in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting a man in June 2020 in Rock Island. Rock Island County court records show Brandon D. Motton, 37, will receive day-for-day credit and credit for time already served in the Rock Island County Jail.
kjan.com
2 men charged with Insurance Fraud; 1 pleads guilty
Des Moines, Iowa- A man from eastern Iowa is facing a felony charge of insurance fraud. The Iowa Insurance Division reports 36-year-old Frank Paul Tarasi, of Hiawatha ,was charged with one count of Fraudulent Submissions (a Class D Felony), following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Divisions Fraud Bureau. The...
KWQC
Moline police asking for help identifying man from Hungry Hobo burglary
Rock Island Co. Health Dept. offers new booster for COVID-19 starting Friday. You can get vaccinated with the new bivalent (Omicron) Pfizer booster. Troopers say teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80 Updated: 2 hours ago. Troopers say a teen was killed in a crash Tuesday night...
KCJJ
Iowa man charged with domestic assault and public intoxication after incident on I80
A man from Hedrick Iowa was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting his domestic partner while drunk. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred Sunday afternoon. A deputy was dispatched to I-80 eastbound for reports of an assault that was occurring on the side of the road. Four independent witnesses reportedly confirmed that 42-year-old Tyler Kopp was dragging the victim by the hair. An interview with the victim confirmed that report, and she stated that Kopp hit her several times in the face, causing a bloody nose. Injuries were reportedly observed to her face, neck and forehead, with fresh blood on her hands, neck and legs.
KBUR
Ft. Madison prison inmate dies
Fort Madison, IA- An inmate serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison died Saturday, September 3rd. TV Station KHQA reports that John L. Barrett died of natural causes while in hospice at the prison, where he had been housed due to a chronic illness. He was 82 at the time of his death.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman arrested on riot charge
An Iowa City woman was arrested on a warrant stemming from an unprovoked assault earlier this summer. 24-year-old Arturio Henderson of Western Road allegedly joined two other individuals on July 24th around 4:20 am to assault two males in front of the L&M Mighty Shop on Burlington Street. According to police, the two victims did not fight back or throw any punches. They were violently thrown to the ground and punched several times.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by East Moline police on battery charge arrested
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by East Moline police is in custody, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities confirmed. Stacy Smith, 37, was wanted by East Moline police for aggravated battery with a firearm. According to crime stoppers, Smith is being held in the Rock Island County Jail.
KWQC
Missing Port Byron man found dead Thursday, deputies say
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County sheriff’s and coroner’s offices are investigating after a Port Byron man reported missing last month was found dead. Deputies, with the assistance of the Quad Cities Missing Person’s Network, found the body of Steven R. Mudd, 60, on Thursday on private property in Port Byron, according to a media release.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. JENNIFER DIETZ, 39, 5’6”, 185 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Davenport Police for second degree theft....
KCJJ
North Liberty woman arrested after refusing to provide name of juvenile son involved in fight
A North Liberty woman was arrested after allegedly refusing to provide her son’s name to officers who were investigating a fight between him and another juvenile. Police were investigating the incident the evening of August 29th in the area of Shady Glen Court in Iowa City. 28-year-old Shawana Coleman of Nichols Lane was reportedly being uncooperative with officers, refusing to give her son’s name or a description of what happened despite being asked multiple times.
3 teen suspects arrested in Rock Island Sunday after reports of shots fired, stolen car
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A group of four teenagers was involved in a shots fired incident in Rock Island on Sunday that involved a stolen car, according to the Rock Island Police Department. At about 3:46 p.m. on Sept. 4, RIPD officers responded to the 900 block of 14th...
ourquadcities.com
Woman killed, deputy injured, in 2-vehicle crash Thursday
A woman was killed early Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 78, just south of County Highway 22 in Henry County, according to a news release. A 2020 silver Ford Utility was traveling south and a 2009 silver Ford Escape was headed north on Illinois Route 78 shortly before 5 a.m., the release says.
KWQC
1 killed in early morning crash in Henry County, Illinois
HENRY CO., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed in an early morning crash Thursday in Henry County, Illinois State Police confirmed. The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:55 a.m. on Illinois Route 78 just south of County Highway 22. According to troopers, a silver 2020 Ford Utility vehicle was southbound...
Woman in Sherrard animal cruelty case arrested for communicating with a witness
A Sherrard woman arrested last month after nearly 200 dogs were rescued from her home has been arrested again for unlawful communication with a witness, according to online court records. Law enforcement arrested Karen Plambeck, 59, on Thursday for allegedly contacting the owner of one of the dogs involved in...
16-year-old injured in Rock Island shooting Sunday morning, suspect still at large
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A 16-year-old was sent to hospital after they were shot in the leg late Sunday morning, according to the Rock Island Police Department. On Sunday, Sept. 4, at about 10:40 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2800 block of 8th Avenue. In addition to the gunshots, witnesses also reported the involvement of a red car.
