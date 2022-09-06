ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

LSU vs. Southern: What football fans need to know for gameday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Southern University football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium, LSU Athletics says there’s a few things fans should know for the ultimate gameday experience. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Wednesday, but LSU says football fans can...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State’s win over LSU draws huge ratings for ESPN

Florida State football’s 24-23 upset win over the LSU Tigers at the Caesars Superdome Sunday evening was ESPN’s second most-watched game during Week 1:. The Seminoles and Tigers drew 7.6 million viewers on ABC, making it the network’s third most-viewed Sunday night opener on record. That figure is even more impressive when you consider neither team was ranked at kickoff.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Spun

Former LSU Star Reacts To Brian Kelly Press Conference Moment

Brian Kelly did not have a good debut as LSU's head coach, in more ways than one. Kelly's team lost its season opener in heartbreaking fashion on Monday night, and on Tuesday, the first-year coach had an awkward encounter at a press conference. Kelly chided a reporter, Leah Vann of The Advocate, for being late to the session, to which Vann replied that if Kelly had won, perhaps she'd be on time.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

First NIL offer for all student-athletes at Louisiana State University

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — ASAP Inc., formerly known as Waitr, announced a new NIL offer that can benefit all student-athletes attending LSU. As part of the offer, every player at LSU who accepts the NIL deal will promote the renamed delivery app on their social media accounts. Student-athletes will be compensated per order through their social media account. ASAP will partner with a leading NIL company, MatchPoint Connection, to explain the agreement to the athletes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Heavy police presence planned for LSU vs. Southern game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Football fans in Baton Rouge are two days away from one of the most significant games to ever be played in the capital region. This Saturday (September 10), as the Southern University Jaguars face off against the LSU Tigers, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) will be on site among the thousands of fans expected to descend upon Death Valley.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Southern preparing for historic matchup with LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern is preparing to play LSU for the first time ever Saturday, September 10. The Tigers are over 40 point favorites to win the game, but Southern University’s Head Coach Eric Dooley isn’t concerned with the outside world’s opinion. Instead, Dooley...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Look: Reporter Who Called Out Brian Kelly Identifies Herself

Earlier this afternoon, Brian Kelly held a press conference following LSU's season-opening loss to Florida State. During the press conference, Kelly called out a reporter for walking in late. He suggested the reporter owed him $10 and that he would hold a party at the end of the year with the money he collects.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WCTV

Local high schools choosing to move their Friday night football games due to forecasted inclement weather

Florida High Vs. Taylor CountyThursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Wakulla County Vs. Robert F. MunroeThursday, Sept. 8, 2022Crawfordville7:00 p.m. If your school has moved or is planning to move its scheduled Friday night football game, please reach out to WCTV to let us know. Call 850-893-6666 or send us an email at news@wctv.tv, sports@wctv.tv, ryan.kelly@wctv.tv.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU to buy housing north of campus

Florida A&M University is trying to address the lack of on-campus housing by expanding to areas north of the campus. FAMU plans to purchase properties on Conklin and Eugenia streets and Rattler Court. The FAMU Board of Trustees approved this proposal last month and allowed President Larry Robinson to seek...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
brproud.com

Over 1,100 power outages in EBR after Wednesday evening storm

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As of 7:30 p.m., Demco is reporting that just under 800 East Baton Rouge (EBR) residents are without power after a Wednesday (September 7) evening storm. It appears that a number of outages are in the Coursey Boulevard/Shenandoah area. Demco says it expects many...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Council member touts potential for north Baton Rouge grocery store

East Baton Rouge Metro Council member Darryl Hurst says a new study indicates a full-service grocery store would be feasible at the intersection of Joor and Prescott roads. He says the store could address north Baton Rouge’s “food desert” status, spur further commercial development and complement Joor Place, a proposed residential and commercial project in the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Crash with injuries on Highland Road near West Lee Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday (September 8) crash on Highland Road near Duplantier Boulevard near West Lee Drive. The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Happy hour, anyone? Here are 10 options to try in Baton Rouge

Happy hour tends to be like a child. Most days, people look forward to it; it brings great joy. But it can also bring a massive headache if it stays around too long. Even so, Baton Rouge loves a happy hour — as evidenced by the multiple restaurants and bars that offer daily food and drink specials around town. Check out the various Baton Rouge happy hours below, and let us know your favorite.
BATON ROUGE, LA
