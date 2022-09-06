Read full article on original website
Leaked Clip of LSU Tigers’ Coach Brian Kelly as He Delivers Emotional Post-Game Speech after Loss to FSU
After a heartbreaking game against Florida State University, LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly received quite a bit of heat after beginning his time in Baton Rouge with a loss. New video shows the speech that Coach Kelly delivered to the Tigers in the locker room following the game. "Every single...
LSU vs. Southern: What football fans need to know for gameday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Southern University football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium, LSU Athletics says there’s a few things fans should know for the ultimate gameday experience. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Wednesday, but LSU says football fans can...
Florida State’s win over LSU draws huge ratings for ESPN
Florida State football’s 24-23 upset win over the LSU Tigers at the Caesars Superdome Sunday evening was ESPN’s second most-watched game during Week 1:. The Seminoles and Tigers drew 7.6 million viewers on ABC, making it the network’s third most-viewed Sunday night opener on record. That figure is even more impressive when you consider neither team was ranked at kickoff.
Hottest Ticket at Tiger Stadium? Nope, it's Not Alabama
Historically the match-up between LSU and Alabama has been the hottest ticket for fans at Tiger Stadium but that's not the case so far this season.
Former LSU Star Reacts To Brian Kelly Press Conference Moment
Brian Kelly did not have a good debut as LSU's head coach, in more ways than one. Kelly's team lost its season opener in heartbreaking fashion on Monday night, and on Tuesday, the first-year coach had an awkward encounter at a press conference. Kelly chided a reporter, Leah Vann of The Advocate, for being late to the session, to which Vann replied that if Kelly had won, perhaps she'd be on time.
Louisiana Sends Seminole Fans Home with Unique Souvenir
Fans of football in Louisiana may have sent fans of FSU home with a unique souvenir from Sunday's game. Louisiana is known for being a hospitable and giving place and apparently, at last Sunday's game in New Orleans, several thousand Florida State fans left the game with a unique souvenir.
LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly: Joe Foucha's 'unfortunate' absence due to transfer credits
LSU safety Joe Foucha didn't dress for the Tigers' season-opening loss to Florida State on Sunday, and now it's clear why. Coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday that Foucha's absence is because of transfer credits from his previous school, Arkansas. The Baton Rouge Advocate reported that Foucha is appealing a four-game...
Look: Coach O Makes His Opinion On LSU Extremely Clear
Ed Orgeron may no longer be on the LSU Tigers' sideline, but Coach O still has plenty of love for the program. Speaking at the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Tuesday, Orgeron spoke on his time, as well as his exit, from LSU. I'm so grateful of my time for...
First NIL offer for all student-athletes at Louisiana State University
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — ASAP Inc., formerly known as Waitr, announced a new NIL offer that can benefit all student-athletes attending LSU. As part of the offer, every player at LSU who accepts the NIL deal will promote the renamed delivery app on their social media accounts. Student-athletes will be compensated per order through their social media account. ASAP will partner with a leading NIL company, MatchPoint Connection, to explain the agreement to the athletes.
Heavy police presence planned for LSU vs. Southern game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Football fans in Baton Rouge are two days away from one of the most significant games to ever be played in the capital region. This Saturday (September 10), as the Southern University Jaguars face off against the LSU Tigers, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) will be on site among the thousands of fans expected to descend upon Death Valley.
Southern preparing for historic matchup with LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern is preparing to play LSU for the first time ever Saturday, September 10. The Tigers are over 40 point favorites to win the game, but Southern University’s Head Coach Eric Dooley isn’t concerned with the outside world’s opinion. Instead, Dooley...
LSU says it has a 'rogue off-campus fraternity.' What can the university do about it?
Louisiana State University's Interfraternity Council is warning students not to participate in off-campus activities hosted by a "rogue fraternity" that was banned from campus in 2020 because of hazing allegations. It makes LSU the latest in a growing number of universities grappling with how to keep off-campus groups under control.
Look: Reporter Who Called Out Brian Kelly Identifies Herself
Earlier this afternoon, Brian Kelly held a press conference following LSU's season-opening loss to Florida State. During the press conference, Kelly called out a reporter for walking in late. He suggested the reporter owed him $10 and that he would hold a party at the end of the year with the money he collects.
Gumbo, Lucky Dog hot dogs, more: 8 new concession treats to debut in Tiger Stadium
Many firsts will happen in Baton Rouge when the LSU Tigers play this season's home opener Saturday night. Brian Kelly will debut in Tiger Stadium. The LSU Tigers will play the Southern Jaguars for the first time ever, and eight new food vendors will be selling their treats to fans.
Local high schools choosing to move their Friday night football games due to forecasted inclement weather
Florida High Vs. Taylor CountyThursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Wakulla County Vs. Robert F. MunroeThursday, Sept. 8, 2022Crawfordville7:00 p.m. If your school has moved or is planning to move its scheduled Friday night football game, please reach out to WCTV to let us know. Call 850-893-6666 or send us an email at news@wctv.tv, sports@wctv.tv, ryan.kelly@wctv.tv.
FAMU to buy housing north of campus
Florida A&M University is trying to address the lack of on-campus housing by expanding to areas north of the campus. FAMU plans to purchase properties on Conklin and Eugenia streets and Rattler Court. The FAMU Board of Trustees approved this proposal last month and allowed President Larry Robinson to seek...
Over 1,100 power outages in EBR after Wednesday evening storm
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As of 7:30 p.m., Demco is reporting that just under 800 East Baton Rouge (EBR) residents are without power after a Wednesday (September 7) evening storm. It appears that a number of outages are in the Coursey Boulevard/Shenandoah area. Demco says it expects many...
Council member touts potential for north Baton Rouge grocery store
East Baton Rouge Metro Council member Darryl Hurst says a new study indicates a full-service grocery store would be feasible at the intersection of Joor and Prescott roads. He says the store could address north Baton Rouge’s “food desert” status, spur further commercial development and complement Joor Place, a proposed residential and commercial project in the area.
Crash with injuries on Highland Road near West Lee Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday (September 8) crash on Highland Road near Duplantier Boulevard near West Lee Drive. The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on the...
Happy hour, anyone? Here are 10 options to try in Baton Rouge
Happy hour tends to be like a child. Most days, people look forward to it; it brings great joy. But it can also bring a massive headache if it stays around too long. Even so, Baton Rouge loves a happy hour — as evidenced by the multiple restaurants and bars that offer daily food and drink specials around town. Check out the various Baton Rouge happy hours below, and let us know your favorite.
