ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Options Action: Bullish bets on SNAP

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at bullish bets on Snap as it surges for a second straight day. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Courtney Garcia and Dan Nathan.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Finerman
Person
Guy Adami

Comments / 0

Community Policy