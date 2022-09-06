Read full article on original website
Bears GM explains why he did not trade top pass rusher Robert Quinn
One season removed from setting the Bears' franchise record for sacks in a season (18.5), Robert Quinn presumably had high trade value. But as first-year general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus begin the start of what is expected to be an arduous rebuild, they decided to hold onto the NFL’s second-leading sacker from 2021. They elected to have him anchor a young defensive line instead of flipping him for salary cap relief and draft capital.
How Bears plan to make 49ers' 'unknown' Lance uncomfortable
LAKE FOREST – The Bears have the unenviable task of being the first NFL team to prepare for the San Francisco 49ers with Kyle Shanahan's hand-picked signal-caller Trey Lance at the helm. The second-year quarterback made two spot starts last season in place of an injured Jimmy Garoppolo, but...
Chicago Bears announce captains for the 2022 season
The Chicago Bears announced their captains for the 2022 season. The Bears will have four captains for the upcoming season -- two defensive and two offensive. Justin Fields and Cody Whitehair represent the offensive captains. Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith represent the defensive captains. The team will also have an...
NFC North guide: Predictions for the Packers, Vikings, Lions and Bears
At first glance, the NFC North doesn’t look like the toughest division to figure out. The Green Bay Packers will emerge with the crown. Right?. The Packers are going to undoubtedly still be the Packers, with or without wide receivers, because they have quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the helm. It’s as plain and simple as that. But there’s another team emerging as a formidable challenger, and it’s one we aren’t talking about enough as a collective.
Why Dominique Robinson may play more than expected Week 1
During Thursday’s media availability at Halas Hall, defensive coordinator Alan Williams was asked about his confidence in rookies Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker starting in Week 1. Williams answered the question, but added that he’s got confidence in fifth-round pick Dominique Robinson, as well. Robinson is expected to be the team’s fourth defensive end this season, working behind Robert Quinn, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Trevis Gipson. Further, he was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a knee injury. So the obvious follow up question became, how much of an opportunity will Robinson have when the Bears take on the 49ers?
3 keys for Bears to upset 49ers in Week 1
Week 1 is finally here. No more waiting. No more preparation. We do have a few more projections, though. The Bears enter the season as big underdogs against the 49ers, even though they’re playing at Soldier Field, with betting lines hovering around seven points. Pair that with the 40.5 point over/under line, and you can infer that oddsmakers only expect the Bears to score around 17 points. Despite the bad vibes from Vegas, the Bears still have a path to victory on Sunday. It won’t be easy to snag a win against last season’s NFC runner-up, but if the Bears can execute these three keys, they’ll give themselves a great chance to start the Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles era on a high note.
Fields not motivated by 2021 draft, 'glad' 49ers passed on him
LAKE FOREST – Darnell Mooney opened eyes when he said Bears quarterback Justin Fields would make the San Francisco 49ers "pay" for passing on him in the 2021 NFL Draft when the two teams meet at Soldier Field in Week 1. But ask Fields, and he'll tell you that's...
49ers' Garoppolo is healthy, ready to serve as Lance's backup
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo did not participate in any practices while he faced an uncertain future during training camp. Now that he knows his role, as Trey Lance’s backup, Garoppolo will be ready to open the season in that position. Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Garoppolo will be the team’s No....
Schrock: Bears' Arlington Park plan is obvious win if it happens
On Tuesday, the Bears took another step toward their move to the northwest Chicago suburbs when they released their preliminary plans for their desired new stadium in Arlington Heights. The letter included renderings of the stadium and surrounding area the Bears plan to build into an entertainment/park district. It also...
