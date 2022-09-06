ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears GM explains why he did not trade top pass rusher Robert Quinn

One season removed from setting the Bears' franchise record for sacks in a season (18.5), Robert Quinn presumably had high trade value. But as first-year general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus begin the start of what is expected to be an arduous rebuild, they decided to hold onto the NFL’s second-leading sacker from 2021. They elected to have him anchor a young defensive line instead of flipping him for salary cap relief and draft capital.
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins, LT Ronnie Stanley, CB Marcus Peters limited in practice | NOTES

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marcus Peters were listed as limited participants at Wednesday’s practice in the team’s first injury report of the season. Coach John Harbaugh said after practice that Dobbins, who’s working his way back from a season-ending knee injury, is “ascending quickly.” Harbaugh said he plans to decide by the end of the week ...
Chicago Bears announce captains for the 2022 season

The Chicago Bears announced their captains for the 2022 season. The Bears will have four captains for the upcoming season -- two defensive and two offensive. Justin Fields and Cody Whitehair represent the offensive captains. Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith represent the defensive captains. The team will also have an...
NFC North guide: Predictions for the Packers, Vikings, Lions and Bears

At first glance, the NFC North doesn’t look like the toughest division to figure out. The Green Bay Packers will emerge with the crown. Right?. The Packers are going to undoubtedly still be the Packers, with or without wide receivers, because they have quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the helm. It’s as plain and simple as that. But there’s another team emerging as a formidable challenger, and it’s one we aren’t talking about enough as a collective.
Why Dominique Robinson may play more than expected Week 1

During Thursday’s media availability at Halas Hall, defensive coordinator Alan Williams was asked about his confidence in rookies Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker starting in Week 1. Williams answered the question, but added that he’s got confidence in fifth-round pick Dominique Robinson, as well. Robinson is expected to be the team’s fourth defensive end this season, working behind Robert Quinn, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Trevis Gipson. Further, he was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a knee injury. So the obvious follow up question became, how much of an opportunity will Robinson have when the Bears take on the 49ers?
Ranking NFL teams’ popularity across the US

Now that the NFL season has arrived, the battle between teams – and their fans – is ready to reignite. Franchises with the biggest fanbases aren’t always the best, and some organizations in smaller markets have a greater reach than their state lines. So, which team has the largest group of supporters?
3 keys for Bears to upset 49ers in Week 1

Week 1 is finally here. No more waiting. No more preparation. We do have a few more projections, though. The Bears enter the season as big underdogs against the 49ers, even though they’re playing at Soldier Field, with betting lines hovering around seven points. Pair that with the 40.5 point over/under line, and you can infer that oddsmakers only expect the Bears to score around 17 points. Despite the bad vibes from Vegas, the Bears still have a path to victory on Sunday. It won’t be easy to snag a win against last season’s NFC runner-up, but if the Bears can execute these three keys, they’ll give themselves a great chance to start the Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles era on a high note.
No surprises on Washington Commanders' Week 1 depth chart

The Washington Commanders have updated their "unofficial" depth chart for the 2022 NFL season, just five days before the club will host the Jacksonville Jaguars. On the depth chart, there were few surprises -- if any. Perhaps the most notable change came on special teams, as second-year wideout Dax Milne...
Winners, losers from Bills-Rams opening night showdown

That’s how one could describe the Buffalo Bills’ commanding 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL season opener on Thursday. After the game was tied 10-10 at the end of the first half, the Bills cruised to a 21-0 point differential in the final two quarters in a statement win over the defending Super Bowl champions.
