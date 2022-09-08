Flex Alert: Tracker shows how close we are to overloading the power grid

As the Bay Area continues to deal with a dangerous heat wave Thursday, Cal ISO issued an extended Flex Alert , asking Californians to conserve energy to avoid overloading the grid.

Cal ISO, or the California Independent System Operator, oversees the state's power grid and infrastructure. In the afternoon hours on hot days, when most people are running air conditioners and high-energy appliances, power use is highest, putting the most pressure on California's infrastructure.

The agency created a real-time tracker that shows how close we are to that tipping point.

California ISO issued an Energy Emergency Alert 2 Wednesday, saying consumers are strongly urged to conserve energy to not overload the grid.

As of 4:50 p.m. Thursday, demand was around 48, 510 megawatts.

See how current demand compares to our maximum capacity by viewing Cal ISO's tracker

If demand on the grid if expected to exceed capacity, the state sometimes triggers rolling blackouts to conserve energy, as they did in the late summer of 2020.

It's supposed to stay hot through Friday.