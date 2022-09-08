ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Flex Alert: Tracker shows how close we are to overloading the power grid

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nmEYW_0hkZNuGq00

As the Bay Area continues to deal with a dangerous heat wave Thursday, Cal ISO issued an extended Flex Alert , asking Californians to conserve energy to avoid overloading the grid.

ROLLING BLACKOUTS: PG&E posts blocks that may be impacted by rolling outages

Cal ISO, or the California Independent System Operator, oversees the state's power grid and infrastructure. In the afternoon hours on hot days, when most people are running air conditioners and high-energy appliances, power use is highest, putting the most pressure on California's infrastructure.

The agency created a real-time tracker that shows how close we are to that tipping point.

California ISO issued an Energy Emergency Alert 2 Wednesday, saying consumers are strongly urged to conserve energy to not overload the grid.

LIVE: Track real-time temperatures amid Bay Area heat wave here

As of 4:50 p.m. Thursday, demand was around 48, 510 megawatts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e6xtr_0hkZNuGq00

California ISO

See how current demand compares to our maximum capacity by viewing Cal ISO's tracker .

If demand on the grid if expected to exceed capacity, the state sometimes triggers rolling blackouts to conserve energy, as they did in the late summer of 2020.

It's supposed to stay hot through Friday.

For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0hkZNuGq00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 98

Jon Green
2d ago

Over loading the grid? Well, do something about then! Stop wasting money do something about the issues! Forget the stupid bullit train!

Reply(8)
56
Thomas James
2d ago

We elect officials to take care of these problems and prevent them. We have paid taxes to maintain and improve our power grid. Even the Federal Government steals money from the National Debt 💸 and what happens? NOTHING! We do get warnings to stop using so much energy. But nothing about increasing the supply. Even the “naturalists” don’t talk about INCREASE they talk about REPLACEMENT of what we have - which is not enough.

Reply(1)
31
Dena Williams
2d ago

But Newsome wants to make us all buy electric cars. No forethought given to the problems this will add to our energy issues. My AC is set at 84 since 4pm and 86 in the last 20 minutes when we were given an energy alert to shut down anything unnecessary so the possible of losing power won't have a negative impact in the elderly and ill.

Reply(2)
33
Related
Morgan Hill Times

Thousands lose power due to failing equipment

California’s power grid operator made it through Sept. 7 without rotating outages, but thousands of PG&E customers in the Bay Area still lost power as fatigued transformers failed in the extreme heat. Nearly 24,000 customers were affected at one point Wednesday evening by the outages, mostly from transformer failures.
MORGAN HILL, CA
KRON4 News

Thousands lose power in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers had power knocked out Thursday afternoon, according to PG&E’s outage map. The outage was affecting people in the Mission District, Portero Hill and the Dogpatch before it was resolved. There are 5,817 customers affected, according to PG&E. The outage began at 2:49 p.m. and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Major blackout hits Northern California city during heat wave as substation fails

Lodi can’t seem to catch a break. About a quarter of the city’s population was hit with an unplanned blackout during sweltering heat Wednesday afternoon, one day after Lodi mistakenly imposed rolling outages because of a communications misfire. “Due to an unexpected failure of system protection equipment at...
LODI, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Local
California Government
rtands.com

Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Record heat wave puts California in fossil fuel conundrum

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A record heat wave put California in a fossil fuel conundrum: The state has had to rely more heavily on natural gas to produce electricity and avoid power outages while Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration moves toward ending the use of oil and gas. The heat...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Grid#Infrastructure#Overloading#Rolling Blackouts#Flex Alert#Californians#Pg E#California Iso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
SFGate

California faces weather threats from fires to floods

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forces were beginning to collide in California on Thursday as wildfires threatened communities, an epic heat wave stressed the electrical grid and as moisture from a tropical storm was expected to bring thunderstorms and floods along with cooling. Firefighters struggled to control major wildfires in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Fresno Survives Record-Breaking Heat. Will Weekend Cooldown Bring Rain?

California’s merciless heat wave delivered record-breaking temperatures on Tuesday, but the state’s stressed electrical grid withstood the demand without rolling blackouts. Today’s forecast calls for a drop in temperatures, and the California Independent System Operator, which oversees the grid, is indicating it will have sufficient power at peak...
FRESNO, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
65K+
Followers
9K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy