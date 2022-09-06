ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nypressnews.com

How to sleep: The simple activity to do 15 minutes before bed to reduce stress and anxiety

Consistency is likely to result in more restful and stable sleep, preventing the likelihood of a nightmare-inducing REM rebound from sleep deprivation. Daily relaxation practice – Relaxation techniques such as progressive muscle relaxation (PMR) can be incredibly useful in helping you to get to sleep and reducing the stress around not being able to sleep.
Medical News Today

What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?

There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
scitechdaily.com

Decrease Your Risk of Cognitive Decline and Dementia – Avoid These 8 Controllable Risk Factors

A new study finds that dementia risk might be more determined by lifestyle rather than age. According to recent Baycrest research, adults without dementia risk factors like smoking, diabetes, or hearing loss had brain health comparable to that of those who are 10 to 20 years younger than them. According to the research, only one dementia risk factor can age a person’s cognition by up to three years.
LiveScience

What are the best supplements for anxiety?

Supplements for anxiety are becoming increasingly popular, with research suggesting that they may help to reduce some of the symptoms experienced by people with anxiety disorders. Anxiety is a complex condition that often comes hand in hand with other mental health conditions, such as depression or PTSD. Often prescribed medications...
psychologytoday.com

How Psychedelics and Meditation Both Promote Healing

Psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy and meditation may tap into a fundamental source of healing by inducing transcendence. Transcendence of space, time, and ego leaves the experiencer to experience their own consciousness, directly. Experiencing our own consciousness can heal us from the most fundamental, deepest level, I argue. The Buddha said that life's...
studyfinds.org

Yoga app may also cure urinary incontinence, study concludes

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Can you reach Zen and have a healthy bladder at the same time? A recent study reviewing the health benefits of the “Yoga of Immortals” app argues it can. Researchers at Rutgers University found that people dealing with a loss of bladder control saw a significant improvement in their condition after using the app for four weeks.
Next Avenue

Hypnotherapy for Health and Happiness

Hypnotherapy is an evidence-based mind-body approach to overall health. "Do you promise you won't make me cluck like a chicken?" I asked the onscreen hypnotherapist, who's clad in a jacket and tie and looks more like an accountant than I thought a hypnotist would look. "I can only make you cluck like a chicken if you want to cluck like a chicken," he says, a touch of weariness in his voice as if he has heard this question a million times before, which I'm sure he has.
NIH Director's Blog

Psychological Effects of Yoga and Physical Therapy on Low-Back Pain and Disability

Improvements in perceived stress may contribute to a reduction in low-back pain (LBP) and related disability in people with chronic LBP who receive physical therapy (PT), according to a recent analysis of data. However, the effects of yoga and PT on other psychological factors, compared to an education control group, were small and did not significantly contribute to improvements in LBP or disability. The analysis was funded in part by the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) and published in the Journal of Orthopaedic & Sports Physical Therapy.
Medical News Today

How to choose the best medication for anxiety alongside depression

Anxiety and depression are two of the most common mental health diagnoses. For some, they occur as comorbidities, meaning a person has both at the same time. Many of the same medications treat both conditions, though dosages may differ. It is. to experience anxiety every once in a while. Symptoms...
PsyPost

Placebo-controlled study suggests that the benefits of psilocybin microdosing can be explained by expectancy effects

Anecdotal evidence suggests that microdosing with psilocybin mushrooms offers mental health benefits. But a recent experimental study suggests that these purported benefits may be driven by users’ expectations. Findings from the placebo-controlled experiment were published in the journal Translational Psychiatry. Microdosing, the practice of consuming low, sub-hallucinogenic doses of...
Psych Centra

The Link Between PTSD and Social Anxiety

PTSD and social anxiety are sometimes connected, but with the right support, you can manage the symptoms of both. If you’ve experienced trauma that’s led to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), you may already have anxiety. If you also live with social anxiety disorder, this may increase the number of situations that cause you stress.
Psych Centra

Mindfulness for OCD

Mindfulness can be beneficial for people living with OCD. Mindful thinking techniques, such as limiting distractions, can help you cope. Obsessive thoughts can cause stress and discomfort, potentially leading to a cycle of actions. Intended to neutralize an intense emotion, minimize perceived risk, or prevent an outcome, compulsions. Research suggests...
psychologytoday.com

Self-Compassion and Adult ADHD

Adults with ADHD report higher levels of distress and lower levels of well-being, partially affected by low self-compassion. Adults with ADHD report significantly lower rates of self-compassion and higher rates of perceived criticisms. There are three core elements that comprise self-compassion that can be used to build this skill. Living...
Well+Good

The Stress and Dandruff Connection—and How to Break the Cycle

There's nothing like a bout of full-body anxiety to remind you that your psychology and physiology are seriously intertwined. You know the scenario: Something has you stressing, which makes you sweat or itch or ache, which causes more anxiety, which leads to more physical discomfort. Examples of this "stress loop"...
psychologytoday.com

The Mind-Body Connection of Therapeutic Breathing

Your breathing pattern predictably changes when you’re distressed. Diaphragmatic breathing patterns decrease your psychological and biochemical stress. Nasal breathing has evolutionary value and can help you cultivate relaxation. You can cultivate a relaxation response through deliberate breathing practice. Breathe in deeply to bring your mind home to your body....
Medical News Today

OCD and anxiety: What to know

Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and anxiety are separate mental health conditions that have distinct symptoms but overlap in their causes and treatment. A person can have OCD and anxiety at the same time. Although OCD is not a type of anxiety disorder, people with OCD experience. intrusive thoughts that can cause...
IFLScience

Spending Just One Hour In Nature Could Reduce Stress In The Brain

For a while now, scientists have known that taking a stroll in the great outdoors can do wonders for your mental health. However, what they didn’t know is why – until now. A new study, published in Molecular Psychiatry, has found that a 60-minute stroll in nature results in a reduction of stress-related markers within the brain, showing some of the first causal evidence about the benefits of walking on mental health.
