Liberty County, TX

70 farm animals rescued in Liberty Co. were roaming among carcasses, Houston SPCA says

ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

Authorities rescued dozens of emaciated farm animals at a property in Liberty County, according to the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The video above shows the authorities removing the farm animals from the scene.

On Sept. 2, Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigators and the Liberty County Sheriff's Office rescued 58 birds (including ducks, turkeys, geese, chickens and guinea fowl ), 11 goats, two donkeys, two horses, and a dog who were roaming among dead animals at a property in Dayton off CR 401.

According to investigators, several of the hooved animals were suffering from laminitis, an extremely painful condition that indicates lack of farrier care.

LCSO arrested the owner after an altercation last week when deputies said they learned about the dead animals on the property.

Officials said it took most of the day to remove all of the neglected and suffering animals from the scene before bringing them to the Houston SPCA for individualized veterinary care that includes introducing a proper feeding protocol.

A Houston SPCA veterinarian was at the scene along with several Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine students to assist with the animals.

To report animal cruelty, call 713.869.7722 or fill out the Houston SPCA's Online Animal Cruelty Reporting Form.

