Read full article on original website
Related
1 hospitalized after ‘accidental shooting’ in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Lufkin Police Department is on the scene of an accidental shooting in Crown Colony at a townhouse on Westchester Street, officials said. All people involved were detained and police say foul play does not appear to be involved. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was conscious and […]
Longview man indicted on murder charge claimed he had 'slaughter room,' officials say
LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man indicted this past week in the January 2021 death of a woman has written multiple letters to a judge in which he admits injuring her and writes about “hearing voices telling me to hurt and kill someone.”. Joshua Ross McCuller, 40, was...
KTBS
CPSO arrests 4 teenagers for car burglaries; mom for not supervising
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo sheriff's deputies now have also arrested the mother of one of the teenage suspects. Zenkendra Jenkins, 30, is charged with one count of improper supervision of a minor by a parent, the sheriff's office said Friday. ORIGINAL STORY posted Sept. 7:. SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo sheriff's...
Longview man calls deputies on himself, arrested for criminal trespass
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man was arrested Wednesday night after violating an active criminal trespass card against him, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Larry Francis, 62, is reported to have shown up at his neighbors house “highly intoxicated” where he had a criminal trespass card against him. “His neighbor threatened […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox44news.com
Escaped inmate, girlfriend arrested in Corsicana
HOUSTON COUNTY / CORSICANA, Texas (FOX 44) – An escaped inmate from the Houston County Jail and his girlfriend have been arrested in Corsicana. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says that 31-year-old Miguel Alejandro Zuniga escaped early Wednesday morning – allegedly with the help of his girlfriend Melissa Pearl Ortiz. Zuniga was caught in Corsicana by the Police Department at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Ortiz was also taken into custody by Corsicana PD at about 7:20 p.m. in Crockett.
ketk.com
Accident on US 59 in Lufkin has been cleared
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin officials are reporting traffic on northbound US 59 at South First is currently backed up due to accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities indicate the accident happened on the northbound side of US 59 and South Medford Drive flyover. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
‘Shoot me’: Man swung machete at people outside Lufkin motel, police say
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Texas man was arrested Tuesday night in Lufkin after he swung a machete and made threats at Petty’s Motel, according to Lufkin Police. According to the officer, Sir John Oliphant, 44 of Houston, was sitting next to a machete and began yelling “shoot me” when he arrived on the scene. […]
East Texas man dies after car strikes semi head-on
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Anderson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), on Tuesday, around 4:35 a.m., troopers responded to a wreck on SH 79, about eight miles northeast of Palestine. The preliminary investigation indicates a car,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTBS
Woman shot, killed in Shreveport Wednesday night identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday night in the 800 block of Wyngate Circle. Authorities are searching for the shooter. Police say Makaree Rayson was shot three times and died at the scene. She is the seventh homicide victim so far in...
Officials responding to large diesel spill, fatal crash in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement and first responders are on the scene of a fatal crash and large diesel spill in Rusk County Thursday night. The spill has blocked State Highway 315 at FM 840 to FM 95, the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said on social media around 9:15 p.m.
KLTV
Lufkin Police investigating Wednesday night shooting at park
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at Brandon Park late Wednesday night. According to police, a male victim was shot around 10:10 p.m. near the Brandon Community Center, off Keltys Street and Hosea Dolphus Sr. Avenue. He was taken to a Lufkin-area...
KLTV
Palestine man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An early morning crash in Anderson County killed a Palestine man on Tuesday. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at around 4:35 a.m. Tuesday, Jacob Daniels was traveling northeast on State Highway 79 when he apparently crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a 2020 Freightliner truck-tractor towing a trailer that was traveling southwest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Palestine man dead after car collides with freightliner on Highway 79
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 22-year-old Palestine man has died following a head-on crash with a freightliner truck towing a trailer early Tuesday morning on Highway 79 near Neches, according to DPS. Officials said a preliminary investigation found a 2008 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northeast on the highway around 4:30 a.m. when it crossed […]
East Texas man arrested after running away from officers, charged with 3 felonies
CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested after running away from officers and charged with several felonies including unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. On Saturday, Sept. 3 Crockett police were walking and patrolling the area of Wooten Street around 9 p.m. Officers later saw a man who ran away […]
KLTV
Whitehouse man dies after swimming incident at Lake Palestine
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man died Tuesday morning following an incident at Lake Palestine Monday night. According to Capt. Mike Hanson of Texas Parks & Wildlife, the cause of death is likely a drowning but it will take an autopsy to confirm that. Hanson said a call...
KTBS
Rapper Mystikal hires Shreveport attorney in latest rape case
GONZALES, La. - Mystikal, a Grammy-nominated rapper raised in New Orleans who rose to fame in the early 2000s, has been indicted on a charge of first-degree rape over an alleged July 30 attack at his home in Prairieville and now faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted at trial.
California Man Shares Why He’s So Happy He Moved to East Texas [VIDEO]
A man who moved with his family from California to East Texas shared some of the reasons he is so thankful they did so. We're hearing it in the headlines every single day it seems:. Californians are moving in droves to the great state of Texas. And we're seeing quite...
KLTV
Fire destroys family’s ‘dream home’ near Bullard
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas family called it “their dream home,” but a massive fire Wednesday morning destroyed it. “This is a sad situation for the property owner,” Flint-Gresham Fire Department Assistant Chief Keith Tate said. Several emergency units responded to the structure fire...
KLTV
Firefighters respond to structure fire near Bullard
KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to one of the owners of East Texas Fight Academy, Anthony Vidal, about the competition they took part in this past weekend and what they won. Judge quashes motion to dismiss evidence against Whitehouse woman indicted on child abuse charge. Updated: 4 hours ago. Cheryl...
Saddle Up At This Bed And Breakfast For Sale In Lufkin, Texas
Bring your horses and the entire family to this Bed and Breakfast for sale in Lufkin. This stately, two-story, southern mansion has endless possibilities. I have actually been to this property before on the North Loop in Lufkin for a wedding. The horse stables double as a quaint event venue.
Comments / 0