Center, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

1 hospitalized after ‘accidental shooting’ in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Lufkin Police Department is on the scene of an accidental shooting in Crown Colony at a townhouse on Westchester Street, officials said. All people involved were detained and police say foul play does not appear to be involved. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was conscious and […]
LUFKIN, TX
KTBS

CPSO arrests 4 teenagers for car burglaries; mom for not supervising

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo sheriff's deputies now have also arrested the mother of one of the teenage suspects. Zenkendra Jenkins, 30, is charged with one count of improper supervision of a minor by a parent, the sheriff's office said Friday. ORIGINAL STORY posted Sept. 7:. SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo sheriff's...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Center, TX
Texas State
Texarkana, TX
Center, TX
Nacogdoches County, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Nacogdoches County, TX
Crime & Safety
fox44news.com

Escaped inmate, girlfriend arrested in Corsicana

HOUSTON COUNTY / CORSICANA, Texas (FOX 44) – An escaped inmate from the Houston County Jail and his girlfriend have been arrested in Corsicana. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says that 31-year-old Miguel Alejandro Zuniga escaped early Wednesday morning – allegedly with the help of his girlfriend Melissa Pearl Ortiz. Zuniga was caught in Corsicana by the Police Department at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Ortiz was also taken into custody by Corsicana PD at about 7:20 p.m. in Crockett.
CORSICANA, TX
ketk.com

Accident on US 59 in Lufkin has been cleared

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin officials are reporting traffic on northbound US 59 at South First is currently backed up due to accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities indicate the accident happened on the northbound side of US 59 and South Medford Drive flyover. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
LUFKIN, TX
CBS19

East Texas man dies after car strikes semi head-on

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Anderson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), on Tuesday, around 4:35 a.m., troopers responded to a wreck on SH 79, about eight miles northeast of Palestine. The preliminary investigation indicates a car,...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
#Texas Dps#Memorial Hospital
KTBS

Woman shot, killed in Shreveport Wednesday night identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday night in the 800 block of Wyngate Circle. Authorities are searching for the shooter. Police say Makaree Rayson was shot three times and died at the scene. She is the seventh homicide victim so far in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Lufkin Police investigating Wednesday night shooting at park

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at Brandon Park late Wednesday night. According to police, a male victim was shot around 10:10 p.m. near the Brandon Community Center, off Keltys Street and Hosea Dolphus Sr. Avenue. He was taken to a Lufkin-area...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Palestine man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An early morning crash in Anderson County killed a Palestine man on Tuesday. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at around 4:35 a.m. Tuesday, Jacob Daniels was traveling northeast on State Highway 79 when he apparently crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a 2020 Freightliner truck-tractor towing a trailer that was traveling southwest.
PALESTINE, TX
KLTV

Whitehouse man dies after swimming incident at Lake Palestine

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man died Tuesday morning following an incident at Lake Palestine Monday night. According to Capt. Mike Hanson of Texas Parks & Wildlife, the cause of death is likely a drowning but it will take an autopsy to confirm that. Hanson said a call...
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KLTV

Fire destroys family’s ‘dream home’ near Bullard

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas family called it “their dream home,” but a massive fire Wednesday morning destroyed it. “This is a sad situation for the property owner,” Flint-Gresham Fire Department Assistant Chief Keith Tate said. Several emergency units responded to the structure fire...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Firefighters respond to structure fire near Bullard

Judge quashes motion to dismiss evidence against Whitehouse woman indicted on child abuse charge.
BULLARD, TX

