St. Paul Fire fighter hopes to inspire more female firefighters
ST PAUL, Minn. — A centuries-old institution is trying something new. The St. Paul Fire Department recently rolled out an all-female firefighter calendar. "We have Operation Warm Coats for Kids, and we did our first female firefighter calendar," Jodie Carroll explained. She said the proceeds of the calendar go towards purchasing winter coats for children who need them.
Man burned while working at St. Paul brewery to receive $56M
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago.A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million this week after finding that Summit Brewing Company and the makers of a power-washing hose were negligent. Harris, 33, was cleaning a warehouse floor at the St. Paul brewery in May 2014 when a connector on the hose he was using failed and 180-degree water was released.Harris was burned over 40% of...
kfgo.com
Jury rules that St. Paul man should receive $56 million in negligence lawsuit
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago. A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million...
A chance to solve our highway problem is slipping away
Interstate 94 between downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul is an urban transportation nightmare from which its neighbors are struggling to wake up. Thankfully, the Biden administration has launched a new grant program to mitigate harms from transportation infrastructure, including highways. The Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program appears tailor-made to help the Twin Cities design a fix to our freeway problem.
514 Minnesotans, including 6 cops, on Oath Keepers membership list
This from KMSP-TV, “The names of 514 Minnesotans, including six law enforcement officials, appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group, which is accused of playing a key role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The list is according to a report released Wednesday from the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism, which found hundreds of elected officials, law enforcement, military members and first responders in the U.S. are alleged members of the Oath Keepers extremist group. The report says the total number of Oath Keepers Signups in Minnesota is 514, including one elected official, six law enforcement members, three members of the military, and two first responders. The report does not name the members.”
Nurses and hospitals still far apart heading into final days before strike
MINNEAPOLIS — The nurses’ union and hospital groups are still working on a deal to avoid a strike that's set to start Monday. The anticipation is weighing on many. "It is very nerve-wracking,” said Angela Becchetti. Becchetti is a nurse at Abbott Northwestern and is also a...
New Little Free Library in St. Paul aims to confront racism with books about diverse communities
ST PAUL, Minn. — In February of 2021, the skyways of downtown Minneapolis were mostly empty on a cold weekday morning when 70-year-old Bruce Goodman was walking through them to get to a medical appointment. Empty because the winter of 2021 was still a time when downtown skyways were...
St. Paul business owners sue to block construction of East Seventh Street day shelter
A vacant commercial property at 421 E. Seventh St. is set to become a permanent day shelter operated by the Listening House, a longtime local nonprofit offering services to people experiencing homelessness. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A group of St. Paul business owners and neighbors...
"We're at a breaking point": St. Paul Fire chief asks for additional $3.8M in 2023
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The St. Paul Fire Department is requesting nearly $4 million in relief from the city in 2023.Chief Butch Inks made his case to St. Paul City Council Wednesday, emphasizing that the department is doing more than ever before with only slightly higher staffing levels.Inks is proposing a $74,509,998 budget for 2023 – an increase of 5.5 percent. The changes to the general fund would include adding an additional nine staff members, including two fire investigators and a new deputy chief of alternate response.The moves are presented in part to relieve a staff that is responding to...
Vulnerable man missing from State Fair found safe
ST PAUL, Minn. — A missing man who authorities described as "vulnerable" has been reunited with his guardian and family, a full week after he disappeared from the Minnesota State Fair. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says 60-year-old Brian Nienstadt of Mankato was found safe and returned...
Catalytic Converter Thieves Are Targeting Theses Vehicles In Minnesota
If you're like me, when I leave my vehicle parked outside, I half expect to find my catalytic converter missing in the morning. Either that or find some desperate dude under my car in the process of removing the catalytic converter. I realize that the value of the metal in...
St. Paul may trim down rent control ordinance
The Pioneer Press’ Fred Melo writes that it looks likely St. Paul will pare down its rent control ordinance next week. On MPR News, Cathy Wurzer talked with Dr. Abinash Virk, of the Mayo Clinic, about what you need to know about the new round of COVID-19 boosters. WCCO...
Charges filed in St. Paul triple murder
ST PAUL, Minn. — A Minneapolis man and alleged heroin dealer is charged with murder in a shooting inside a St. Paul home that left three people dead and three others injured. The criminal complaint filed against 41-year-old Antonio Dupree Wright lays out witness accounts of the shooting, and...
Minnesota State Fair Comes to Chaotic Close
Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News)- The 2022 Minnesota State Fair came to a chaotic close over the holiday weekend. A MnDOT traffic camera stationed at one of the entrances to the fairgrounds captured a fight breaking out around 10:20 p.m. Monday. The video then shows an individual shooting fireworks at police officers who responded to break up the fight.
willmarradio.com
Violent night in The Twin Cities...2 dead, several wounded in shooting incidents
(Minneapolis MN-) Two people are dead and several wounded after a series of shootings in the Twin Cities overnight. According to KSTP TV, a fight broke out at a private party at a nightclub on Washington Avenue at 1 a.m. this morning...the fight spilled out into the street, shots were fired, and one person was killed and 3 others were wounded. A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed around 8:15 p.m. Thursday in north Minneapolis. They are the 61st and 62nd homicides in Minneapolis so far this year. Other shootings were reported at a gas station on North Lyndale Avenue where one woman and two men were wounded, and in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood in St. Paul where one person was shot about 8:30 p.m.
KARE 11 Investigates: Eight-month delay to test new rape kits
ST PAUL, Minn. — Why is it taking so long for my sexual assault kit to be tested?. That question is one victim survivors of rape are asking advocates across the state says Jude Foster with the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault (MNCASA). “They want answers,” Foster said. “They...
fox9.com
Career arsonist, ‘Backdraft Al,’ dies from overdose
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Alan Theodore Enger, a notorious arsonist who terrorized Twin Cities’ neighborhoods over four decades, died two months ago from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamines. He was 57. Known to arson investigators as ‘Backdraft Al,’ there were no published obituaries noting his passing and...
Arrest made in St. Paul triple homicide
ST PAUL, Minn. — Police say a suspect is in custody in connection with a triple homicide that took place Sunday in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood. According to a press release from the St. Paul Police Department, a 41-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested Wednesday morning in Chicago and is awaiting charges. KARE 11 doesn't name suspects who haven't been charged.
