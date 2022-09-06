Read full article on original website
AUGUSTA, Maine — In mid-August, third-grade teacher Hillary Bellefleur is busy organizing her classroom at Leroy Smith School in Winterport. Soon, her tenth class of students will be sitting in the tiny desk chairs and using a whiteboard that hasn't been touched since the beginning of summer. For her, back-to-school season is always exciting. But this year, there's some extra energy.
CASCO, Maine — Cumberland County deputies and Casco Fire Rescue responded to a report of a rolled-over box truck in the area of 1154 Poland Spring Rd. (Rte 11) in Casco around 12:24 p.m. on Thursday. According to a Thursday news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, an...
CONCORD, N.H. — An Eliot man was indicted by a federal jury for cyberstalking a child, officials say. Michael Chick, 39, a former bus driver, was arrested on Aug. 5 after a search warrant was executed at his home, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Hampshire Jane E. Young. Chick was detained and remains so pending a trial.
Driving a moped, scooter, or E-bike is a phenomenal means of transportation in certain towns and cities like Portsmouth, NH, Dover, NH, Newburyport, MA, Ogunquit, ME, and more. For all the reasons that you should own one, click here. While they are phenomenal "vehicles" if you want have fun while...
Lexie O’Connor has been Maine’s favorite weather anchor for a decade. But now, she is moving to the next step of her career. Lexie O’Connor announced she is leaving WGME after over nine years covering the weather there. The Emmy-nominated meteorologist has spent most of her career in Portland, and residents here naturally had questions about her departure from the station. They especially want to know where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Maine. Fortunately for her viewers, O’Connor answered most of their queries.
For the second time in 2022, Shaw's supermarket has announced the closure of one of their stores in Maine. Back in January, Shaw's decided to close their Westbrook location. That was viewed as more of a procedural move with a new Market Basket store stealing away eager customers. But now, Shaw's has announced the closure of their Scarborough location, seen as more of surprise than a foregone conclusion.
PORTLAND, Maine — The victim of a shooting Wednesday night at Deering Oaks Park in Portland has died from his injuries at Maine Medical Center. Police responded to report of a shooting at the park shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release issued Thursday by the Portland Police Department.
No lakes or ponds have been put on advisory just yet. Following the news that a couple of dogs in southern Maine had to be euthanized following their exposure to a blue-green toxic algae bloom, this news was released by Lakes in Maine. According to them, six lakes in Maine...
PORTLAND, Maine — Two parents and their 2-year-old daughter have been located and are confirmed safe, according to a news release issued Friday by the Sanford Police Department. Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham, and their daughter Lydia had been missing since June 28, after they did not return from a...
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — It's been a busier year than normal for the team with Habitat for Humanity York County. The organization and its volunteers have been working to build two homes right next door in Kennebunkport. "For most of our 37-year-history, we were doing one home a year or...
LEWISTON (WGME) – Lewiston Police say a student was hit by a delivery truck on the Bates College campus Wednesday afternoon. Bates College has also confirmed the crash. Police say the delivery truck was backing up when it hit a female student around 12:10 p.m. The student was taken...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine — Nationwide staffing shortages are hitting county jails across Maine. At Cumberland and York county jails, sheriffs report more than half of their potential workforce of corrections officers is vacant. Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said staffing shortages in jails are unique as it's a 24-hour...
CONCORD, N.H. – A grand jury has indicted a former New Hampshire bus driver on a charge of cyberstalking a young boy.Prosecutors say Michael Chick, 39, of Eliot, Maine, stalked and threatened an 8-year-old on his route. They say he gave the child a cell phone, told the boy to send inappropriate photos of himself and threatened to kidnap him if he didn't comply. He also allegedly put GPS tracking devices on the parents vehicles.He has pleaded not guilty. Police are investigating whether there were other victims.
A student's condition is unknown following an incident in which she was reportedly hit while a delivery truck was reversing. According to WGME 13, the incident happened Wednesday afternoon just after 12. Lewiston Police tell reporters that a student at Bates College was walking on campus Wednesday when she was struck.
PORTLAND, Maine — A man was arrested in Wednesday's fatal Deering Oaks Park shooting and charged with murder, police say. A news release from the Portland Police Department stated Amin Awies Mohamed, 38, of Roxbury, Mass., was arrested after shooting Walter Omal. Police said Omal was shot just before...
AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills is blasting a new report that urges people to avoid Maine lobster because of alleged risks posed by the fishery to other species, like the North Atlantic Right Whale. The report from Seafood Watch, based at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, claims lobster fishing...
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Police say a "large" water main break could impact evening rush hour traffic in an area of South Portland. Crews are working to repair the break in the area of Broadway and Wescott Road, near Cash Corner, according to a release from South Portland police.
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do: Sept. 6 - Sept. 12. When: 5:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. When: Ride starts at 10:30 a.m. For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.
The difference between a good breakfast place and a lousy one is an important difference to take note of. Nobody wants to start the day with a lousy breakfast. So let’s help you find the good ones and help you avoid those lousy potholes. Our friends at Mashed looked at awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations, and whatever other data they could scrape up to find the best breakfast place in every state. We’ll focus on their picks for The Very Best Breakfast Joints In Every New England State, and we’ll throw in some fun runner-ups for good measure – because everyone needs options.
PORTLAND, Maine — Update 7:55 p.m.:. Portland police are investigating a shooting at Deering Oaks Park that left a man hospitalized, authorities say. A news release from the Portland Police Department said officers were called just after 6:30 p.m. A man was found injured from a gunshot wound. He...
