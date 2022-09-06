ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thepioneerwoman.com

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Pumpkin pie may get all the glory at Thanksgiving, but these pumpkin chocolate chip cookies deserve to be in your baking rotation all fall long. It's one of many beloved pumpkin desserts and might be one of the easiest fall cookies, too. The secret to this cookie's wonderfully chewy texture is actually what's left out of the dough—no egg! And PSL fans, rejoice: pumpkin pie spice makes these pumpkin chocolate chip cookies even better.
princesspinkygirl.com

Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake

Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake uses steam pressure to cook your cake so you can easily prepare the perfect holiday dessert without watching through the window or wasting oven space. Smooth, rich, creamy, and filled with warm flavors, this easy, fuss-free pumpkin cheesecake recipe lets you set it and forget it...
TODAY.com

44 fall recipes to celebrate the season with

Fall is such a special time of year for so many reasons and one of the best ways to savor it is with comforting meals. Dinner in autumn is a magical thing. It brings much of the cooking back indoors after the season prior kept the grill on high. But as temperatures simmer, so do the soups and stews and braises. And a whole sensory experience is suddenly happening in the kitchen — a cozy welcome after school, work or time outside in the crisp air.
thepioneerwoman.com

Caramel Apple Cookies

One bite of these caramel apple cookies and you might never go back to the fruit on a stick. The apple flavor is dialed way up thanks to freshly grated apple and dried apple chips in the dough. Caramel candy centers become perfectly gooey as the cookies bake. The secret hero of this recipe? Brown butter! It adds a wonderful richness and makes the apple pop even more. Add this recipe to your lineup of fall cookies to bake this season.
Mashed

Old-Fashioned Apple Dumplings Recipe

If you're in need of an impressive dessert fit for a crowd, these baked, old-fashioned apple dumplings are for you! Because these apples are individually wrapped in pie dough, they make for an easy dessert for a group gathering. And best yet, they can be made in under an hour, and require only a handful of ingredients.
thespruceeats.com

I Tried the TikTok Cinnamon Rolls and They Really Are That Good

I’ve been baking professionally for more than half my life, and devouring baked goods like a ravenous hyena for nearly all of it. (Had I been born with a full set of teeth, that first year of my life would have involved a lot more cookies.) This means I’m a certifiable expert on cinnamon rolls, but not so much of a snob that I won’t devour every single one put in front of my face.
Food Beast

Angry Orchard Offers the Taste of Apple Pie In a Hard Cider

Fall is right around the corner, so many minds are turning to that pumpkin spice life. However, before pumpkin took over palates, apples ruled the season. And Angry Orchard is here to remind drinkers of that!. The NY-based cidery recently launched its newest flavor: Natural Baked Apple Pie Style Hard...
One Green Planet

Coffee Coconut Ice Cream Bites [Vegan]

Blend all ingredients except the coconut oil and lecithin until combined. Add melted coconut oil and lecithin and blend on high for 30-60 seconds. Pour into 2 ice cube trays and set in your freezer overnight. To Make the Coffee Coconut Shell:. The following day, blend all ingredients for the...
princesspinkygirl.com

Peanut Butter Brookies

This Peanut Butter Brookies recipe takes only 5 minutes to prepare and is my favorite way to bake two sweet treats, peanut butter cookies and brownies, at the same time in one pan. Using a few simple shortcuts, it couldn’t be any easier to create the best bite of a...
therecipecritic.com

Must Make Apple Recipes

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Apple recipes are perfect for year-round deliciousness! Take your apples to the next level with these amazing recipes from breakfast, salads, main dishes to side dishes and even desserts!. Apples...
