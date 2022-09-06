COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Callaway County prosecutors charged a man Monday with felony resisting arrest and drug possession after a weekend chase.

Sean Kleeschulte, who has no listed address, was arrested Sunday after the chase that started on Route CC and ended in a farmer's field near Tebbetts, according to the Callaway County Sheriff's Office . A deputy clocked Kleeschulte driving 86 mph in a 55 mph zone before trying to pull Kleeschulte over, the sheriff's office says.

Kleeschulte was also wanted on Jefferson County, Missouri, warrants for probation violations for burglary and drug charges.

In addition to the resisting arrest and drug possession charges, Kleeschulte is also charged in Callaway County with two misdemeanors -- possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license.

He was in the Callaway County Jail on Tuesday without bond. He had an initial court hearing Tuesday afternoon, according to online court records.

The post Man charged with resisting arrest after Callaway County chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS .