Callaway County, MO

Man charged with resisting arrest after Callaway County chase

By Matthew Sanders
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Callaway County prosecutors charged a man Monday with felony resisting arrest and drug possession after a weekend chase.

Sean Kleeschulte, who has no listed address, was arrested Sunday after the chase that started on Route CC and ended in a farmer's field near Tebbetts, according to the Callaway County Sheriff's Office . A deputy clocked Kleeschulte driving 86 mph in a 55 mph zone before trying to pull Kleeschulte over, the sheriff's office says.

Kleeschulte was also wanted on Jefferson County, Missouri, warrants for probation violations for burglary and drug charges.

In addition to the resisting arrest and drug possession charges, Kleeschulte is also charged in Callaway County with two misdemeanors -- possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license.

He was in the Callaway County Jail on Tuesday without bond. He had an initial court hearing Tuesday afternoon, according to online court records.

Related
kjluradio.com

One man arrested after vehicle pursuit in Callaway County

One man is behind bars after leading Callaway County deputies on a vehicle pursuit. Sean Kleeschulte, 36, is charged with resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license. He’s being held without bond. Kleeschulte is due in court Friday for a bond hearing.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Monroe City woman armed with AR-15 rifle, bag of ammunition arrested after Tuesday incident

MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Monroe City woman is in custody after law enforcement quelled an active shooter incident Tuesday, one block away from Monroe City Junior High School. Stephanie L. O’Connor, 48, was transported to the Randolph County Jail in Huntsville, Mo., where she is held on a no bond warrant. Kevin Bross, who was appointed to the case as prosecuting attorney by Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd, charged O’Connor with unlawful use of a weapon and peace disturbance.
MONROE CITY, MO
bocojo.com

Murder Suspect in custody

On 09/02/2022, at approximately 7:46 pm, Boone County Joint Communications received a 911 call in reference to an unknown problem at a residence in the 18000 block of S Old Route A (Hartsburg, MO). The caller reported finding an adult male subject unconscious inside a residence with obvious signs of serious injury and a questionable life status.
HARTSBURG, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Columbia woman, Fulton man hurt in crash south of Crystal City

A Columbia woman and a Fulton man were injured Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 166 south of Crystal City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:49 p.m., Aniyah D. Williams, 19, of Columbia was driving a 2021 Jeep Compass north on...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man charged with setting estranged wife's house on fire

A Columbia man is facing numerous charges for setting his estranged wife’s house on fire. According to court documents, Clarence Moore, 41, called 911 on Tuesday afternoon to report he’d lit his wife’s bed on fire and was playing with gasoline at her home in the 5000 block of Kristos Court. When firefighters arrived, smoke was showing from the back of the home. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about five minutes, although the fire caused significant damage to the entire bedroom. No injuries were reported.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Incomplete details emerge about officer-involved shooting near Paris

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Court documents in the case of a Saturday morning officer-involved shooting are providing some details about the incident that hospitalized a Paris man, but nothing about how he was shot. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the weekend shooting of 41-year-old Austin Tyler Leigh which...
PARIS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Northeast Columbia home damaged by gunfire on Tuesday afternoon

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A northeast Columbia home was damaged by gunfire on Thursday afternoon. Police said officers responded to the home in the 1600 block of McKee Street for a report of shots fired around 5 p.m. Several witnesses at the scene told officers about hearing the gunshots, according to the Columbia Police Department. Officers The post Northeast Columbia home damaged by gunfire on Tuesday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Experts demonstrate proper car seat installation after Morgan County crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man charged in connection with a crash that killed his three-year-old child who wasn't properly restrained was scheduled to appear in court for the first time Wednesday. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), crashes are a leading cause of death for children. CDC data shows that using The post Experts demonstrate proper car seat installation after Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
