The trials and tribulations of being a female heir to the Iron Throne continue to enthrall viewers of HBO’s House of the Dragon. Though the Labor Day holiday delayed folks from watching the third episode on Sunday, the episode has already exceeded 16 million viewers based on a combination of Nielsen and first party data. That’s similar to the pacing of episodes one and two of House of the Dragon. In addition, Deadline has learned that viewing of episode 3 was up 27 percent on HBO Max compared to episode 2 on the prior Monday. First party means data that HBO measures directly from...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO