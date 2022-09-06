Read full article on original website
‘Ally McBeal’ Sequel With New Lead In Works At ABC From Karin Gist; Calista Flockhart Eyed To Return
EXCLUSIVE: Exactly two decades since David E. Kelley’s Ally McBeal ended its five-season run on Fox, the Emmy-winning legal dramedy starring Calista Flockhart is plotting a comeback with a sequel series, which is in early development at ABC, I have learned. Written and executive produced by Karin Gist (Mike), I hear the new show will follow a young Black woman who joins the law firm from the original series (or its current incarnation) straight out of law school. The young woman is believed to be the daughter of Ally McBeal’s (Flockhart) D.A. roommate Renée Raddick, who was played by Lisa Nicole...
‘House Of The Dragon’ Week 3 Ratings: HBO Drama On Pace With 16 Million-Plus Viewers
The trials and tribulations of being a female heir to the Iron Throne continue to enthrall viewers of HBO’s House of the Dragon. Though the Labor Day holiday delayed folks from watching the third episode on Sunday, the episode has already exceeded 16 million viewers based on a combination of Nielsen and first party data. That’s similar to the pacing of episodes one and two of House of the Dragon. In addition, Deadline has learned that viewing of episode 3 was up 27 percent on HBO Max compared to episode 2 on the prior Monday. First party means data that HBO measures directly from...
Collider
Claire Danes Cast in Steven Soderbergh's Limited Series 'Full Circle'
Actor Claire Danes is set to lead HBO Max’s limited series Full Circle opposite Zazie Beetz, Deadline has reported. Per the report, she is believed to play a Manhattan attorney running her father’s family business. It was previously revealed that Beetz will play an agent of U.S. Postal Inspection Service. The limited series comes from Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. The duo is reuniting with Casey Silver, who previously produced their HBO Max period crime thriller film No Sudden Move starring an ensemble cast including Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, and more. Soderbergh will direct and executive produce along with Solomon and Silver.
Which shows got nominated for Emmy Awards? Plus where to watch the Emmys this year
The Emmy Awards are on Sept. 12 this year — here’s everything you need to know about the Emmys this year
‘Queen Sugar’ Season 7 Trailer Teases Past People And Problems Affecting The Future Of The Bordelons
OWN released a trailer for Season 7 of "Queen Sugar," which doesn't feature Dawn-Lyen Gardner's character Charley Bordelon West at all.
‘Yellowstone': Beth Dutton Actor Kelly Reilly’s Real-Life Husband Has Something in Common With Rip Wheeler
On the Paramount Network TV show Yellowstone, Beth Dutton is married to Rip Wheeler. In real life, actor Kelly Reilly is married to Kyle Baugher. The two men share a common characteristic. While Rip is brooding American cowboy, prone to violence as he sees fit, Baugher is an American financier,...
‘Bob♥Abishola’: Gina Yashere & Matt Ross Upped To Co-Showrunners On CBS Comedy Series
EXCLUSIVE: Bob♥Abishola co-creator/co-executive Gina Yashere and co-executive producer Matt Ross have been promoted to executive producers and co-showrunners alongside co-creators Al Higgins, who has been running the hit Warner Bros TV comedy, and Chuck Lorre, who serves as showrunner on all of his series. This marks the latest promotion for Yashere, who co-created Bob♥Abishola with Lorre, Higgins and Eddie Gorodetsky. After a scene-stealing guest-starring turn in the pilot as Kemi, Abishola’s (Folake Olowofoyeku) best friend, she was upped to a series regular and has been a cast member ever since, in addition to her duties as a writer-producer. Ross also has...
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Complete Guide to What We Know
This will be a big weekend for Game of Thrones fans with the premiere of House of the Dragon, but some are holding out for a different return to Westeros. Earlier this summer, news broke that a spinoff series about Jon Snow was in development at HBO. Here's a comprehensive breakdown on all the information we have about that project.
‘General Hospital’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Cause of Death Revealed
General Hospital actress Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death has been revealed nearly six months after she was found dead in Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Pearlman died by suicide from sodium nitrite toxicity. The case was closed Aug. 1, the coroner’s office tells The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterRegal Owner Cineworld Evaluating "Strategic Options" as Admissions Fall "Below Expectations" Due to "Limited Film Slate"Florence Pugh Confirms Breakup With Zach Braff'Verzuz' Battle On: Timbaland, Swizz Beatz Sue Triller for $28M Pearlman, 43, had recurring roles on General Hospital and Chicago Justice and was found dead inside of...
Taylor Sheridan CIA Drama Series ‘Lioness’ Adds Three to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)
Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming CIA drama series “Lioness” at Paramount+ has added three new actors to its cast, Variety has learned exclusively. James Jordan, LaMonica Garrett, and Dave Annable have all joined the show. All three have previously worked with Sheridan — Jordan and Annable on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” and Garrett in the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883.” Jordan also appeared in “1883” as well as Sheridan’s Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” and in his features “Wind River” and “Those Who Wish Me Dead.” The three join previously announced cast members Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira. The series...
digitalspy.com
The Conners producer shares how they will write Michael Fishman out of the show
The Conners spoilers follow. Michael Fishman will leave a big hole in The Conners when he doesn't return for the ABC sitcom's upcoming fifth season. Fishman has played DJ Conner for all four seasons of The Conners so far, as well as all nine seasons of Roseanne. But now, Fishman's time on the show is up.
Popculture
Kim Kardashian Rocks Bleached Eyebrows and Jockstrap in New Cover Shoot
Kim Kardashian is a blonde again, and not just because of her hair. The Kardashians star bleached her eyebrows for a new Interview Magazine cover photoshoot. She also showed off a jockstrap, posing in a way that may bring back memories of her famous 2014 Paper Magazine cover. Kardashian, 41,...
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Star Returning to Show Despite Facing Federal Charges
Yellowstone star Q'orianka Kilcher will be returning to the show for Season 5, despite currently facing federal charges over alleged workers' compensation fraud. Deadline reports that Kilcher will be back as tribal attorney Angela Blue Thunder, a recurring role she played in Season 3 of the Paramount Network drama. At this time, it is unknown how many episodes she will turn up in during Season 5.
Andy Garcia, Catherine O'Hara, Jay Duplass join Netflix film 'The Pain Hustlers'
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Andy Garcia, Catherine O'Hara and Jay Duplass have joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix film The Pain Hustlers, it was reported Monday. The trio will join a star-studded cast that also includes Emily Blunt and Chris Evans. The Pain Hustlers will be directed by David...
Popculture
Kim Kardashian Speaks out About Pete Davidson Following Their Breakup
Kim Kardashian has nothing but nice things to say about Pete Davidson about a month after their breakup. The reality star made the cover of Interview Magazine this week and she had a featured chat with its editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg. did not answer directly about Davidson's infamous "BDE," but she did speak highly of him.
Popculture
Nicolas Cage Just Became a Father of 3
Nicolas Cage just became a father of 3, as he and his wife Riko just welcomed a baby daughter. Confirming the news exclusively to PEOPLE, a rep for the couple stated "Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter. Mother and daughter are doing fine." The...
Popculture
Former Fox News Anchor's New Talk Show on HBO Max Gets Premiere Date
Chris Wallace's talk show, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, will premiere on HBO Max on Sept. 23 before debuting on CNN two days later, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show, which features interviewers with celebrities, CEOs, politicians and other prominent people, originated on CNN+ before the streaming service shuttered in April, and Warner Bros. Discovery announced soon after that Wallace's series would continue on different platforms in the fall.
thedigitalfix.com
First look at new drama series from Virgin River creator
If you just can’t get enough of Virgin River then you’re in luck, because the writer of the original novels has a new drama series on the way. Robyn Carr has now released first-look photos from the set of Sullivan’s Crossing, and it looks like another picturesque setting is being lined up for some tasty TV series drama to go down.
Fox Plots Animated Drama Push With ‘His Majesty’s Dragon’ As Renewal Talks Continue Over ‘The Simpsons’, ‘Family Guy’ & ‘Bob’s Burgers’
EXCLUSIVE: Fox is continuing its adult cartoon push and is looking at new ways to move the storyboard. The network is set to launch a number of high-profile animated series over the coming months including Dan Harmon’s Krapopolis and Jon Hamm-voiced Grimsburg as part of a four-show, two-hour animated block on Monday nights from May 2023. Fox Day @ TCA: Deadline’s Complete Coverage But it’s also got a couple of other irons in the fire including a push on animated drama series, a slew of animated comedy projects in the works and is in the middle of renewal talks over its long-running series...
