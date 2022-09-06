Read full article on original website
Central Florida Hidden LuxuryLydia BellMicanopy, FL
Students are back – check out these opportunities to get involved.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Taking a Dog Break in Alachua CountyMichele SharpeAlachua County, FL
In Gainesville, even amidst the new, the old favorites endure.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, FloridaEvie M.Gainesville, FL
Game Prediction: No. 20 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Florida
Here's what we think about this huge, early season SEC matchup.
College Football Odds: Kentucky vs. Florida prediction, odds and pick – 9/10/2022
The Kentucky Wildcats and Florida Gators will face off in an SEC college football matchup on Saturday night in Gainesville. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our College football odds series, which includes a Kentucky-Florida prediction and pick, laid out below. Kentucky won its season-opening...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier admits to 'coachspeak' reaction to Florida being ranked, moving on from Utah
Billy Napier is already dealing with rising expectations as Florida had the biggest upset of last week with a surprising victory over No. 7 Utah. Florida went from being unranked to No. 12 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll. “I think obviously people watch us play and develop...
Florida Gators Midweek Injury Report: Five Players Out vs. Kentucky
Florida's Week 2 injury report ruled five players out against Kentucky, including a starter.
Gators NIL Replica Player Jerseys Available Now
Florida Gators replica player jerseys are available for purchase now through Fanatics.
WCJB
State warns Gainesville against finalizing multi-family zoning plan
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is warning the city of Gainesville to reverse course after the commission voted to end single-family zoning in the city. The department reviewed the change to the city’s comprehensive plan to allow the multi-family units to be built in neighborhoods...
WCJB
Over 100 vendors are coming to Trenton to kick off fall
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Trenton “Almost Fall Festival” is Saturday, September 10th from 10am to 4pm. It is located at the Trenton State Farmers Market. There will be local businesses, food trucks, non-profits and more. Parking and admission is free.
Central Florida Hidden Luxury
It’s no secret that the pandemic has been a blessing for real estate revival. Whether it was the quarantine that made folks itch to escape their everyday homes and seek a project or just the urge to travel with the downtime, the boom has certainly flooded AirBnB. And that’s lucky for me!
mycbs4.com
Two GPD officers suspended for photo and comments about Terrell Bradley's injuries
Gainesville — Gainesville Police Chief Lonnie Scott said Thursday he suspended two police officers, with pay, after reviewing an internal affairs report about Terrell Bradley's arrest. Officers took a photo of Bradley's injuries and wrote inappropriate messages about them, an internal affairs report states. "It was brought to the...
wogx.com
New body camera video released in arrest of Florida man who lost eye
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A new video shows the moments that a man was arrested in Gainesville. That man blames the loss of one of his eyes on an aggressive K-9. Gainesville police released body camera video showing what happened during their encounter with 30-year-old Terrell Bradley. It all started when...
Independent Florida Alligator
UF students report being shot with BB gun near campus
Out of the corner of his eye, Fernando Ocon saw a small, beige sedan while he was walking home Aug. 30 through the UF Innovation District between downtown Gainesville and UF campus. Soon, the car stopped right next to him, a man inside the car rolled down his window and...
mainstreetdailynews.com
State wants Gainesville to shelve zoning changes
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) recommended Thursday that Gainesville withdraw its proposed zoning changes, describing the city’s current approach as “scattered, unplanned, unfocused and untenable.”. The City Commission approved changes to its land use and zoning regulations in early August, amidst widespread citizen opposition. The commission...
ocalahorseproperties.com
World Equestrian Center Ocala Food & Wine Festival is Back!
For Immediate Release — OCALA, Florida – September 8, 2022 – The 2022 Ocala Food & Wine Festival presented by Lugano Diamonds is back for a second year at World Equestrian Center Ocala. Three-Day Culinary Celebration Proceeds to Support Local Industry. Drawing more than 800 attendees in...
WCJB
Popular Gainesville breakfast spot catches fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Food wasn’t served at Peach Valley Cafe Monday morning because of a fire that started in the kitchen. The popular restaurant caught on fire around 1 a.m. leaving employees to clean up $75,000 worth of damages. Gainesville Fire Marshal says the 26 firefighters responded to...
WCJB
Stolen boat recovered in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a boat worth about $92,000. Deputies say it was hauled away from the owner’s property on southwest 66th street. They later found the boat but it was stripped of two 150 horsepower motors and some...
WCJB
Council accepts resignation of two Williston city leaders
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Two city leaders in Williston resigned during a city council meeting on Tuesday. During the meeting, the city council accepted the resignation of Williston City Manager Jackie Gorman and Deputy City Manager Deanna Nelson. The council then voted unanimously to appoint Deputy Police Chief Terry Bovaird...
Independent Florida Alligator
Allegations of voter fraud, suppression linger following Alachua County’s primary election
With voter fraud claims from top state officials and the bottom of Facebook comment sections, post-primary questions linger in the aftermath of the Aug. 23 election despite the confirmation of all race results. Allegations of felon voter fraud, a lack of Republican ballots at select precincts and late-night result deliveries...
WCJB
Columbia County Report: 1/2 cent sales tax proposed to fund new schools
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A proposal to create a half-cent sales tax in Columbia County to fund schools will be on the ballot in November, the Lake City Humane Society is getting a boost to its budget, and Florida Gateway College’s bass fishing teams placed in a national tournament, all in this week’s Columbia County Report.
WCJB
Pedestrian hit and killed in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a pedestrian was hit while walking along a road in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a van was headed north on U.S. 41 near Southeast County Road 349 around 7 a.m. this morning. That’s when the van hit a 65-year-old Alachua man walking north on the highway, killing him.
FHP: Pedestrian dead after hit by van in Lake City crash
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that a deadly crash occurred Friday morning on U.S. 41 and SE County Road 349 in Lake City. According to the FHP, at around 6:50 a.m., a 65-year-old man from Alachua County was driving a van north on U.S. 41 approaching SE CR 349. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking northbound on U.S. 41 ahead of the van.
