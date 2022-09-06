Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant inspection: Fleming Island frozen yogurt shop receives fine for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonFleming Island, FL
Grumpy’s restaurant in Middleburg announces plans to reopenDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park residents upset with trees cut down at Bradley ParkJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested for stealing Harley Davidson motorcycle from dealership, deputies reportZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for 15 driving suspensions, drug possession deputies reportZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record
ServPro franchise buys Cassat Avenue building for relocation
NAI Hallmark announced the sale of 750 Cassat Ave. in West Jacksonville to ServPro of Arlington/Jacksonville East for $3.26 million. NAI Hallmark Vice President Austin Kay represented the seller and John Cole with Foundry Commercial represented the buyer. The 32,198-square-foot building was developed in 1979. Beauty Max previously operated there.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Bradford Allen paid $70 million for Prudential Building
Chicago-based Bradford Allen Investment Advisors paid $70 million on Aug. 8 for the Prudential Building on the Downtown Jacksonville Southbank. Bradford Allen acquired the property through Bradford Allen San Marco LLC from The Prudential Insurance Company of America. Bradford Allen then entered into a $69 million mortgage with Simmons Bank...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Topaz Village in Ortega sells for $66 million
Two properties that make up the Topaz Villas at 5327 Timuquana Road sold for $66 million Sept. 7. Through Mission Springs JV 2019 LLC, Lynd Co. of San Antonio sold the apartments to NS Property Management of Fort Lauderdale, which bought the property through Villas at Ortega LP. Lynd bought...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Six projects reshaping Downtown Jacksonville
From One Riverside to JAX River View Plaza and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s Four Seasons hotel, more than $3 billion of investment is in the pipeline for the urban core. Downtown Investment Authority Director of Downtown Real Estate and Development Steve Kelley offers an update on where those...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville Daily Record
TSG Realty buys San Marco Theatre, Stellers properties
TSG Realty announced Sept. 8 it bought the San Marco Square properties anchored and leased by the San Marco Theatre and Stellers Gallery for $3.35 million. It bought the properties from San Marco Real Estate Partnership LLC. TSG Property Manager Pamela Howard said the properties at 1990-1996 San Marco Blvd....
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
Planet Fitness, 8661 Old Kings Road S., No. 1, contractor is Skyline Construction Inc., interior alteration, $661,105. Zero Latency VR, 8206 Philips Highway, contractor is Skyline Construction Inc., 5,030 square feet, tenant build-out, $175,850. Signs. WDEstate LLC, 8669 Baymeadows Road, contractor is Taylor Sign & Design Inc., ground sign with...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacksonville Daily Record
More than $3 billion of investment in pipeline for the urban core
Jacksonville’s Downtown Investment Authority is working to debunk a long-held belief that it is a city of renderings and convince a skeptical public that momentum revitalizing the urban core is real. Officials for the city agency trying to spur Downtown investment have picked up the messaging effort in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jacksonville Daily Record
City review board initially approves Pratt Funeral Home project
Plans to restore a historic LaVilla area funeral home, believed to be Florida’s first, and convert it to long-term and Airbnb-style apartments and retail is a step closer to reality. The Downtown Development Review Board voted 8-0 on Sept. 8 to grant conceptual design approval for Silver Street Management...
Jacksonville Daily Record
7-Eleven to North Jacksonville
JEA received a service availability request report for a 5,000-square-foot convenience store at 671 Pecan Park Road in North Jacksonville. England-Thims & Miller Inc. is the civil engineer. Previous reports show that the 7-Eleven chain is exploring construction of a 4,560-square-foot convenience store/restaurant with automobile and diesel fueling at northwest...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Walgreen Co. sells two stores for a total of $11.9 million
Drugstore chain Walgreen Co. sold two Jacksonville properties Aug. 26 for a combined $11.9 million. The buyer is Los Angeles-based Corporate Partners Capital Group, through CP Thunder FS LLC. Walgreen sold its property at 14405 Beach Blvd. for $6.1 million and its 5990 Townsend Road site for $5.8 million. Corporate...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Pointe Sienna Apartment Homes in San Jose sell for $45 million
The Pointe Sienna Apartment Homes at 7200 Powers Ave. sold Sept. 1 for $45 million. Through Pointe Sienna (M-O) Owner LLC, Morgan Properties of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, sold the property to Bridge Investment Group of Sandy, Utah. Bridge Investment bought the property through Bridge WF II FL Pointe Sienna...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jacksonville Daily Record
Two Whataburgers in development in Jacksonville
In the Baymeadows/Deerwood area, the city is reviewing a building-permit application and issued a concurrency reservation certificate for a 3,214-square-foot Whataburger on almost an acre at 8325 Southside Blvd. between Walgreens and AutoZone. The construction cost is estimated at $2.1 million. Peter Sleiman Development Group, through Dow Equities LLC, is...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Former Gold Club, Henderson’s building will be demolished
A 40-year-old building that began as Henderson’s, one of the city’s first experiential restaurants, and then spent 24 years as a nightclub, is coming down. The city is reviewing a permit application for ELEV8 Demolition to demolish the closed building at 320 General Doolittle Drive north of Atlantic Boulevard in East Arlington.
fernandinaobserver.com
A Very Big Saturday for the 7th Street Markets
Saturday marks the 10th anniversary of the Fernandina Beach Market Place farmers market. Being open every Saturday, for 10 years, really embeds you into the community and you become friends — no, you become family — and we have a reunion each week from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
News4Jax.com
USS Orleck’s agreement to dock near Hyatt Regency Jacksonville set to expire, but permanent home far from ready
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The USS Orleck is starting to become a downtown destination, but it might have worn out its welcome at its current spot. At the end of the month, the agreement with the city to dock near the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville expires — and the site for the permanent home for the warship museum is far from ready.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Former Black Creek Outfitters store changes hands again to a new investor
With a tenant in place, the owner of the former Black Creek Outfitters property in St. Johns Town Center sold the building to an investor at a $2.4 million profit over a year. VDM Orange Retail LLC of Orlando sold the building at 10051 Skinner Lake Drive on Sept. 1 to Sigma Development Co. Inc. for $5.4 million.
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Sandbar & Kitchen on Amelia Island sold for $5.24 million
The oceanfront Sandbar & Kitchen in Fernandina Beach sold Aug. 29 for $5.24 million. The restaurant and bar is at 2910 Atlantic Ave. south of the beach access and Main Beach Park. The buyer was Pamplona Investments Group LLC of Coral Gables. The seller was Main Beach Property LLC of...
Jacksonville Daily Record
City issues permit for JEA emergency operations center build-out
The city issued a permit Sept. 7 for contractor Perry-McCall Construction to complete nearly $1.78 million in tenant improvements to the Cologix data center for JEA’s next emergency operations center. The city-owned electric and water utility plans to move out of the EOC Downtown to the Southside data center...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Holland & Knight’s Gropper to Florida Theatre board
Michael Gropper, a trial lawyer in the Jacksonville office of Holland & Knight, joined the board of directors of the Florida Theatre. Gropper received his J.D. from the Amerian University Washington College of Law, where he graduated first in his class. He also has a bachelor’s in communications from the University of North Florida and clerked for U.S. District Judge Brian Davis of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.
Comments / 1