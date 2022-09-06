ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

ServPro franchise buys Cassat Avenue building for relocation

NAI Hallmark announced the sale of 750 Cassat Ave. in West Jacksonville to ServPro of Arlington/Jacksonville East for $3.26 million. NAI Hallmark Vice President Austin Kay represented the seller and John Cole with Foundry Commercial represented the buyer. The 32,198-square-foot building was developed in 1979. Beauty Max previously operated there.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Bradford Allen paid $70 million for Prudential Building

Chicago-based Bradford Allen Investment Advisors paid $70 million on Aug. 8 for the Prudential Building on the Downtown Jacksonville Southbank. Bradford Allen acquired the property through Bradford Allen San Marco LLC from The Prudential Insurance Company of America. Bradford Allen then entered into a $69 million mortgage with Simmons Bank...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Topaz Village in Ortega sells for $66 million

Two properties that make up the Topaz Villas at 5327 Timuquana Road sold for $66 million Sept. 7. Through Mission Springs JV 2019 LLC, Lynd Co. of San Antonio sold the apartments to NS Property Management of Fort Lauderdale, which bought the property through Villas at Ortega LP. Lynd bought...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Six projects reshaping Downtown Jacksonville

From One Riverside to JAX River View Plaza and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s Four Seasons hotel, more than $3 billion of investment is in the pipeline for the urban core. Downtown Investment Authority Director of Downtown Real Estate and Development Steve Kelley offers an update on where those...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville, FL
Business
Jacksonville, FL
Real Estate
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
Jacksonville Daily Record

TSG Realty buys San Marco Theatre, Stellers properties

TSG Realty announced Sept. 8 it bought the San Marco Square properties anchored and leased by the San Marco Theatre and Stellers Gallery for $3.35 million. It bought the properties from San Marco Real Estate Partnership LLC. TSG Property Manager Pamela Howard said the properties at 1990-1996 San Marco Blvd....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

Planet Fitness, 8661 Old Kings Road S., No. 1, contractor is Skyline Construction Inc., interior alteration, $661,105. Zero Latency VR, 8206 Philips Highway, contractor is Skyline Construction Inc., 5,030 square feet, tenant build-out, $175,850. Signs. WDEstate LLC, 8669 Baymeadows Road, contractor is Taylor Sign & Design Inc., ground sign with...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

More than $3 billion of investment in pipeline for the urban core

Jacksonville’s Downtown Investment Authority is working to debunk a long-held belief that it is a city of renderings and convince a skeptical public that momentum revitalizing the urban core is real. Officials for the city agency trying to spur Downtown investment have picked up the messaging effort in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

City review board initially approves Pratt Funeral Home project

Plans to restore a historic LaVilla area funeral home, believed to be Florida’s first, and convert it to long-term and Airbnb-style apartments and retail is a step closer to reality. The Downtown Development Review Board voted 8-0 on Sept. 8 to grant conceptual design approval for Silver Street Management...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

7-Eleven to North Jacksonville

JEA received a service availability request report for a 5,000-square-foot convenience store at 671 Pecan Park Road in North Jacksonville. England-Thims & Miller Inc. is the civil engineer. Previous reports show that the 7-Eleven chain is exploring construction of a 4,560-square-foot convenience store/restaurant with automobile and diesel fueling at northwest...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Walgreen Co. sells two stores for a total of $11.9 million

Drugstore chain Walgreen Co. sold two Jacksonville properties Aug. 26 for a combined $11.9 million. The buyer is Los Angeles-based Corporate Partners Capital Group, through CP Thunder FS LLC. Walgreen sold its property at 14405 Beach Blvd. for $6.1 million and its 5990 Townsend Road site for $5.8 million. Corporate...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Pointe Sienna Apartment Homes in San Jose sell for $45 million

The Pointe Sienna Apartment Homes at 7200 Powers Ave. sold Sept. 1 for $45 million. Through Pointe Sienna (M-O) Owner LLC, Morgan Properties of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, sold the property to Bridge Investment Group of Sandy, Utah. Bridge Investment bought the property through Bridge WF II FL Pointe Sienna...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Two Whataburgers in development in Jacksonville

In the Baymeadows/Deerwood area, the city is reviewing a building-permit application and issued a concurrency reservation certificate for a 3,214-square-foot Whataburger on almost an acre at 8325 Southside Blvd. between Walgreens and AutoZone. The construction cost is estimated at $2.1 million. Peter Sleiman Development Group, through Dow Equities LLC, is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Former Gold Club, Henderson’s building will be demolished

A 40-year-old building that began as Henderson’s, one of the city’s first experiential restaurants, and then spent 24 years as a nightclub, is coming down. The city is reviewing a permit application for ELEV8 Demolition to demolish the closed building at 320 General Doolittle Drive north of Atlantic Boulevard in East Arlington.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

A Very Big Saturday for the 7th Street Markets

Saturday marks the 10th anniversary of the Fernandina Beach Market Place farmers market. Being open every Saturday, for 10 years, really embeds you into the community and you become friends — no, you become family — and we have a reunion each week from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Former Black Creek Outfitters store changes hands again to a new investor

With a tenant in place, the owner of the former Black Creek Outfitters property in St. Johns Town Center sold the building to an investor at a $2.4 million profit over a year. VDM Orange Retail LLC of Orlando sold the building at 10051 Skinner Lake Drive on Sept. 1 to Sigma Development Co. Inc. for $5.4 million.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Sandbar & Kitchen on Amelia Island sold for $5.24 million

The oceanfront Sandbar & Kitchen in Fernandina Beach sold Aug. 29 for $5.24 million. The restaurant and bar is at 2910 Atlantic Ave. south of the beach access and Main Beach Park. The buyer was Pamplona Investments Group LLC of Coral Gables. The seller was Main Beach Property LLC of...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

City issues permit for JEA emergency operations center build-out

The city issued a permit Sept. 7 for contractor Perry-McCall Construction to complete nearly $1.78 million in tenant improvements to the Cologix data center for JEA’s next emergency operations center. The city-owned electric and water utility plans to move out of the EOC Downtown to the Southside data center...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Holland & Knight’s Gropper to Florida Theatre board

Michael Gropper, a trial lawyer in the Jacksonville office of Holland & Knight, joined the board of directors of the Florida Theatre. Gropper received his J.D. from the Amerian University Washington College of Law, where he graduated first in his class. He also has a bachelor’s in communications from the University of North Florida and clerked for U.S. District Judge Brian Davis of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

