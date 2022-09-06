Read full article on original website
Liz Walsh Campanelli
2d ago
You’ll lose your credibility and respect from fans if you chose FB over family. Family always comes first. You’ll still be able to keep the lights on . Go home .
William Ramsey
2d ago
You Sir have accomplished so much on & off the field. The accomplishments in the NFL alone will probably never be duplicated. To me ,now, its just needs to come to an end. Step down & enjoy ur family while you can, while ur still a young man & be proud of what you've done on & off the field. Tomorrow isn't guaranteed....
lou d
2d ago
Enough Tom. You’re a great football player. Amazing stats. Your 45. You don’t need the $$. Enjoy your wife and kids. Life can turn on a dime.
