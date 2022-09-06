ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Palm Beach County high school football power rankings: Top 10 scrambled after Week 2

By Emilee Smarr, Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago

Week 2 saw Palm Beach County football teams do what they're known for best.

From stunning blowouts in overmatched pairings to low-scoring games between the weaker ones and, of course, taking a punch to the mouth across county lines, it seems the majority of the area could be on trajectory for another lackluster postseason.

But, some teams are still putting together the pieces on offense and defense and there were a number of impressive performances throughout our ranking.

Here's where local squads fell in the ranks as Thursday and Friday night lights approach:

1. Cardinal Newman (2-0)

Last week: No. 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09jLtU_0hkZMylX00

While changes in rosters and head coaches have rocked both programs since they last met, Cardinal Newman's 42-0 shutout of the Stallions proved significant progress in comparison to American Heritage-Delray's 19-0 victory over the Crusaders in 2020.

When you check out Florida's Class 1M star leaderboards, Newman players like end Maverick Gracio, kicker-punter Anthony Hines, receiver-cornerback Josh Philostin and quarterback Luke Warnock – just 67 yards away from the best passing average in division – are found around the top  with state champions Chaminade-Madonna and Jacksonville's Trinity Christian.

The Crusaders are proving that they can hang with the big dogs – at least on the stat sheet – and at this point, it looks like we'll be watching them do that into December.

2. Palm Beach Central (2-0)

Last week: No. 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09TKKV_0hkZMylX00

Central's 27-7 dub against Class 4A Final Four finalist did more than exceed expectations last week, especially with a wicked four-hour bus ride to Saint Petersburg and a late kickoff.

Alas, an 8A-turned-4M squad like the Broncos should beat a team like Lakewood, which is playing in Class 2M this season.

3. Atlantic (1-1)

Last week: No. 4

Averaging 410.5 all-purpose yards and 72.5 tackles a game, Atlantic has it all. This is the youngest squad of Eagles to hold down starting positions dating back to 2018 and there are moments when the inexperience shows in penalties or a little fatigue by the second half. That same 2018 season, Atlantic went undefeated before falling in Class 8A region quarterfinals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EdC3S_0hkZMylX00

So far this cycle, nine Atlantic juniors, three sophomores and two freshman have posted stats – the better half on defense while Lincoln Graf and Martay McClendon rank fifth and third for most passing and receiving yards in Class 3M as of last Thursday's 28-12 victory versus Monarch.

4. Santaluces (2-0)

Last week: No. 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48YXNO_0hkZMylX00

Being "banged up" resulted in situations like substituting a receiver for a running back, athlete Curtis Douglas playing with a sprained ankle as the Chiefs took down Boynton Beach 22-7.

Even with a self-proclaimed lack of depth at play-calling sans an offensive coordinator for Hector Clavijo III, Santaluces showed they're built to overcome the odds again last Friday.

5. Pahokee (1-1)

Last week: No. 8

Was last week's 36-31 win against Benjamin a testament to the Bucs' bad habits of dropping a sizable lead in the second half? Or was it Pahokee's drive to win and talent?

Even if Pahokee assumes the 2022 cycle's tradition of hanging nearly 80 points on Palm Beach Lakes this week, that win won't tell us much. Week 4 on the road to the stomping grounds of Central's explosive offense, however, will be much more revealing.

6. Palm Beach Gardens (1-1)

Last week: No. 3

Well, a 34-0 blank after grit-filled performances against Benjamin in the preseason and Week 1's overtime victory against Atlantic shows that maybe we don't know quite as much about this Gardens team as we thought.

Based on a lack of stats from regular sheet-stuffers in the secondary, the alternative conclusion is that they didn't get to the ball faster against the forces of Vero's Tyler Aronson and company. Not to mention Vero's defense allowed just 100 yards from the Gators' offense and 15 penalties hurt Gardens even more.

At the same time, Vero had 16 penalties for 130 yards of loss and Gardens was only down by two touchdowns at the half, meaning a 2-0 start for the Gators was certainly possible.

7. Wellington (1-1)

Last week: No. 6

Going from posting a 41-0 season opener win to receiving a 42-7 blow the next week from Martin County was the wakeup call Wellington needed before facing another Treasure Coast opponent, Jensen Beach.

Considering Martin County scored with some trick plays, the Wolverine defense gets some slack, but not much.

8. Benjamin (0-2)

Last week: No. 7

Still lacking an answer at quarterback to connect with targets like Micah Mays, Benjamin's scoring options seem to lean on running back Chauncey Bowens and the Bucs' stars of special teams heading into a way-too-early district championship against Cardinal Newman this Friday.

Add a Bowens ankle injury from last week against Pahokee into the mix and I fear that Benjamin is on its way to an 0-5 start with Gulliver Prep and Jensen Beach next.

9. Boynton Beach (1-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rxXf1_0hkZMylX00

Last week: No. 9

Holding a strong crew of Chiefs to 14-7 until about halfway through the fourth quarter is no means for Boynton to get knocked down a notch in this week's rankings.

Last week's 22-7 loss told us the Tigers' defense hasn't grown terribly much since a 35-26 victory last fall.

A lack of a Boynton's specialty rushing attack signals some clean up needed on the o-line as well.

10. Glades Central (1-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41zWDf_0hkZMylX00

Last week: Unranked

After pulling out a narrow district victory over King's Academy, I'll admit I'm hesitant to rank the Raiders.

However, Glades Central probably needs all of the support and encouragement it can get before heading to Plantation to meet an American Heritage team that's off to a 3-0 start.

Emilee Smarr is the high school sports reporter for The Palm Beach Post. She can be reached at esmarr@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Palm Beach County high school football power rankings: Top 10 scrambled after Week 2

