Cleveland, OH

Watch: Anchor Elizabeth Noreika’s baby gender reveal

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Anchor Elizabeth Noreika and the entire FOX 8 team are excited to share some big news — she’s having a girl!

Lights in the studio turned pink and confetti rained from the ceiling for the gender reveal during FOX 8 News at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Elizabeth took to social media Sunday to announce that she and her husband are expecting. The baby girl is due in February.

Congratulations, to Elizabeth and Joshua! We are so happy for you!

