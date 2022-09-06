Watch: Anchor Elizabeth Noreika’s baby gender reveal
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Anchor Elizabeth Noreika and the entire FOX 8 team are excited to share some big news — she’s having a girl!
Lights in the studio turned pink and confetti rained from the ceiling for the gender reveal during FOX 8 News at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.The fashion ‘oops’ Mariah Carey made at Cedar Point
Elizabeth took to social media Sunday to announce that she and her husband are expecting. The baby girl is due in February.
Congratulations, to Elizabeth and Joshua! We are so happy for you!
