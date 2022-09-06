ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SFGate

The Daily 09-08-22 Treasured SF store may close for good after landlord doubles rent

The owners of Stuff, a San Francisco hub for antique treasures, mid-century modern home decor, vintage clothing and more, say it will close at the end of its lease in February 2024 after an anticipated rent hike from their landlord.  Will Lenker, who has owned the emporium with his partner James Spinello for the past 30 years, said the store has more than 60 vendors, many of whom “wouldn’t have another place to go” if Stuff were to go out of business. “If we purchased the building, we could turn it into a true collective where [the vendors] would all be part of the profits, and the store could keep everyone together,” said Lenker. But that may be impossible. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

Mother of 2 beheaded by sword in Northern California

A woman was beheaded Thursday in the Northern California city of San Carlos, KTLA sister station KRON4 has confirmed. She was killed in the area of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at 11:50 a.m. The woman was beheaded by a man with a sword. The suspect, an adult male, was detained and has since been […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
San Francisco, CA
NBC Bay Area

Why Does Downtown Pleasanton Have a Fly Problem?

Pleasanton is buzzing about a problem nearly everyone is complaining about — flies. Businesses said there are so many flies, customers are now avoiding the downtown corridor. The heat wave baking the region and state also is not helping. "I've just noticed business being so much slower," Pleasanton resident...
PLEASANTON, CA
#Car Wash#Vehicles#Burning Man#Dust Storms
offmetro.com

7 Amazing Road Trips in San Francisco You Will Love

San Francisco has a ton of attractions both inside and beyond the city. However, the region of Northern California surrounding San Francisco has a lot to offer, and visitors are in a good location to access most of it. Off-grid activities include trekking in the woods or strolling through Muir...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Plumbing crew robbed at gunpoint in Oakland, sewer cameras stolen

A small business owner in Oakland is concerned for his workers' safety after they were robbed at gunpoint twice in recent weeks. Each time it happened when crews were working on a job. The workers and business owner said the robberies were traumatic. A sewer camera system and a van were stolen.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Thousands lose power in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers had power knocked out Thursday afternoon, according to PG&E’s outage map. The outage was affecting people in the Mission District, Portero Hill and the Dogpatch before it was resolved. There are 5,817 customers affected, according to PG&E. The outage began at 2:49 p.m. and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 arrested as CHP, Caltrans begin clearing Wood Street encampment in Oakland

OAKLAND -- About 80 unhoused residents and their property were being cleared from Caltrans property along Wood Street in Oakland on Thursday following a federal judge's ruling that the state agency could do so. Work began at about 9:30 a.m. with the California Highway Patrol assisting. But the removal of the residents and their property at the sprawling camp below freeway overpasses did not go easy. Two residents were arrested by the CHP following a standoff with a group of residents, said supporters, including a volunteer with M.H. First Oakland, a non-police response for people facing a mental health...
OAKLAND, CA
idesignarch.com

Breathtaking Waterfront Dream Home above San Francisco Bay

Nestled on a hillside on Corinthian Island in Belvedere, California, this stunning home offers expansive water and city views. The sophisticated home with its own floating dock is a contemporary architecture masterpiece. In the spacious great room, walls of glass frame the San Francisco Bay and the city skyline. The...
BELVEDERE, CA

