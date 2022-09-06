Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Would you feel safe in a Driverless car?Sarah Walker GorrellSan Francisco, CA
Volunteers sought for California Coastal Cleanup Day on September 17D.J. EatonCalifornia State
The 49er Faithful have reason to be conflictedClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
Thousands of fish are dying on the shores of San Francisco Bay Area WatersJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
An adventurous day on the high seas (of Tomales Bay)Clay KallamPoint Reyes Station, CA
A hot debate over e-bikes on Bay Area trails is coming to a head
With both sides adamant about what they believe in, the controversy is far from a resolution.
The Daily 09-08-22 Treasured SF store may close for good after landlord doubles rent
The owners of Stuff, a San Francisco hub for antique treasures, mid-century modern home decor, vintage clothing and more, say it will close at the end of its lease in February 2024 after an anticipated rent hike from their landlord. Will Lenker, who has owned the emporium with his partner James Spinello for the past 30 years, said the store has more than 60 vendors, many of whom “wouldn’t have another place to go” if Stuff were to go out of business. “If we purchased the building, we could turn it into a true collective where [the vendors] would all be part of the profits, and the store could keep everyone together,” said Lenker. But that may be impossible.
Mother of 2 beheaded by sword in Northern California
A woman was beheaded Thursday in the Northern California city of San Carlos, KTLA sister station KRON4 has confirmed. She was killed in the area of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at 11:50 a.m. The woman was beheaded by a man with a sword. The suspect, an adult male, was detained and has since been […]
Bay Area man arrested after reportedly driving drunk onto the iconic ‘Lost Boys bridge’
The passenger, who was on a date with the driver, was hospitalized with serious injuries.
Why Does Downtown Pleasanton Have a Fly Problem?
Pleasanton is buzzing about a problem nearly everyone is complaining about — flies. Businesses said there are so many flies, customers are now avoiding the downtown corridor. The heat wave baking the region and state also is not helping. "I've just noticed business being so much slower," Pleasanton resident...
East Bay city apparently ordered ‘unnecessary’ rolling blackout Tuesday
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A public utility company in Alameda cut power to over a thousand customers on Tuesday in what the company is calling an “unnecessary” outage, according to a statement from Alameda Municipal Power. Around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday the California Independent Operator (CA ISO) issued a level three power emergency. The Northern […]
Man reportedly beheaded woman at Bay Area residence
The suspect has since been arrested.
Flex Alert: Tracker shows how close we are to overloading the power grid
Amid this ongoing heat wave, there's a risk we might overload the power grid. This tracker shows how close we are to the tipping point in real-time.
Bay Area squirrels are splooting amid recent heat wave
Concerned calls to wildlife hotlines have been spiking.
7 Amazing Road Trips in San Francisco You Will Love
San Francisco has a ton of attractions both inside and beyond the city. However, the region of Northern California surrounding San Francisco has a lot to offer, and visitors are in a good location to access most of it. Off-grid activities include trekking in the woods or strolling through Muir...
Woman fatally stabbed on California street before bystanders
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (AP) — A man stabbed and killed a woman Thursday on the street outside her Northern California apartment in front of bystanders, authorities said, and a suspect was arrested near the crime scene. Local media reported that the woman was beheaded by a sword in the...
Plumbing crew robbed at gunpoint in Oakland, sewer cameras stolen
A small business owner in Oakland is concerned for his workers' safety after they were robbed at gunpoint twice in recent weeks. Each time it happened when crews were working on a job. The workers and business owner said the robberies were traumatic. A sewer camera system and a van were stolen.
Thousands lose power in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers had power knocked out Thursday afternoon, according to PG&E’s outage map. The outage was affecting people in the Mission District, Portero Hill and the Dogpatch before it was resolved. There are 5,817 customers affected, according to PG&E. The outage began at 2:49 p.m. and […]
Family-run Italian deli might open another location in San Francisco
A family-owned and operated business, Colombo’s has served as an Italian deli since 1986.
'Not worth the risk': Bay Area restaurant owners forced to close during unprecedented heat wave
Record highs have caused power outages to some restaurants around the bay.
1 man shot, 10 cars hit by gunfire in late-night SF shooting
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was shot after a late-night shooting Tuesday night in San Francisco, Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani announced on Twitter. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. near Turk Street and Buchanan Street where 10 cars were hit by gunfire. Police said a man was found shot on Larch Way. The adult […]
Hundreds of Bay Area beachgoers ticketed at Stinson Beach over Labor Day weekend
Stinson Beach was all jammed up before noon Labor Day, officials said.
2 arrested as CHP, Caltrans begin clearing Wood Street encampment in Oakland
OAKLAND -- About 80 unhoused residents and their property were being cleared from Caltrans property along Wood Street in Oakland on Thursday following a federal judge's ruling that the state agency could do so. Work began at about 9:30 a.m. with the California Highway Patrol assisting. But the removal of the residents and their property at the sprawling camp below freeway overpasses did not go easy. Two residents were arrested by the CHP following a standoff with a group of residents, said supporters, including a volunteer with M.H. First Oakland, a non-police response for people facing a mental health...
Shelter-in-place issued for Tamalpais residents as bomb squad responds to device
(KRON) — Residents in the immediate area of the 200 block of Cleveland Court in Tamalpais Valley are being asked to shelter in place, according to an alert from the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. Officers with the MCSO and Southern Marin Fire Department are at a residence in the area where a small explosive device […]
Breathtaking Waterfront Dream Home above San Francisco Bay
Nestled on a hillside on Corinthian Island in Belvedere, California, this stunning home offers expansive water and city views. The sophisticated home with its own floating dock is a contemporary architecture masterpiece. In the spacious great room, walls of glass frame the San Francisco Bay and the city skyline. The...
