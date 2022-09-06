ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Construction to reverse pickleball to tennis courts

By Peyton Kennedy
 2 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s goodbye pickleball and hello again tennis at Green Hollow Park in Patton Township.

Patton Township is reversing course on where their pickleball courts are located following a series of noise complaints from nearby residents.

“I think we spent probably a good year and a half talking about the noise at pickleball courts and finding a resolution to that,” Patton Township Manager Douglas Erickson said.

In July 2021, township supervisors voted to convert the pickleball courts back to their original state as tennis courts. Erickson said that the price tag is about $35,000-40,000 from their general fund.

Construction is currently in progress to re-convert the Green Hollow courts. Erickson said they should be ready for tennis players within two weeks.

There are still pickleball courts in Patton Township, located about 4.5 miles away from Green Hollow (1900 Park Forest Ave, State College) in Bernel Road Park (2501 Bernel Road, State College). The township was able to fit six courts there, versus the four that were in Green Hollow.

“We wanted to make sure we still had courts available, but we also wanted to do something at Green Hollow park because I think at the end of the day we found that, yeah, it was a lot noisier than what we really expected,” Erickson said.

WTAJ

1on1 with Tom Hannifan

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Andrew Clay hears from Tom Hannifan of “PAYDIRT – A Penn State Football Show” ahead of the Nittany Lions’ matchup with the Ohio Bobcats. Download the Nittany Nation App for the most up-to-date news on Penn State sports. This week, Hannifan previews Penn State’s home-opener against Ohio. This episode airs on Nittany […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

PSU’s expectations far exceeded in solar agreement

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Almost two years ago, Penn State University entered a 25-year solar energy purchasing agreement with Lightsource bp. “It was important for us to make sure that our electric purchases were coming from sustainable sources,” William Sitzabee, vice president of facilities management & planning and chief facilities officer at Penn State University […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Penn State closes non-conference slate with win over Liberty

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Women’s Soccer improved to 5-1-1 after defeating Liberty 2-1 Thursday night to close out their non conference schedule. The Nittany Lions struck first in the third minute of the game when Mieke Schiemann scored off of a corner kick. That ended up being all the action in the first […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
County
Centre County, PA
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Centre County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Centre County, PA
Government
WTAJ

Governor Wolf announces new investment for State College skate park, more PA parks and recreation

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — $90 million is on its way to improve Pennsylvania parks, rivers, hiking trails and recreation. The Wolf Administration made the announcement about the investment on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) said the historic investment is funding over 330 projects in the commonwealth, including many in […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

GAME DAY PRIMER | Ohio at Penn State

Ohio (1-0) at Penn State (1-0)When: Saturday, September 10Where: Beaver Stadium, State College PATV: ABCRadio: See Penn State Radio Network Three Things to Watch… How does Penn State move forward: Some of the most growth comes from week one to week two, where does Penn State take a step forward. While many fans hope it’s better […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Medical marijuana to open in State College

Vytal Options, a medical marijuana dispensary, is set to open a new location in State College next month. PA Options for Wellness announced the dispensary will be located at 1653 N. Atherton St. and will hold a "grand opening" starting at 9 a.m. on Oct. 10, according to a press release from PA Options for Wellness.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Sheetz hold fourth annual 9/11 memorial stair climb

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Sheetz returns in-person for their fourth annual 9/11 memorial stair climb at their offices in Claysburg. This memorial climb pays tribute to the 3,000 lives lost during the attacks and promotes physical activity in the workplace. Manager of the Shwellness Fitness Center Leah Baxter says they’re still giving their employees the option […]
CLAYSBURG, PA
abc23.com

Centre County Casino Questions

A question being posed in Centre County is what kind of impact would the proposed gambling casino have on the area?. It’s been a key question since the project was first proposed. And as Gary Sinderson reports ,a new impact study is now in the works. A casino, to...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Roadwork to begin on Route 144 in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced roadwork starting on Sept. 12 in Centre County. Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle road will have guide rails removed and crews will be working on constructing a gabion basket. This is expected to take about three […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg mayor honors Little League team

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — To honor and celebrate the incredible accomplishment of the Hollidaysburg Area Summer Baseball League, they are getting their own day of celebration. Hollidaysburg Mayor, Joe Dodson has proclaimed that Sept. 8, 2022, is the official “2022 Hollidaysburg Area Summer Baseball League Day” in Hollidaysburg Borough! The team was told of this […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Rep. Burns: Liquor license auctions will undercut family businesses

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Frank Burns, D-Cambria, asked the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) Thursday to not go forward with their plans to auction expired restaurant liquor licenses in 21 counties. Burns said the auction will undercut the value of licenses owned by family businesses still struggling financially from the COVID-19 pandemic […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Penn State – Ohio Gameday Forecast

We are heading back to Beaver Stadium for the start of a new season on Saturday. September games can be notorious for being on the hot side and this week is going to be a prime example. A sprawling area of high pressure will be dominating the weather across the region. There will be no travel problems to the stadium except for some areas of valley fog.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

SCASD to hold town halls on superintendent search

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After 11 years with Bob O’Donnell as the State College Area School District (SCASD) superintendent, the district is ready to turn the page and write the next chapter. “This is kind of a turning point for our district,” SCASD Board of Directors President Amber Concepcion, said. The community can co-author […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Altoona City Council releases parking survey

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Altoona City Council recently approved TRANS Associates, consultants to study parking in an area of downtown Altoona. All are encouraged to take the online survey which is available now through Friday, September 23rd on the City of Altoona’s website under News & Announcements. The current phase of the study is […]
ALTOONA, PA
