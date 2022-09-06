20 people shot over Labor Day weekend across Hampton Roads
Correction: WAVY incorrectly said that one homicide over the weekend was a shooting. It was a stabbing, police said.
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side’s investigative team has been tracking gun violence in our region since the start of the year.
We’ve tracked more than 460 shooting incidents since January 1.Gun Violence Tracking Map
Nearly 30% of those incidents have happened in Norfolk. 40 people have died in shootings in Norfolk this year and 138 have been injured — including the victims of the mass shooting on Killam Avenue on Sunday where police say two people died and five people were injured when gunfire broke out at a house party.
The victims were later identified as 25-year-old Zabre Miller and 19-year-old Angelia McKnight. Norfolk State University says McKnight was a second-year pre-nursing student at the university.
Norfolk isn’t the only city that experienced violence over Labor Day weekend. Our investigative team tracked the following shootings between Friday and Monday:
- A 56-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the 1st block of West County Street in Hampton on Friday.
- A man died and a woman was injured in a shooting in the 1300 block of Aqueduct Drive in Newport News on Saturday.
- A man died in a shooting near the intersection of South Street and Green Street in Portsmouth on Saturday.
- A man died in a shooting in the 800 block of 33rd Street in Newport News on Saturday.
- A man was shot three times in the 9600 block of 18th Bay Street in Norfolk on Saturday.
- Two people were killed and five people were injured in a mass shooting at a home in the 5000 block of Killam Avenue in Norfolk in the early-morning hours of Sunday morning.
- 30-year-old Caleb Pittman died after he was shot in the 300 block of South Saratoga Street in Suffolk on Sunday.
- A man was injured in a shooting in the 400 block of Nicholson Street in Norfolk on Sunday.
- 27-year-old Michael I. Rivera-Rubert was shot and killed in a parking lot in the 800 block of North Military Highway on Sunday.
- Two people were injured in a shooting in the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach on Sunday.
- Two teenagers were wounded in a shooting in the 1400 block of W. 27th Street in Norfolk on Monday.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
