Norfolk, VA

20 people shot over Labor Day weekend across Hampton Roads

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz, Sean Davis
 3 days ago

Correction: WAVY incorrectly said that one homicide over the weekend was a shooting. It was a stabbing, police said.

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side’s investigative team has been tracking gun violence in our region since the start of the year.

We’ve tracked more than 460 shooting incidents since January 1.

Gun Violence Tracking Map

Nearly 30% of those incidents have happened in Norfolk. 40 people have died in shootings in Norfolk this year and 138 have been injured — including the victims of the mass shooting on Killam Avenue on Sunday where police say two people died and five people were injured when gunfire broke out at a house party.

The victims were later identified as 25-year-old Zabre Miller and 19-year-old Angelia McKnight. Norfolk State University says McKnight was a second-year pre-nursing student at the university.

Norfolk isn’t the only city that experienced violence over Labor Day weekend. Our investigative team tracked the following shootings between Friday and Monday:

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

