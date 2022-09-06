SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lincoln football team’s halftime lead may not have been quite as substantial as it was two weeks ago. After leading by 49 at the half of their Week 1 victory over Braxton County, the Cougars took a 34-point lead into the halftime break and scored two touchdowns in the second half of their 47-7 victory over Grafton on Friday at Stydahar Field.

GRAFTON, WV ・ 5 HOURS AGO