Morgantown, WV

WVNews

West Virginia University to hold annual Sept. 11 vigil

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Since 2002, cadets with West Virginia University’s Army and Air Force ROTC have held a 24-hour vigil to commemorate 9/11, and they will continue that tradition Sunday on the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The vigil will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU Libraries researching women's rights activists

MORGANTOWN —There is an ongoing effort to identify activists in West Virginia’s women’s rights movement by the West Virginia & Regional History Center at the West Virginia University Libraries. According to its website, the Center is developing the West Virginia Feminist Activist Collection to capture the voices...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

OBIT Pat Malcolm.png

PIEDMONT, W.Va. (WV News) - Etta D.”Pat” Malcolm, 86, formerly of Piedmont, West Virginia, d…
PIEDMONT, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport (West Virginia) City Council to consider final ordinance readings Monday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The final readings — and therefore adoption — of three ordinances will be considered Monday by Bridgeport City Council members. During the regular council meeting at 7 p.m., council members will read and vote on ordinances that would: Allow the city to control the demolition of dilapidated buildings; consider scheduling a public auction to sell the current Greater Bridgeport Convention and Visitors Bureau building at 100 Marketplace Ave.; and modify procedures for hiring future fire chiefs and assistant chiefs.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Morgantown (West Virginia) man, Detroit man found guilty of drug conspiracy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two men were found guilty in federal court Friday of a drug conspiracy that stretched from Detroit to Morgantown, selling methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Aaric Murray, 33, of Morgantown, and Richard Kirkland Johnson, 25, of Detroit, Michigan, were...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

PSC Cat Statue.JPG

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The West Virginia University Potomac State College and Center for …
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

County commission continues to debate EMS funding

KINGWOOD — As Preston County commissioners plan another work session to discuss EMS funding, one county ambulance squad says it has been able to make changes that will help it survive. Commission President Samantha Stone read aloud the letter from the Bruceton Community Ambulance Service, which explained the initiatives...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

RCB #17.jpg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Ian Cline reached the end zone four times Friday night, and th…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Tunnelton Council discusses water project

TUNNELTON – Tunnelton will seek grant money to fill a deficit in current funding for the town’s water treatment plant project. Kevin Watkins, staff engineer with Thrasher Engineering, told Tunnelton Council members on Tuesday that the lowest bid received for the treatment plant project was $1,646,000. He said that was $30,000 over the $1,616,000 the town currently has in funding.
TUNNELTON, WV
WVNews

Balanced Lincoln scores early, often in rout of Grafton

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lincoln football team’s halftime lead may not have been quite as substantial as it was two weeks ago. After leading by 49 at the half of their Week 1 victory over Braxton County, the Cougars took a 34-point lead into the halftime break and scored two touchdowns in the second half of their 47-7 victory over Grafton on Friday at Stydahar Field.
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Alderson Broaddus, Fairmont State fall on Thursday night

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — West Liberty scored 27 of the final 34 points to pick up a 30-17 victory over Alderson Broaddus in both teams’ Mountain East Conference opener on Thursday night at West Family Stadium. Alderson Broaddus led 10-3 at the half, before West Liberty took control...
WEST LIBERTY, WV
WVNews

Faith & Hope service schedule

First Christian Apostolic Church, near Tunnelton Post Office. Sunday: 10 a.m. Sunday School, 6 p.m. worship, Rev. Ray Frankhouser, 304-329-3040, 304-568-2662.
TUNNELTON, WV
WVNews

3-0 North Marion takes care of Oak Glen, 49-0

RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — After an opening drive saw North Marion go three-and-out, it was smooth sailing the rest of the way for the Huskies as big plays on offense, defense and special teams propelled them to a 49-0 win over Oak Glen and a 3-0 start to the season Friday in Rachel.
RACHEL, WV
WVNews

DSC_0698.JPG

RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — After an opening drive saw North Marion go three-and-out, it was s…
RACHEL, WV

