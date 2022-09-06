Read full article on original website
Marion Co., West Virginia, Schools sees 86 COVID-19 cases in classes this week
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marion County schools reported a consistently high number of COVID-19 cases — 86 — for the third week of the academic year, although there have been no outbreaks reported. Under new state guidance, 20% of a school’s enrollment must be impacted by...
West Virginia University to hold annual Sept. 11 vigil
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Since 2002, cadets with West Virginia University’s Army and Air Force ROTC have held a 24-hour vigil to commemorate 9/11, and they will continue that tradition Sunday on the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The vigil will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday...
WVU Libraries researching women's rights activists
MORGANTOWN —There is an ongoing effort to identify activists in West Virginia’s women’s rights movement by the West Virginia & Regional History Center at the West Virginia University Libraries. According to its website, the Center is developing the West Virginia Feminist Activist Collection to capture the voices...
United Way Mon & Preston (West Virginia) kicks off 2023 campaign with honk and wave
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Honks of support cutting through the crisp morning air were returned by waves and cheers of excitement as United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties officially kicked off its 2023 fundraising campaign with a honk-and-wave hour Friday morning. The honk and wave, which started...
Clarksburg (West Virginia) City Council to hold conference session Monday for ARPA funds, improvement projects
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council will hold a conference session Monday evening to cover a wide range of topics, highlighted by discussion of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The meeting agenda lists that discussion as regarding ARPA funding relating to public works, the wastewater treatment...
OBIT Pat Malcolm.png
PIEDMONT, W.Va. (WV News) - Etta D.”Pat” Malcolm, 86, formerly of Piedmont, West Virginia, d…
West Virginia Black Heritage Festival brings Youth Block Party back to Clarksburg after pandemic hiatus
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Black Heritage Festival kicked off Friday evening in downtown Clarksburg with the Youth Block Party. 2022 marks the first time in three years the full festival has been held due to the pandemic.
Bridgeport (West Virginia) City Council to consider final ordinance readings Monday
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The final readings — and therefore adoption — of three ordinances will be considered Monday by Bridgeport City Council members. During the regular council meeting at 7 p.m., council members will read and vote on ordinances that would: Allow the city to control the demolition of dilapidated buildings; consider scheduling a public auction to sell the current Greater Bridgeport Convention and Visitors Bureau building at 100 Marketplace Ave.; and modify procedures for hiring future fire chiefs and assistant chiefs.
Morgantown (West Virginia) man, Detroit man found guilty of drug conspiracy
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two men were found guilty in federal court Friday of a drug conspiracy that stretched from Detroit to Morgantown, selling methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Aaric Murray, 33, of Morgantown, and Richard Kirkland Johnson, 25, of Detroit, Michigan, were...
PSC Cat Statue.JPG
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The West Virginia University Potomac State College and Center for …
County commission continues to debate EMS funding
KINGWOOD — As Preston County commissioners plan another work session to discuss EMS funding, one county ambulance squad says it has been able to make changes that will help it survive. Commission President Samantha Stone read aloud the letter from the Bruceton Community Ambulance Service, which explained the initiatives...
RCB #17.jpg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Ian Cline reached the end zone four times Friday night, and th…
Piedmont city hall copy.jpeg
PIEDMONT, W.Va. (WV News) - Piedmont water customers have been under a boil water advisory s…
Kentucky edge defender makes WVU commitment
Georgetown, Kentucky edge defender Oryend Fisher perked up WVU football spirits a couple of days before the team's home opener with a commitment to the Mountaineer class of 2023.
Tunnelton Council discusses water project
TUNNELTON – Tunnelton will seek grant money to fill a deficit in current funding for the town’s water treatment plant project. Kevin Watkins, staff engineer with Thrasher Engineering, told Tunnelton Council members on Tuesday that the lowest bid received for the treatment plant project was $1,646,000. He said that was $30,000 over the $1,616,000 the town currently has in funding.
Balanced Lincoln scores early, often in rout of Grafton
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lincoln football team’s halftime lead may not have been quite as substantial as it was two weeks ago. After leading by 49 at the half of their Week 1 victory over Braxton County, the Cougars took a 34-point lead into the halftime break and scored two touchdowns in the second half of their 47-7 victory over Grafton on Friday at Stydahar Field.
Alderson Broaddus, Fairmont State fall on Thursday night
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — West Liberty scored 27 of the final 34 points to pick up a 30-17 victory over Alderson Broaddus in both teams’ Mountain East Conference opener on Thursday night at West Family Stadium. Alderson Broaddus led 10-3 at the half, before West Liberty took control...
Faith & Hope service schedule
First Christian Apostolic Church, near Tunnelton Post Office. Sunday: 10 a.m. Sunday School, 6 p.m. worship, Rev. Ray Frankhouser, 304-329-3040, 304-568-2662.
3-0 North Marion takes care of Oak Glen, 49-0
RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — After an opening drive saw North Marion go three-and-out, it was smooth sailing the rest of the way for the Huskies as big plays on offense, defense and special teams propelled them to a 49-0 win over Oak Glen and a 3-0 start to the season Friday in Rachel.
DSC_0698.JPG
RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — After an opening drive saw North Marion go three-and-out, it was s…
