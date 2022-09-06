ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conklin, NY

2022 HS Football Preview: Susquehanna Valley

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0knP0d_0hkZKv2w00

CONKLIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Heading into last year, the Susquehanna Valley Sabers were looking to find the same success they had found in the past, but it wasn’t meant to be.

This season, the team knows the work ethic needs to be there in order to reach their goals.

The Sabers are just a few seasons removed from back to back state titles.

After a 2021 season that saw the team deal with injuries sustained back in the pandemic delayed spring season just months prior, the Sabers are healthy going into 2022 and relying on their back to normal offseason to get them back to their prior success.

“Last fall we had some guys who were still banged up from the spring prior,” Head Coach Mike Ford said. “So now we have everyone healthy. Our offseason commitment was exceptional this summer, we had 45, 50 kids between JV and Varsity. Kids have bought back in and understand it’s a long process to get to the season and they bought in and we’ve been working hard for it.”

The hard work has been put in both on and off the field, the players have committed themselves to building team chemistry.

Something that they believe needs improvement from last season.

“I think our chemistry is a lot better than last year,” Junior Offensive Lineman Brayden Phillips said. “I think we’re playing as a team more. We’re not getting down on each other as hard as we were last year.”

The leaders of this Sabers squad are the the ones who initiated this commitment to team chemistry.

One of the ways that they are building this is through a team dinner each week.

“Us captains just came up with it,” Senior Running Back and Linebacker Adam Leonard said. “We decided to do it to build the team chemistry and just get tighter as a team.”

When it comes to how the team will look to improve in between the lines, the Sabers are turning towards their depth as a way to help them win more games this season.

“I think we have a lot more depth,” Ford said. “Last year we had around 22 guys, we have 33 this year. So the depth will help a lot, keep guys fresh on the field. We have a lot of versatile players who can play multiple positions. A lot more depth on the line than we had last year. So I think just keeping our guys fresh and healthy will be a big advantage this year that we haven’t had the last two seasons.”

One big part of that depth is made up of the returners from last season.

Ford admitted that there were a lot of young guys on the team last year, and the players feel that with so much returning talent that is being combined with the incoming players, the roster is in a strong spot.

“We have a lot of returning talent that we had last year,” Phillips said. “We have a lot of new talent coming up. I think we’re just gonna be ready.”

In terms of how the Sabers are going to be using that talent, Ford is relying on their versatility to create a well balanced attack.

“They’re pretty versatile, they can run, pass,” Ford said. “We’ve got a lot of different players we can plug and play different places. We have several good quarterbacks on the team so the versatility will be there, we won’t really be one dimensional on offense.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 34

Introducing Friday Night Frenzy

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Welcome to Friday Night Frenzy! Every Friday night this fall, NewsChannel 34 Sports will be in attendance at several of the top high school football games taking place around Section IV. Tune in to NewsChannel 34 every Friday at 11 p.m. where Brian Rudman will offer extended coverage and highlight local […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Susquehanna, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Spring Township, PA
City
Conklin, NY
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Spring Valley, NY
Susquehanna, PA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Wivt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WETM 18 News

Elmira High School athletic complex opening soon

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The future is now for Elmira High School and its newest venue. After a patient wait, the district announced plans to open its newly constructed state-of-the-art multi-purpose turf stadium on September 20. The district will officially celebrate the opening on Friday, September 23 when the Elmira Express football team welcomes Union-Endicott […]
ELMIRA, NY
ithaca.com

“I Don't Care About Sports, But...”

In this piece of my life's mosaic—the sports guy at the Ithaca Times—September is always a sentimental month for me. I think back to a day in September of 1993, when I settled into my seat in the press box at Schoellkopf Field to watch a Cornell football game. I greeted the fellow next to me —I sat next to Kenny Van Sickle whenever I could—and I said, “Mr. Van Sickle, this game marks the one-year anniversary of me taking over the sports column.” He replied, “You can call me Kenny, and you're catching up to me.” That prompted one of the many laughs we would share over the next several years, until Kenny's passing eight years later.
ITHACA, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy