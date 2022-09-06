Read full article on original website
Related
WPTV
New England flooding closes major interstate on Labor Day
On a busy travel day, motorists were stranded on Interstate 95 on Labor Day as heavy rain in New England caused the interstate to flood. Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee urged people to stay home on Monday as more than 9 inches of rain fell in parts of the state Monday. Despite the pleas, officials said they performed numerous water rescues from vehicles.
WPTV
Cloud formation spotted over Mount Rainier causes alarm
Officials had to calm the nerves of Washington State residents this week after some thought Mount Rainier was venting. On Wednesday, social media users began sharing photos and videos and wondering if the volcano was venting, The Washington Post reported. The National Park Service and the U.S. Geological Survey Seismic...
WPTV
Man who survived fall wants to meet hikers who rescued him
ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — A man who fell while hiking near a lake in Rocky Mountain National Park last week is recovering in the hospital from his injuries and hopes to meet the hikers who helped rescue him. "I should have died," George Delgado said. "I feel...
Comments / 0