FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Two New Places to Eat and Drink in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
WBTV
Bodycam footage from fatal Concord police shooting released
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New police video of a deadly Concord Police Department officer-involved shooting that killed Brandon Combs in February has been released. Police say Combs was attempting to steal a car from Modern Nissan in Concord before he was shot multiple times by former Concord officer Timothy Larson.
fox46.com
1 person injured in crash involving utility pole in north Charlotte: Medic
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was injured in a crash involving a utility pole late Thursday night in north Charlotte, according to Medic. The accident happened along Sugar Creek Road at David Cox Road just before 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. The area is currently closed. Authorities...
WBTV
Police searching for suspect after attempted rape in southeast Charlotte
Good Question: Why is rent on the rise in Charlotte?. The most expensive neighborhoods in Charlotte are places like South End, Brookhill and Eastover. Kings Mountain Casino brings gap for sports betting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Catawba Two Kings Casino has just taken the next step that will bring sports...
fox46.com
Woman fights off attempted rape near McAlpine Creek Park in SE Charlotte, suspect on the run: CMPD
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman fought off an attempted rape Wednesday morning near McAlpine Creek Park, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The crime happened shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, in the 2100 block of Margaret Wallace Road near McAlpine Creek Park. BE THE FIRST...
WBTV
‘My baby got shot’: 911 calls from east Charlotte shooting that hurt 4-year-old released
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities have released the 911 calls that followed a drive-by shooting last week in east Charlotte that seriously hurt a 4-year-old. The shooting happened on Wallace Road, near Parkwood Apartments, on Aug. 29. The 911 call can be hard to listen to, as a family member pleads for help after the child was shot.
Man killed in east Charlotte motorcycle collision: CMPD
The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on the 5300 block of The Plaza near Milton Road.
WBTV
One killed in Gaston County dump truck crash
DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a dump truck accident on Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says. The NCDPS says they are on scene for the single-vehicle crash. A driver of a dump truck crashed on Alexis High Shoals Road and died. More information...
fox46.com
Bodycam video released in fatal shooting of man at Concord Nissan dealership, ex-officer won’t be charged
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Bodycam video has been released in connection to the fatal shooting of a suspect by a former Concord police officer at a Nissan dealership back in February. In late August, the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office announced former officer Timothy Larson would not...
Salisbury man arrested after leading deputies on a chase, sheriff’s office says
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — An attempted traffic stop of a fugitive in Rowan County sparked a chase through Salisbury that ended with a man in custody on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies with Rowan County said they were surveilling 28-year-old Jefaris Mikel Bennett, of Salisbury, for alleged...
WBTV
CMPD still seeking help in locating suspect that attempted to rape woman at Campbell Creek Greenway
The incident happened around 11:13 a.m. near McAlpine Creek Park, between Independence Boulevard and Margaret Wallace Road, police said. One year later: Asiah Figueroa remembered by family, community with balloon release. Updated: 6 hours ago. One year after the murder of a 3-year-old in Charlotte, his family gathered to remember...
WBTV
Search continues for attacker after attempted rape on Charlotte greenway
Police say 150 rounds were fired into a northwest Charlotte home, killing Asiah Figueroa. Veteran reporter Steve Crumps highlights Dorothy Counts-Scoggins, who was the first to attempt to integrate Harding High School. Roundtable discussion: No Place to Call Home. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT. An in-depth look...
SWAT responds to barricaded person in south Charlotte apartment, police say
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Mecklenburg police and SWAT responded to a south Charlotte apartment complex investigating a suspect with active warrants who is barricaded inside, according to police at the scene. The incident took place at the Greenwood Village Townhomes, off of Nations Ford Road. CMPD sent out an alert...
Man shot by police officers inside Concord Mills dies days later, authorities say
CONCORD, N.C. — A man who was shot by police after firing at officers inside Concord Mills mall nearly a week ago has died, according to authorities. Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek said Dominic Jeter, 23, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries a few days later.
Raleigh News & Observer
Charlotte man shot by police officers at Concord Mills mall has died, chief says
A Charlotte man who police shot at Concord Mills mall last week has died, authorities said Tuesday. Dominic Jeter, 23, died of his injuries “sometime this weekend,” said Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek, citing the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office in Charlotte. “Any loss of life is...
Wanted: Person of interest in deadly shooting by north Charlotte gas station
Surveillance images of a 'person of interest' and a black vehicle leaving the scene of Monday's deadly shooting in north Charlotte have been released, CMPD said.
Crime caught on camera: Charlotte bakery fed up with repeated thefts
He captured several incidents on camera, including the latest one Tuesday, where the theft at Swirl happened while employees were working at the bakery, right under their noses.
Silver Alert canceled for missing 80-year-old Charlotte man
CHARLOTTE — A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing 80-year-old Charlotte man who was considered endangered. Around 8:30 p.m., CMPD said William Harrison Steinberg III was last seen on Via Sorrento Drive. Steinberg is believed to suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Just after 9...
Families say they were forced out of north Charlotte apartment complex on short notice
CHARLOTTE — Some families in north Charlotte have just days to find a new place to live. One resident, who lives in the 2000 block of Alma Court, said it will be very hard for them to find a new home. She said she pays $600 a month to live there, and even with a full-time job, it will be challenging to find a similar rent on such a short notice.
fox46.com
Concord mall shooting: Suspect dies; 911 calls released
An armed suspect who exchanged gunfire with Concord police officers at the Concord Mills mall last week has died in the hospital, authorities announced on Tuesday. Several 911 calls connected to the incident have also been released. LATEST QCNEWS.COM.
WBTV
One year later: Asiah Figueroa remembered by family, community with balloon release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One year after the murder of a 3-year-old in Charlotte, his family gathered to remember his life. Asiah Figueroa was killed on Sept. 7, 2021, after nearly 150 rounds were fired in his great-grandmother’s home on Richard Rozelle Drive. He was asleep. Previous Coverage: Suspect’s...
