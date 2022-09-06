ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Bodycam footage from fatal Concord police shooting released

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New police video of a deadly Concord Police Department officer-involved shooting that killed Brandon Combs in February has been released. Police say Combs was attempting to steal a car from Modern Nissan in Concord before he was shot multiple times by former Concord officer Timothy Larson.
One killed in Gaston County dump truck crash

DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a dump truck accident on Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says. The NCDPS says they are on scene for the single-vehicle crash. A driver of a dump truck crashed on Alexis High Shoals Road and died. More information...
WBTV

Search continues for attacker after attempted rape on Charlotte greenway

Police say 150 rounds were fired into a northwest Charlotte home, killing Asiah Figueroa.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox46.com

Concord mall shooting: Suspect dies; 911 calls released

An armed suspect who exchanged gunfire with Concord police officers at the Concord Mills mall last week has died in the hospital, authorities announced on Tuesday. Several 911 calls connected to the incident have also been released. LATEST QCNEWS.COM.
