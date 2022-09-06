Read full article on original website
Aquaman's Jason Momoa unveils hair transformation as he shaves head
Aquaman and Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa has shaved off almost all of his famous locks in a protest against single-use plastics. The actor took to Instagram to share a video of himself holding up his sliced-off braids as he continued to shave the sides of his head. "Doing...
Jason Momoa shaves his hair for a cause
Jason Momoa has embarked on "new beginnings" to help the environment.
Kourtney Kardashian Seemingly Went Pants-Free At A Show, And Fans Have Thoughts
Many celebrities in the past couple of years have come to embrace the pants-free life. Alexandra Daddario perfected the art of wearing no pants during the pandemic, and Megan Fox stunned fans by donning only a blazer on the red carpet. It looks like Kourtney Kardashian may have found a way to marry this trend with her and Travis Barker’s punk rock vibes, as she appeared to wear just an oversized T-shirt to an event this weekend. The look received mixed responses from her followers.
Pamela Anderson, 55, Goes Makeup Free In LA After Successful Broadway Run: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Pamela Anderson can’t help but steal the spotlight when she steps out and that is exactly what happened when the Baywatch icon got some retail therapy in on Friday, September 2. Taking over the streets of Venice, CA, the 55-year-old stunner rocked an all-white ensemble and blinged it out with a pair of Crocs x Balenciaga mules.
Katherine Schwarzenegger shares rare pic of her, Chris Pratt’s daughter Eloise
Katherine Schwarzenegger is giving fans a rare glimpse of her and Chris Pratt’s daughter Eloise, three months after giving birth. The “Gift of Forgiveness” author, 32, posted a photo of the little one sitting on her lap in a white onesie on Tuesday. “A summer of feedings in terrycloth,” Schwarzenegger captioned the sweet snap, which showed Eloise’s arms and legs with her face out of the frame. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter has kept Eloise and her 2-year-old sister, Lyla, mostly off of the social media platform. When she shared the first photo of the sisters together in July, Lyla looked away from the camera while...
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, turns 16
Happy birthday, Dannielynn Birkhead! The daughter of Larry Birkhead and the late Anna Nicole Smith turned 16 on Wednesday, receiving a sweet message from her dad on social media. “Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That’s if you want to feel really old. Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” Larry, 49, captioned a collage of photos from Dannielynn’s childhood, including pics with Smith, who died in 2007. “Through tragedy, turmoil and a couple of baby tantrums-today you shine bright and are so accomplished,” he added. The proud father went...
How Amal Responded After Finding Out George Clooney And Julia Roberts Had Done A Kissing Scene 80 Times For New Rom-Com
Amal Clooney had an understandable reaction to learning her husband's kissing scene with Julia Roberts took an insane number of takes. Anybody who is married to an actor like George Clooney is likely prepared for the fact that, at some point, their job is going to require them to kiss other people. It’s a strange job actors have. While I’m sure spouses and significant others don’t love their partners kissing others, it’s a thing they have to do for work. But I feel like George Clooney’s wife Amal is perhaps a bit justified in her reaction when she found out her husband had done a kissing scene with Julia Roberts 80 times in a new movie.
Fantasy Suites Fail! Zach Freaks Out after Rachel Hurts Him on ‘The Bachelorette’
Rachel Recchia’s guy Zach had an epic meltdown during part two of The Bachelorette’s fantasy suites episodes. On Tuesday’s night’s show, fans rejoined Rachel and Gabby Windey’s two-woman journey to find their husbands. While Rachel had enjoyed idyllic overnights with her dudes Aven and Tino...
Zac Efron finally addresses what caused his 2021 face transformation
Zac Efron finally set the record straight on his face transformation one year after sparking plastic surgery rumors. The actor told Men’s Health in his October 2022 cover story, published Wednesday, that he shattered his jaw while running in his house with socks on. Efron, 34, said he slipped, hit the corner of a fountain, passed out and woke up to his “chin bone … hanging off” his face. Amid the “High School Musical” star’s recovery, his facial muscles got “really, really big” to compensate for the injury, so he worked with a physical therapist to counteract their growth. When Efron took a break...
Jason Momoa Shaves His Head In Epic Hair Makeover: See His Look Before & After
“Aloha, everyone,” Jason Momoa says at the start of the video he posted on Monday (Sept. 5). Jason, 43, asked for the off-camera person to “hand me those braids,” and he raised the remnants of his long hair. The Aquaman star said he was shaving his head to raise awareness about the destructive impact of “single-use plastics.” Jason said he was tired of “plastic bottles, plastic forks, all that sh-t” that winds up in landfills and the oceans. “I’m here in Hawaii right now,” he said, “and seeing some things in our ocean, it’s just so sad.”
Zac Efron Finally Explains Why His Face Looked Different in Last Year's Viral Video
Zac Efron has finally set the record straight regarding the apparent changes in his facial structure, which sent the internet into a frenzy last year. The actor, 34, appeared in an April 2021 clip to promote an Earth Day special from Bill Nye, and fans couldn't help but point out his jaw line looked noticeably swollen.
The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
Zac Efron said it took him 6 months to recover from his 'Baywatch' body side effects, including insomnia, overtraining, and dehydration
Zac Efron said his ripped physique for 'Baywatch' involved 4 a.m. workouts and diuretics, and left him with burnout and depression.
3 Short, Flirty Haircuts Stylists Say Highlight Your Best Features & Make You Look Younger Instantly
This post has been updated since its initial 06/06/22 publish date to include more expert tips and insight. What better way to celebrate the transitioning of the seasons than with a fresh haircut? As the weather changes, you may be dreaming of a shorter, breezier style to stay cool in the last days of summer and start the autumn season off in style. Luckily, there are plenty of close-cropped options that will not only make you look more on trend than ever, but will also take years off of your face.
Brad Pitt larks around with Ana de Armas as they giggle on the red carpet at the Blonde premiere during Venice Film Festival
Brad Pitt larked around with Ana de Armas on the red carpet at premiere for Netflix film Blonde at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Thursday. The actor, 58, who also served as the film's producer, shared a giggle with the Spanish actress, 34, as he applauded her in front of the crowd.
Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Expecting Baby #3
Maroon 5 front man Adam Levine, 43, and model Behati Prinsloo, 34, have another baby on the way!. People magazine confirms they are expecting their third child. Adam and Behati are already the parents of daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4. Over the weekend, Behati was spotted with...
Anna Nicole Smith’s 16-Year-Old Daughter Dannielynn Looks Just Like Her Mom in This Moving Birthday Tribute
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn turned 16 on Tuesday and her father, Larry Birkhead, penned a sweet tribute to his teen. The proud dad shared photos of his daughter growing up, including snapshots that featured her late mom cradling the little one. Birkhead acknowledged all of the pain Dannielynn...
Snooki Shares Rare Photo of Husband Jionni LaValle, Receives Brutal Response From Fans
On a recent episode of Jersey Shore, the cast ganged up on Angelina Pivarnick for concealing certain details of her personal life. It’s a common issue among reality show co-stars, which makes sense. After all, if everyone is getting paid equally for sharing their lives on camera, shouldn’t they...
Zac Efron Says His Baywatch Body Isn't Attainable and Required 'Lasix and Powerful Diuretics' to Achieve
Zac Efron said he "fell into a pretty bad depression" as a result of his Baywatch training methods Zac Efron has a new approach to fitness. Efron, 34, recently told Men's Health in a new interview published Wednesday that while he is currently bulking up for an undisclosed movie role, he is no longer interested in looking as muscly as he did in the 2017 film Baywatch. "That Baywatch look, I don't know if that's really attainable. There's just too little water in the skin," Efron told Men's...
Sylvester Stallone Covered Up Tattoo Of His Wife’s Face With His Dog Amid Split, But Almost Went For A DC Hero Instead
In late August, it was revealed that Sylvester Stallone’s wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, had filed for divorce, and one of the big indicators that there was trouble brewing between the couple was Stallone having covered up a tattoo of Flavin’s face on his shoulder. In that spot, Stallone now has the face of Butkus, his late dog who appeared in the first two Rocky movies. In the midst of this split though, it’s been revealed that Stallone almost replaced the tattoo of Flavin’s face with a DC Comics superhero instead.
