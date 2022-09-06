Read full article on original website
Related
Someone heard ‘unique’ noises coming from a Florida storm drain. Then came the rescue
On a rainy day in St. Petersburg, Florida, a kitten got itself into a bit of a pickle. Pickle is not the correct word. The animal actually got trapped in a storm drain, according to a Facebook post from the local fire department. Luckily, the drain was near the station,...
The Man Who Hasn't Bathed for Almost 70 Years Looks for Love
Amou Haji shocked the world when it was reported that the eighty-year-old Iranian bachelor was looking for love. Amou hasn’t washed or showered for over six decades. Not only did he have an aversion to cleanliness, but he also hated eating clean food and drink. He ate roadkill for food; his favorite dish was a rotten porcupine. In addition, Amou smoked animal feces from a pipe whenever he wanted to sit and relax.
Man Sleeping in His Van Wakes Up to Find Huge Bear Crawling on Windshield: VIDEO
One man woke up to a frightening sight recently as he spent the night camping.… The post Man Sleeping in His Van Wakes Up to Find Huge Bear Crawling on Windshield: VIDEO appeared first on Outsider.
LOOK: Great Smoky Mountains Park Officials Discover New Salamander Species
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park has been dubbed the “Salamander Capital of the World.” The skitterish little amphibians are uniquely abundant in the Smokie Mountains. According to the National Park Service (NPS), the salamanders are known to outnumber any other creature in the mountains. Including human visitors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Angler Reels in Absolutely Massive Sturgeon on a Barbie Fishing Rod
We should all start fishing like a girl. This angler pulled out the Barbie fishing rod and reeled in the catch of a lifetime with a huge sturgeon. Spending time in the outdoors can surprise you. The massive fish was the biggest catch of the young fisherman’s career. Just when you try to make a silly video with a skinny, cheap child’s rod – the fish of a lifetime comes swimming by, looking for a small bite to eat.
Black Bear Opens Car Door, Enters Vehicle Just Like a Human: VIDEO
In this hilarious footage, a black bear opens the door of an SUV with human-like mannerisms. Then, the bear climbs into the car. We assume the bear was sniffing around for some food. According to OutThere Colorado, a man named Dylan Faflick from Allenspark, Colorado captured the incredible video. The...
One Green Planet
3 Rottweilers Abandoned Without Food and Left to Die Find a New Loving Home
Hope For Paws received an urgent text on the emergency line about a family of dogs abandoned on a property. They headed out right away to help! For many pet owners, it’s difficult to imagine abandoning a beloved pet, but this was the sad reality for this family. Fortunately, there is a happy ending to their story.
WATCH: Coyote Shows Off Crazy Hops, Clears Tall Backyard Fence With Ease
This video might be the nightmare of every backyard farmer in the country. A wily coyote hopping a six-foot fence with a simple leap. While we like to think our fences and barriers keep our little critters safe, it never hurts to have a watchful eye on the outdoors. Coyotes are clever and they know a lot more about how to get around neighborhoods and human obstacles than we give them credit for.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Clever Bear Steals Entire Backpack of Food From Hikers in Garibaldi Park
Expert campers and outdoorsmen have long been given tips for keeping their stuff safe and keeping the bears at bay. One of the biggest tips given to adventurers headed into the wilderness is to put the food up high. This way, any curious and/or hungry bears won’t be tempted to raid the area looking for something to snack on. It’s a good tip, sure. However, one recent TikTok video shows that while this technique works most of the time, it doesn’t work all of the time.
pethelpful.com
Great Pyrenees 'Scolds' Newfoundland for 'Messing With His Goats' and It's Too Cute
If there's one thing that we've learned from watching one video on TikTok, it's don't mess with one Great Pyrenees' goats! The dog was not having it when a Newfie (that's Newfoundland) was trying to mess with his BFFs and he wasn't afraid to let her know it. Now video of the Great Pyrenees showing the Newfie the door has people cracking up online.
pethelpful.com
Pit Bull Mix Protests Going Out in the Rain and We're Totally Feeling Him
Even if you're tired of the summer heat, that doesn't mean you're quite ready for the rain. At least this pup isn't, and we don't blame him one bit. This big Pit Bull's name is Meatball, but he's the mushiest baby we've ever seen. Not even his raincoat can keep him dry enough to endure the rain, and he's not afraid to let his mom know it. Sorry, @sarcasmspirit--Meatball says no this time!
pethelpful.com
Newfoundland Relaxes in the Rain Like It's NBD in Irresistible Video
Throughout history, dog breeds were bred for different tasks. Beagles were bred for hunting, German Shepherds were bred for herding, and Newfoundlands were bred as working dogs to aid fishermen with carting and hauling. With the Newfoundland's natural affiliation with water, it's no surprise that this breed may love rain, just like this Newfie that's going viral.
Yellowstone Bison Climbs Up Onto Boardwalk, Sends Tourists Running: VIDEO
It’s a video clip that makes our hearts pound because most of us know well that person-to-animal encounters with bison in the Yellowstone National Park rarely end well. Thankfully, this Instagram video didn’t end with anyone being attacked. However, it was likely a very close call. Yellowstone National...
Golden Retriever Rottweiler Mix Stuns Internet With His Fluffy Features
"it's like someone just painted a golden retriever in rottie colours," one user said.
pethelpful.com
Cat Gets Caught Ready to Pounce on a Fawn and Her Confidence Has People Impressed
Cats are known for their, well, bold personalities. Whether they're little demons or over-the-top angels, you can really never know what to expect. Every pet is different!. Cat mama Cara, who goes by @carapprice on TikTok, knows precisely what this is like. Her fur baby--a sweet tuxedo cat who lives in the yard-- is a bit of a hunter (or at least she thinks she is), but even Cara was surprised just how confident Simone is in her skills. Just look at her target!
dailypaws.com
140+ Fall Dog Names for Your Very 'Gourd' Pup
From spunky to spooky, these autumn-inspired monikers are sure to be a great fit for the apple of your eye. Stunning foliage, hot apple cider, sweater weather, and pumpkin everything. Fall is the season of change. So, what better way to welcome your new canine companion than with a name that celebrates the season furever? We've compiled a list of our favorite fall dog names for your sweet pup-kin!
Tiny Dog Won’t Back Down From Large Mountain Lion In Face-To-Face Staredown
Mountain lions ain’t nothing to mess with. They are elusive predators, that are one of the best and fastest killers in North America. They strike quick, quiet, and hard, going straight for the kill zone. Cougars are trained hunters, they know what they are doing. Most animals’ lives consist...
pethelpful.com
Dog Holding 'Pods' Popping Up Across the Country Are Absolutely Brilliant
TikTok user @marcasia5 shared with the Internet something we've never seen before and after learning about it, we're here for it! Maybe you've heard about it before or seen it near where you live because these dog-house-looking contraptions are popping up across the country. Meet DogSpot. DogSpot is a new way to bring your dog with you on errands in a safe and practical way. The creators of DogSpot call it a "smart sidewalk sanctuary."
pethelpful.com
Video of Tiny Bulldog Puppy Learning to Use the Stairs Is Completely Irresistible
TikTok user @brutustheenglishbully recently welcomed into the family a new puppy. The adorable English Bulldog pup is named Bru and he's seriously too cute to handle. And as any puppy owner may know, there's a bit of learning the little fur babies have to get used to. From potty training to learning not to bite, it's a whole process. Even learning to go upstairs is a scary challenge, but not impossible.
Dog Seen Chilling With Cheetah at New Jersey Zoo
Dogs are social animals – after all, they’re known as ‘man’s best friend’ for a reason. But it’s not just humans that they get on well with. Could they become friends with a cheetah? Visitors to Turtle Back Zoo in New Jersey were left bemused after spotting a Labrador in the cheetah enclosure. One visitor […] The post Dog Seen Chilling With Cheetah at New Jersey Zoo appeared first on DogTime.
Outsider.com
555K+
Followers
60K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0