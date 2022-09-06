Missouri Department of Conservation to offer free guided float trip on the Grand River near Gallatin on September 28

Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation offering free hunter education skills classes in north Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering free upcoming hunter education skills sessions in northwest Missouri. Participants will earn the safety certificate needed to obtain hunting permits. These sessions will teach and test participants for safe firearms handling and basic hunting skills. Linn from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday,...
Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock
Osage Beach police are trying to find out what killed a person whose body was found under a boat dock on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
houstonherald.com
Conservation department shares key information for upcoming deer season
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants deer hunters to know some key information for harvesting whitetails in Missouri the upcoming season. Deer hunting opens Sept. 15 with the archery season, which runs through Nov. 11 and then again from Nov. 23 through Jan. 15, 2023. The two firearms youth portions occur on Oct. 29-30 and Nov. 25-27. The firearms November portion runs Nov. 12-22. The antlerless portion runs Dec. 3-11. The alternative-methods portion runs Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, 2023.
The Bilby Ranch Conservation Area in northwest Missouri is just part of landowner John S. Bilby's success
Bilby Ranch by Quitman, Missouri.Americasroof, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Bilby Ranch Lake Conservation Area in Nodaway County. This stretch was land was purchased by the Conservation Department in 1987. At one time, it used to be part of a sizeable ranch that was owned by John Sliker Bilby (b. Jan. 10, 1832, d. Nov. 26, 1919).
kttn.com
Drought conditions expand in northern part of Missouri
This week’s U. S. Drought Monitor map of Missouri shows drought conditions have expanded in the northern part of the state since last week. Slightly less of Missouri, as a whole, is experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions. This week, 44.05% of the state is abnormally dry or experiencing...
kttn.com
Deadline to submit photos for Missouri DNR Photo Contest is October 1st
Amateur photographers of all ages may enter the Missouri DNR Photo Contest hosted by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The contest offers you the opportunity to capture your favorite moments in Missouri’s rich natural and cultural resources and share them for all to enjoy. The contest runs from April 1 through Oct. 1.
mymoinfo.com
Autumn Outlook for Missouri
(Farmington) Missouri’s weather outlook for autumn is expected to be drier-than-normal. In an update from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center, meteorologists say they predict the La Nina conditions we have had this year will continue at least a few more months. Missouri also has about a...
Recreational pot in Missouri: A judge will determine if it stays on the ballot
Whether the issue of recreational marijuana legalization will stay on the ballot is now up to a judge in Cole County, who has until Friday morning to file a judgment in the lawsuit.
Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks
A Jefferson City man died Wednesday after his jet ski went airborne on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
DNR identifies ‘large, black wildcat’ spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, MI – What was thought to be a large, black wildcat has been identified as a “normal-sized black cat,” WPBN/WGTU reports. The cat was spotted by a photographer last month during a 5K race in Manistee County, MLive previously reported. Dakota Stebbins snapped photos of the animal and then showed them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which investigated the sighting.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION REMOVING INVASIVE CARP FROM THE GRAND RIVER
According to a news release, The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will conduct an operation to seek ways to manage invasive carp populations on the Grand River. From September 12 to September 16, MDC is scheduled to close the Brunswick Access and lower eight miles of the river to boat traffic. The project is being conducted in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
kttn.com
Audio: Missouri park ranger wins “Red, White and Blue Heart Award” after getting shot six times by burglar
A Missouri park ranger has received the state’s first-ever Red, White, and Blue Heart Award after getting shot six times by a burglar last year. The award is given to a first responder who is critically or seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. Robert Bridges, of the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, was helping Springfield police officers respond to a report of an armed person causing problems at a business. Missouri Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Kevin Bond says the suspect fired ten shots through the front windshield of Bridges’ vehicle.
townandtourist.com
20 Treehouse Rentals in Missouri (Accommodating With Attractions!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Missouri is one of the few states in America that has remained largely authentic. It is home to breath-taking sights like canyons, rivers, waterfalls, hike trails, and lots more. The beautiful thing about Missouri is that nature is in its purest form, untouched, undisturbed.
Conservationists celebrate milestone in effort to save Missouri’s endangered hellbenders
In dripping black wetsuits and scuba masks, standing in the middle of a southern Missouri river last month, a state herpetologist and two zookeepers hugged each other and cheered. “Number 10,000!”. That day, state herpetologist Jeff Briggler with the Missouri Department of Conservation and two Saint Louis Zoo keepers released...
Lawsuit on recreational pot in Missouri nears end
Lawyers for a Missouri woman suing to block a recreational marijuana ballot measure panned the top state election official's involvement and claimed the proposal is unconstitutionally broad during Thursday court arguments.
Group tries to get Missouri recreational marijuana taken off November ballot
A judge heard arguments in a lawsuit from an anti-drug group seeking to take recreational marijuana legalization off Missouri’s ballot.
MoDOT says long-term repairs loom for I-435 bridge joint
While the major bridge repairs were done Wednesday afternoon, MoDOT says it will have to revisit that stretch of I-435 in the near future.
91% chance La Niña impacts fall in Missouri, National Weather Service says
Meteorologists are pretty confident the La Niña conditions we've seen all year are going to be with us at least a few months longer.
kttn.com
Sullivan County Health Department to offer wellness lab draws
The Sullivan County Health Department in Milan will offer wellness lab draws later this month. Walk-ins will be accepted on September 29th from 8:30 am to 10 am. Tests to be available include PSA and A1C for $10.00 each and vitamin D hydroxy for $20.00. There is a $10.00 fee for drawing the labs.
This Missouri County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
