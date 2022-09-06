ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTKR

Finding a friendly and personal insurance agent on Coast Live

SUFFOLK, Va. — Chandler Nunnally speaks with Monica Barnes, an insurance agent with Virginia Farm Bureau, and Ed White, co-owner of the wine vendor "The Italian Cellar," about the experience of being a small business owner in the city of Suffolk, what's most important when you are working out the complex details of insurance, and why having a personal "guiding hand" to help with the fine print is crucial.
SUFFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Portsmouth, VA
Government
Portsmouth, VA
Society
City
Charity, VA
City
Portsmouth, VA
Local
Virginia Government
peninsulachronicle.com

Aberdeen Gardens Celebrated In Documentary

HAMPTON—Aberdeen Gardens began as the first New Deal Planned Resettlement Community for African Americans under President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s Subsistence Homestead Project during the early 1930s following the Great Depression. Its development was initiated by Hampton Institute (now Hampton University) in 1934. It was the only New Deal community designed by a Black architect, Hillyard R. Robertson from Howard University, overseen by a Black supervisor, and built by Black laborers. Charles Duke, a Black architect, was named architect-in-charge to design and manage the construction of 158 brick houses on large lots and the Aberdeen Elementary School.
HAMPTON, VA
WTKR

Classic customer service with Brandon House Furniture on Coast Live

SUFFOLK, Va. — Chandler Nunnally sits down with Brandon Carter of Brandon House Furniture in Suffolk to discuss the wide array of furniture on display in the showroom, and what customers can expect from their shopping experience when they're greeted by one of the friendly faces inside. Presented by...
SUFFOLK, VA
WTKR

Previewing the Taste of Suffolk festival on Coast Live

SUFFOLK, Va. — Coast Live is joined by local chef and restaurant owner Ed Beardsley and special event planner Chelsea Morgan to share a delicious preview of the Taste of Suffolk festival!. Taste of Suffolk Festival. Saturday, September 10, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Historic Downtown Suffolk. Presented by...
SUFFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Citizen#Seniors#Lawncare
WTKR

The bed and breakfasts of Suffolk on Coast Live

SUFFOLK, Va. — Coast Live highlights three bed & breakfasts: Meadowbrook Farm (meadowbrookfarmbedandbreakfast.com), Pinner House (thepinnerhouse.com), and Bennett’s Creek Marina’s Cottages on the Point (bcmarinava.com/overnight-cottages), as part of "Positively Suffolk: A Celebration of the City." Presented by Suffolk Tourism. 757-514-4130. For more information on accommodations, go to...
SUFFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WTKR

Eco-friendly autumn lawn care tips from Michelle Williams on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— Michelle Williams shares how we can “go wild” with fall lawn care, making small changes around the yard that can bring meaningful changes to our environment in Hampton Roads. Presented by askHRgreen.org. Visit facebook.com/askHRgreen for more information on all things green in Hampton Roads.
ENVIRONMENT
WTKR

Retirement community benefits at Harbor's Edge on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — CEO at Harbor’s Edge, Neil Volder III joins Coast Live to encourage seniors to plan post-retirement living early and the benefit programs that Harbor's Edge has to offer. Presented by Harbors Edge. For more information about long-term health and wellness options, visit harborsedgenorfolk.com.
ADVOCACY
princessanneindy.com

A young farm grows on a cozy suburban lot in Virginia Beach

SALEM — David Kerr dreams of becoming a farmer, and he’s not going to let a little thing like a lack of land get in his way. Kerr’s house, located in a suburban community, is instantly recognizable because he’s the only one with a crop of kale growing in the front yard. Around back, he has a summer vegetable garden, but his main stock in trade right now is microgreens.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR

The local selections at Westside Produce & Provisions on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Gordon Holley joins Coast Live to show off some of the locally-sourced offerings from Westside Produce & Provisions, including apples, peanuts, and even local wine selections ahead of Virginia Wine Month in October. The Better Business Break is presented by Southern Bank. For more information...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy