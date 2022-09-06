Read full article on original website
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia BeachChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts othersAccording to StephVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake, VA Comedian Donates Game Show Winnings to Children's HospitalChannelocityChesapeake, VA
peninsulachronicle.com
Girl Scouts Of the Colonial Coast Holding Famous Formers Luncheon On September 15
Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast (GSCCC) and NASA Langley Research Center are on a joint mission to celebrate Girl Scout trailblazers, past, present, and future at GSCCC’s 10th Annual Famous Formers luncheon on Thursday, September 15, at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. In tandem with celebrating 110 years...
Only On 10: Local paramedic injured and unable to work, asking for community’s help
A Currituck County family is asking for community members' help after a stroke of bad luck.
Dad returns from deployment, surprises his kids at their Virginia Beach school
Chief Michael Collins has five children, and he decided it would be memorable to surprise the three youngest at their school, Saint Matthew’s Catholic School in Virginia Beach.
WTKR
Finding a friendly and personal insurance agent on Coast Live
SUFFOLK, Va. — Chandler Nunnally speaks with Monica Barnes, an insurance agent with Virginia Farm Bureau, and Ed White, co-owner of the wine vendor "The Italian Cellar," about the experience of being a small business owner in the city of Suffolk, what's most important when you are working out the complex details of insurance, and why having a personal "guiding hand" to help with the fine print is crucial.
peninsulachronicle.com
Aberdeen Gardens Celebrated In Documentary
HAMPTON—Aberdeen Gardens began as the first New Deal Planned Resettlement Community for African Americans under President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s Subsistence Homestead Project during the early 1930s following the Great Depression. Its development was initiated by Hampton Institute (now Hampton University) in 1934. It was the only New Deal community designed by a Black architect, Hillyard R. Robertson from Howard University, overseen by a Black supervisor, and built by Black laborers. Charles Duke, a Black architect, was named architect-in-charge to design and manage the construction of 158 brick houses on large lots and the Aberdeen Elementary School.
WTKR
Classic customer service with Brandon House Furniture on Coast Live
SUFFOLK, Va. — Chandler Nunnally sits down with Brandon Carter of Brandon House Furniture in Suffolk to discuss the wide array of furniture on display in the showroom, and what customers can expect from their shopping experience when they're greeted by one of the friendly faces inside. Presented by...
WTKR
Previewing the Taste of Suffolk festival on Coast Live
SUFFOLK, Va. — Coast Live is joined by local chef and restaurant owner Ed Beardsley and special event planner Chelsea Morgan to share a delicious preview of the Taste of Suffolk festival!. Taste of Suffolk Festival. Saturday, September 10, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Historic Downtown Suffolk. Presented by...
Family located after police find toddler on Bizzone Circle in Virginia Beach
According to police, a small child was found around 5 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bizzone Circle.
Youngkin, in support of Suffolk Port 460 project, says local and state cooperation ‘really important’
Virginia's governor is throwing his support behind a controversial development proposal, two weeks before City Council could vote to greenlight the project.
peninsulachronicle.com
Good Vibes Concert Hall In Newport News Closing After Less Than A Year In Operation
NEWPORT NEWS—After battling for months to open in 2021, Good Vibes Concert Hall in Newport News finally got the green light last December and began operating as a concert venue as well as a popular brunch destination. Now, less that ten months later, the venue has closed its doors by order of the Newport News Police Department.
Virginia Beach nonprofit to build more affordable housing near the Oceanfront
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More affordable housing is coming to Virginia Beach. Executives at the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center are behind a new plan that will bring dozens of single bedroom units to its campus near the Oceanfront. A lack of affordable housing in Virginia Beach is something JCOC executive...
WTKR
The bed and breakfasts of Suffolk on Coast Live
SUFFOLK, Va. — Coast Live highlights three bed & breakfasts: Meadowbrook Farm (meadowbrookfarmbedandbreakfast.com), Pinner House (thepinnerhouse.com), and Bennett’s Creek Marina’s Cottages on the Point (bcmarinava.com/overnight-cottages), as part of "Positively Suffolk: A Celebration of the City." Presented by Suffolk Tourism. 757-514-4130. For more information on accommodations, go to...
The funny thing Queen Elizabeth asked this Virginia middle school student
Ainslie Jamerson was an 8th-grade student at Manchester Middle School when the Queen came to Richmond, Virginia.
WTKR
Eco-friendly autumn lawn care tips from Michelle Williams on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— Michelle Williams shares how we can “go wild” with fall lawn care, making small changes around the yard that can bring meaningful changes to our environment in Hampton Roads. Presented by askHRgreen.org. Visit facebook.com/askHRgreen for more information on all things green in Hampton Roads.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Oceanfront Hotels in Virginia Beach You Must Visit
Are you on the hunt for the best oceanfront hotels in Virginia Beach? You have come to the right place because here you will be able to pick from the best 15 that VB has to offer. If you are still thinking about where to stay in Virginia Beach the...
WTKR
Retirement community benefits at Harbor's Edge on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — CEO at Harbor’s Edge, Neil Volder III joins Coast Live to encourage seniors to plan post-retirement living early and the benefit programs that Harbor's Edge has to offer. Presented by Harbors Edge. For more information about long-term health and wellness options, visit harborsedgenorfolk.com.
3 things to do this weekend: September 9, 2022
If you are just counting down until the weekend we’re here to help. News 3 has three things you can do around Hampton Roads.
Hampton City Schools to host Tissue for Teachers Sept. 10
Visitors will be able to support local teachers by donating tissues, hand sanitizer, paper towels and other supplies they will need for the school year.
princessanneindy.com
A young farm grows on a cozy suburban lot in Virginia Beach
SALEM — David Kerr dreams of becoming a farmer, and he’s not going to let a little thing like a lack of land get in his way. Kerr’s house, located in a suburban community, is instantly recognizable because he’s the only one with a crop of kale growing in the front yard. Around back, he has a summer vegetable garden, but his main stock in trade right now is microgreens.
WTKR
The local selections at Westside Produce & Provisions on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Gordon Holley joins Coast Live to show off some of the locally-sourced offerings from Westside Produce & Provisions, including apples, peanuts, and even local wine selections ahead of Virginia Wine Month in October. The Better Business Break is presented by Southern Bank. For more information...
