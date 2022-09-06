Read full article on original website
Broonsy
2d ago
How do you post a story like this without hardly any of the story??
Reply(1)
12
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Baling hay and being a captain: Stover ‘handles business’ on family farm and football fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenAvon, OH
8 Amazing Restaurants Located Along The Ohio Coast That You Must Try Before You DieTravel MavenOhio State
Related
13abc.com
Tiffin honors citizen, paramedics, EMTs for saving electrician’s life from cardiac arrest
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - In August, an electrician for the city of Tiffin was lucky enough to have nine individuals within short proximity to help save his life. Mike Tschanen got the chance to thank them all as they were honored with the Tiffin Fire/Rescue Division’s Life Saving Award on Tuesday.
cleveland19.com
The husband or the handyman: Who killed Marilyn Sheppard?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is one of the most infamous crimes in modern history and the inspiration behind the TV series and movie, “The Fugitive.”. Did Dr. Sam Sheppard murder his wife on July 4, 1954? Or did someone else bludgeon the beautiful Bay Village woman to death in the couple’s lakefront home?
cleveland19.com
Cleveland woman gets legal help in fight to gain custody of her great-grandson
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “They don’t love him like I do. He’s mine. He comes from the rib of my body, from her to me.”. That’s what Denise Betts said about the foster family, that isn’t family. The county gave her great-grandson, Larell Stockwell, to...
Mansfield police grant wish for 5-year-old with rare illness
The Mansfield Police Department is making a dream come true for a Shelby 5-year-old with a terminal illness. Next week, she'll be sworn in as an honorary officer. Allysson Nead was given just six months to live when she was first diagnosed with Niemann-Pick Type C, a rare and fatal illness for which there is no cure.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13abc.com
Toledo pastor accused of pulling gun on his wife facing charges
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local pastor was court-ordered to stay away from his wife after an alleged domestic incident involving a gun. According to court documents, Reverend Charles Ross of New Prospect Baptist Church “loaded a firearm and stated ‘it is going end’ while he held the firearm in front of the victim”.
‘The devil tried to destroy this family’: life sentence for Cleveland man who raped 3, impregnated 2 girls
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 37-year-old Cleveland man who raped three of his girlfriend’s daughters in a crime that nearly destroyed a family and added fuel to an already fiery political debate over abortion will spend the rest of his life in prison. Two of the girls, ages 10 and...
Police seek 3 in drive-by that killed 16-year-old near high school
A 16-year-old boy shot in the head Tuesday near James Ford Rhodes High School has died. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office identified the teen as Andre D. Wells.
13abc.com
Toledo man sentenced for shooting his girlfriend in the back of the head
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was sentenced to 11 to 15 years Wednesday for shooting and injuring his girlfriend. The victim survived, yet her family said she’s now a shell of her former self. In March, Dajuan Smith shot Shalena Martinez-Featchurs in the back of the head....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio nursing assistant charged with stealing from assisted living residents
A nursing assistant is charged with stealing from residents in a Bay Village assisted living facility.
Video: Body camera footage reveals struggle before deadly Ohio police shooting
New video released by the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department shows a disturbing encounter that turned deadly.
Mom smoked weed while son drove car without license: Euclid police
A mother from Cleveland Heights is now facing a charge after police say she was smoking marijuana inside her vehicle while her teenage son, who did not have a driver’s license, drove her car.
Hit-and-run turns into chase and discovery of missing Ohio girl
"She was reported missing on August 16 of this year. And turned up here with a person that is a convicted pedophile," said Lt. TJ Stewart, St. Clairsville Police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rhodes High School student dies days after shooting
A 16-year-old Rhodes High School student has died days after being shot near the school, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.
Ohio man convicted of raping 3 underage sisters, impregnating 2, sentenced to life in prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An Ohio man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to raping three underage sisters, two of whom he impregnated. Tyrone Hughley, 37, will not be eligible for parole for at least 60 years for sexually assaulting the girls, ages 10, 12 and 13 at the time of the attacks, WKYC reported.
WKRC
10 shot, 1 killed during alumni high school celebration in Ohio
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (CBS Newspath/WOIO/WKRC) - A 911 call revealed chaos outside a bar in east Cleveland Tuesday morning. At least ten people were shot and one was killed at a high school alumni celebration. "We don't know who disrupted the tradition,” said Jeff Brown, an alum of the high...
‘Taken from us … far too soon’: Vigil held for Willard homicide victims
A prayer vigil is set for 7 p.m. tonight in support of a mother and son found dead over the weekend in a double homicide. Willard police confirmed Brandi Thornton, and her son Juelz Bryant, were found dead in a home in the 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue. Police were called there just before 9 a.m. Saturday on a report of a disturbance, according to Police Chief Shannon Chaffins.
Columbus man killed in Delaware County motorcycle crash
SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a 22-year-old Columbus man. Stanislaw Mott was driving a motorcycle on State Route 3 near State Route 61 around 5:50 p.m. Thursday when, troopers say, he didn’t stop at a red light and was hit by a Ford Excursion driven […]
Maumee police sergeant appears on Oath Keepers membership list
MAUMEE, Ohio — A sergeant in the Maumee Police Division has strong ties and offered to provide support to far-right extremist organization the Oath Keepers, according to a report issued Tuesday by the Anti-Defamation League based on leaked membership rolls. Greg Westrick was promoted to sergeant in August 2021...
Men featured in WTOL investigation denied bid for new trial
TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County Common Pleas Court Judge Gary Cook said Wayne Braddy and Karl Willis have not done enough to prove that they deserve a new trial. The men were convicted in 2000 for the 1998 murder of 13-year-old Maurice Purifie in central Toledo. Their story was told in a 30-minute broadcast in 2019 by our 11 Investigates team.
WTOL-TV
Youth basketball coach killed in north Toledo overnight shooting
Melvin Thomas, 27, was found shot at least once in north Toledo. Thomas was an area basketball coach involved in youth programs and advocating for girls basketball.
Comments / 9