Bluffton, SC

WJCL

Update: Missing Savannah teen found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Friday update: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Kelyn Glover was last seen Wednesday on the 5500 block of Betty Drive. Kelyn is described as 5...
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Police looking for missing ‘vulnerable’ man

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man. David A. Chapman, 30, was last seen at Midland Park Residential Home Wednesday night. Chapman suffers from mental illnesses and has a history of wandering off from...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Head-on crash injures 3 in Colleton County, troopers investigating

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a Tuesday crash that left multiple people injured in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the head-on crash happened along Charleston Highway/SC-64 around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. “Two vehicles struck a glancing head-on blow causing an SUV pulling a boat to overturn in the ditch,” officials said. […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Bluffton, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Beaufort, SC
South Carolina State
Bluffton, SC
iheart.com

WANTED: murderous home invading Colleton County carjacker

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of shooting a Cottageville man. Deputies say the man forced his way into the victim’s home around 11 a.m. Tuesday where he shot and killed him. The man then left the scene in the victim’s 2011 Honda Accord with South Carolina license plate UXD445, deputies say.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Crash that blocked eastbound I-26 cleared

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say traffic is flowing again in all eastbound lanes of I-26 after a crash Friday caused major delays during the morning commute. The crash was reported cleared at 11:07 a.m. by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, about two hours after it happened mile marker 211 and the Aviation Avenue exit.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Judge denies bond for suspect in Ladson DMV shooting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says the 18-year-old man wanted in Tuesday’s shooting at the Ladson Department of Motor Vehicles Office is in custody. La’Ron Jaiheem Alvin Bess, of Summerville, is charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
live5news.com

Police seeking information on downtown robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man in reference to a downtown robbery. Police say the strong-arm robbery occurred on Aug. 20 on Walnut Street. The man is described as in his 30s, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds....
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police make arrest in James Island bank robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested a 37-year-old man accused of robbing a bank on Folly Road Tuesday. Evan Suk Ensley Haddix, from Charleston, was taken into custody Wednesday morning. He was charged with one count of entering a bank with the intent to steal. Officers...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Students take stand after 10-year-old classmate injured in shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a 10-year-old was injured in a shooting on Aug. 27, classmates at Sanders-Clyde Elementary School decided to plan a walk to fight violence on Thursday. Students, police officers and the school administration came together to walk behind the student who was shot and promote a...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Judge grants motion to sever in Mallory Beach lawsuit

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC/WCSC) - A Hampton County judge will allow a lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach, a teen killed in a 2019 boat crash in to move forward separately for one of the defendants named. Parker’s Corporation filed a motion to sever in August, requesting that...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man arrested in deadly July shooting of North Charleston teen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says an 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a deadly July shooting of a North Charleston teen. Dontre Lamur Alston was charged with murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Deputies search for man accused of murdering Cottageville man, stealing his car: CCSO

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County Sheriff's deputies are asking the public for help identifying a man they believe is responsible for another man's death. According to deputies, the suspect forced his way into the victim's Cottageville home around 11 a.m. Tuesday. He is accused of shooting and killing the man before stealing the victim's vehicle to flee.
COTTAGEVILLE, SC

