WJCL
Update: Missing Savannah teen found safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Friday update: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Kelyn Glover was last seen Wednesday on the 5500 block of Betty Drive. Kelyn is described as 5...
live5news.com
Police looking for missing ‘vulnerable’ man
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man. David A. Chapman, 30, was last seen at Midland Park Residential Home Wednesday night. Chapman suffers from mental illnesses and has a history of wandering off from...
live5news.com
Deputies investigating West Ashley hit-and-run crash involving bicycle
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are working to find the driver who struck a bicyclist in West Ashley late Thursday afternoon and left the scene. Charleston County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said the crash happened on Beehive Road just off Highway 17 at approximately 5:40 p.m. EMS...
Head-on crash injures 3 in Colleton County, troopers investigating
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a Tuesday crash that left multiple people injured in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the head-on crash happened along Charleston Highway/SC-64 around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. “Two vehicles struck a glancing head-on blow causing an SUV pulling a boat to overturn in the ditch,” officials said. […]
live5news.com
Tip claims child kidnapped 51 years ago may have been spotted on Daniel Island
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are looking into an anonymous tip claiming the victim of a 1971 abduction in Texas may have been spotted in the Lowcountry. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said the tipster claimed to have seen Melissa Highsmith in the Daniel Island area.
iheart.com
WANTED: murderous home invading Colleton County carjacker
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of shooting a Cottageville man. Deputies say the man forced his way into the victim’s home around 11 a.m. Tuesday where he shot and killed him. The man then left the scene in the victim’s 2011 Honda Accord with South Carolina license plate UXD445, deputies say.
live5news.com
Crash that blocked eastbound I-26 cleared
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say traffic is flowing again in all eastbound lanes of I-26 after a crash Friday caused major delays during the morning commute. The crash was reported cleared at 11:07 a.m. by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, about two hours after it happened mile marker 211 and the Aviation Avenue exit.
live5news.com
Judge denies bond for suspect in Ladson DMV shooting
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says the 18-year-old man wanted in Tuesday’s shooting at the Ladson Department of Motor Vehicles Office is in custody. La’Ron Jaiheem Alvin Bess, of Summerville, is charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated...
live5news.com
Police seeking information on downtown robbery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man in reference to a downtown robbery. Police say the strong-arm robbery occurred on Aug. 20 on Walnut Street. The man is described as in his 30s, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds....
live5news.com
Police make arrest in James Island bank robbery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested a 37-year-old man accused of robbing a bank on Folly Road Tuesday. Evan Suk Ensley Haddix, from Charleston, was taken into custody Wednesday morning. He was charged with one count of entering a bank with the intent to steal. Officers...
live5news.com
Students take stand after 10-year-old classmate injured in shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a 10-year-old was injured in a shooting on Aug. 27, classmates at Sanders-Clyde Elementary School decided to plan a walk to fight violence on Thursday. Students, police officers and the school administration came together to walk behind the student who was shot and promote a...
Community rallies behind Beaufort County family who lost baby boy
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The community is coming together to help the family of a Beaufort County boy who died in a tragic accident last week. Mason, Henley, 3, was found dead in a pond behind the Shadow Moss community after he was reported missing Wednesday. The family had recently moved to the area. […]
live5news.com
Judge grants motion to sever in Mallory Beach lawsuit
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC/WCSC) - A Hampton County judge will allow a lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach, a teen killed in a 2019 boat crash in to move forward separately for one of the defendants named. Parker’s Corporation filed a motion to sever in August, requesting that...
WJCL
South Carolina Boat Fire: Child, 3 adults injured, taken to hospital
A child and three adults were injured Monday when a boat caught fire in South Carolina. Crews said they were called about 2 p.m. to the Johnny Causey boat ramp under the Highway 17 ICW Bridge in North Charleston. Fire officials said when they arrived, they found one boat in...
WJCL
Missing in Savannah: Police searching for teenage boy not seen in a week
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Savannah are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Landon Pinckney, 17, was last seen August 30 around 11:40 p.m. leaving the 100 block of Grayson Avenue. Police issued a public notice about his disappearance on...
live5news.com
Man arrested in deadly July shooting of North Charleston teen
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says an 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a deadly July shooting of a North Charleston teen. Dontre Lamur Alston was charged with murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent...
WTGS
'You feel numb:' Mother of missing son last seen in Savannah pleading for answers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A mother is pleading for answers after her son went missing in Savannah last month. “For him to miss his sister’s birthday on August 15th, that’s when everything just came crashing down. To know that something is wrong,” Kathleen Funkhouser, mother of Diontae Roberson, said.
live5news.com
MUSC breaks ground on emergency room serving Seabrook, Kiawah and Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina on Thursday broke ground on a new emergency and specialty services facility. They say the new ER will serve residents on Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island and Johns Island. Hospital officials say people in those communities have been traveling almost 30...
abcnews4.com
Deputies search for man accused of murdering Cottageville man, stealing his car: CCSO
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County Sheriff's deputies are asking the public for help identifying a man they believe is responsible for another man's death. According to deputies, the suspect forced his way into the victim's Cottageville home around 11 a.m. Tuesday. He is accused of shooting and killing the man before stealing the victim's vehicle to flee.
WJCL
Man accused of deadly boat crash that killed 5 people granted bond
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A judge has granted bond for Mark Stegall, the man accused of causing a deadly boat crash that killed five people on Memorial Day weekend. Chatham County deputies initially arrested Mark Stegall for a BUI and other charges, and he posted bond. Today, deputies rearrested...
