COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of shooting a Cottageville man. Deputies say the man forced his way into the victim’s home around 11 a.m. Tuesday where he shot and killed him. The man then left the scene in the victim’s 2011 Honda Accord with South Carolina license plate UXD445, deputies say.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO