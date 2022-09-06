ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navasota, TX

Navasota Examiner

Chamber welcomes Six Shooter Junction

Six Shooter Junction held their official Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting Wednesday, August 31. A large turnout was present to welcome Navasota’s newest boutique, located at 318 E. Washington. Owner Dana Frazier introduced her staff and spoke of the excitement of opening this third location in Navasota, which she has observed to be a thriving and growing community. Ms. Frazier mentioned that Six Shooter Junction frequently rotates inventory to ensure they always have something new to offer their customers.
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Last dairyman in Grimes County closes barn doors

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County was known as the Land of Milk and Honey after dairy farms began popping up following World War II. But, that statement is only half true today, as the last dairyman in Grimes County closed his barn doors. Art Courville spent the last 49...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
City
Navasota, TX
County
Grimes County, TX
KBTX.com

College Station businesses see growth as summer comes to an end

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -After nearly two years of suffering due to COVID-19, two local businesses are thriving after a busy summer. Labor Day not only marks the unofficial end of summer, but it also signifies the end of the summer travel season. The summer of 2022 led Urban Table to record sales.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital planning Tomball, Magnolia expansions

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to expand its services in Tomball and Magnolia in 2023. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to double the size of its Tomball Primary Group clinic and open an emergency care center in Magnolia in a series of expansions expected to be completed in 2023, according to Stefanie Peeler, the senior communications specialist for the hospital.
MAGNOLIA, TX
kwhi.com

NEW BRENHAM BOOK SIGNING SATURDAY

Brenham Heritage Museum Executive Director Mike Vance has authored a new book on Brenham that will debut this Saturday. Vance will be selling and signing books from Saturday morning 10:30 to noon at the Brenham Heritage Museum’s Julie & Larry Tegeler Bus Depot Gallery. The gallery is located at 313 East Alamo Street and parking is available in front. The cost of the book is $23.99 plus tax. All profits support the Brenham Heritage Museum.
BRENHAM, TX
#Blinn College#Economy#The Chamber Of Commerce
kwhi.com

37TH ANNUAL KOLACHE FESTIVAL THIS WEEKEND IN CALDWELL

One of Burleson County’s biggest events is happening this weekend in Caldwell. Pre-festival activities for the 37th Annual Kolache Festival open tonight (Friday) at the Burleson County Czech Heritage Museum with a dinner at 6:30 p.m. and dance with the Lost Cause Band from 7 to 10 p.m. The festival officially begins tomorrow (Saturday) morning.
CALDWELL, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

ON THIS DAY SEPTEMBER 6TH OF YEARS PAST

Huntsville police are investigating a homicide after discovering the body of a teenage girl. Police responded to a suspicious incident call Monday afternoon in the Tanglewood Mobile home subdivision off Highway 75 not far south of the Sam Houston University campus. “We were all back there talking about it, because...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. DESIGNATED BY USDA AS PRIMARY NATURAL DISASTER AREA FOR DROUGHT

Washington County is one of four Texas counties designated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a primary natural disaster area for drought. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the counties of Washington, Burleson, Fayette and Liberty suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season of either severe drought for eight or more straight weeks, or extreme or exceptional drought.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Lighthouse Shopping Center to open this fall on FM 2920

This fall, Lighthouse Shopping Center will be opening at the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road in Spring. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Lighthouse Shopping Center is under construction in the Spring area. Located near the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road, construction on the center began in January, according to developer VM+Partners’ Facebook page. The center is slated to open this fall, and possible tenants include a coffee shop, a beauty salon and a deli. 805-705-8925. www.facebook.com/vmenallc.
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Nest Diner now open on Barker Cypress Road

Chicken-fried steak and other country-style entrees are served at the diner. (Courtesy The Nest Diner) Officials with The Nest Diner at 11808 Barker Cypress Road, Ste. K, Cypress, said the diner will move to full operating hours later this month from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. The eatery launched a soft opening phase with limited hours in early September. The Nest Diner serves traditional American meals, including breakfast options and some Tex-Mex cuisine. 281-304-2219. www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083699460509.
CYPRESS, TX
kwhi.com

API BASS TOURNAMENT FRIDAY, SATURDAY AT LAKE SOMERVILLE

The American Petroleum Institute’s (API) annual bass fishing tournament is set for this weekend at Lake Somerville Marina and Campground. A registration event will be held tonight (Friday) starting at 5 p.m. Food and drinks will be served, and there will be door prizes, drawings and toys for children.
SOMERVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM AND BURTON FOOTBALL BACK UNDER THE FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS

The Brenham Cubs face off against the Bryan Vikings later this (Friday) evening. Both teams are 1-1 going into the game. The Cubs lost to Oakridge in the first game, 23-13. However, they came back and dominated Belton last week 42-7. Bryan defeated Waller in the first game 67-21, but...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Man killed in crash Wednesday night in Washington County

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A Washington County man died Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 105 west of Brenham, according to DPS. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. near FM 2193. Troopers say Justin Jervan Thomas, 35, of Chappell Hill died when the car he was driving left...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

TWO KILLED IN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 105 IN BRENHAM

Two people were killed after a Thursday morning collision in Brenham. Brenham police responded just after 7 a.m. to the 1800 block of Highway 105 for a two-vehicle crash. Once on scene, police say they found a two-door pickup truck and a four-door passenger car that were involved. Preliminary investigation...
BRENHAM, TX

