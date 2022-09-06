Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
BLINN ALUMNI & FRIENDS ASSOCIATION TO INDUCT FIVE NEW MEMBERS INTO HALL OF HONOR
Five alumni and supporters of Blinn College will be inducted into the Blinn College Alumni and Friends Association’s Hall of Honor during a ceremony Friday, Sept. 30. The ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. in the Janis Sneed Banquet Room in the Brenham Campus Student Center. Inductees are...
Navasota Examiner
Chamber welcomes Six Shooter Junction
Six Shooter Junction held their official Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting Wednesday, August 31. A large turnout was present to welcome Navasota’s newest boutique, located at 318 E. Washington. Owner Dana Frazier introduced her staff and spoke of the excitement of opening this third location in Navasota, which she has observed to be a thriving and growing community. Ms. Frazier mentioned that Six Shooter Junction frequently rotates inventory to ensure they always have something new to offer their customers.
KBTX.com
Last dairyman in Grimes County closes barn doors
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County was known as the Land of Milk and Honey after dairy farms began popping up following World War II. But, that statement is only half true today, as the last dairyman in Grimes County closed his barn doors. Art Courville spent the last 49...
wtaw.com
Bryan ISD School Board Revises Campus Boundary Policies To Put Current Practices In Writing
Bryan ISD school board members during Tuesday’s meeting updated its policy regarding changing campus boundaries. Associate superintendent Barbara Ybarra said one of the reasons is to put current practice in writing, adding “we want to make sure with this policy” that “we’re being utterly transparent with this process in advance of beginning it.”
KBTX.com
College Station businesses see growth as summer comes to an end
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -After nearly two years of suffering due to COVID-19, two local businesses are thriving after a busy summer. Labor Day not only marks the unofficial end of summer, but it also signifies the end of the summer travel season. The summer of 2022 led Urban Table to record sales.
Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital planning Tomball, Magnolia expansions
Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to expand its services in Tomball and Magnolia in 2023. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to double the size of its Tomball Primary Group clinic and open an emergency care center in Magnolia in a series of expansions expected to be completed in 2023, according to Stefanie Peeler, the senior communications specialist for the hospital.
kwhi.com
NEW BRENHAM BOOK SIGNING SATURDAY
Brenham Heritage Museum Executive Director Mike Vance has authored a new book on Brenham that will debut this Saturday. Vance will be selling and signing books from Saturday morning 10:30 to noon at the Brenham Heritage Museum’s Julie & Larry Tegeler Bus Depot Gallery. The gallery is located at 313 East Alamo Street and parking is available in front. The cost of the book is $23.99 plus tax. All profits support the Brenham Heritage Museum.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Rayburn Intermediate School student takes action to keep everyone safe
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One student took initiative to make sure everyone stays safe at Rayburn Intermediate School in Bryan. After the tragic shooting in Uvalde, Hudson and his family discussed how to make classrooms safer. Hudson’s family was able to get ahold of an old decommissioned fire hose. They...
Bryan ISD, College Station ISD encourage students to wear maroon Tues, Sept. 6 to show support for Uvalde, TX
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Bryan ISD and College Station ISD have both encouraged their students to wear maroon on Tues, Sept. 6 in support of Uvalde, TX. The message comes after multiple school districts encouraged their students to also wear maroon for the community affected by the tragedy in May at Robb Elementary School.
kwhi.com
37TH ANNUAL KOLACHE FESTIVAL THIS WEEKEND IN CALDWELL
One of Burleson County’s biggest events is happening this weekend in Caldwell. Pre-festival activities for the 37th Annual Kolache Festival open tonight (Friday) at the Burleson County Czech Heritage Museum with a dinner at 6:30 p.m. and dance with the Lost Cause Band from 7 to 10 p.m. The festival officially begins tomorrow (Saturday) morning.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
ON THIS DAY SEPTEMBER 6TH OF YEARS PAST
Huntsville police are investigating a homicide after discovering the body of a teenage girl. Police responded to a suspicious incident call Monday afternoon in the Tanglewood Mobile home subdivision off Highway 75 not far south of the Sam Houston University campus. “We were all back there talking about it, because...
KBTX.com
Be Remarkable: Dedric Grimes and his son use foundation to give back to hometown
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Dedric Grimes is not only a father in his family but he’s a father figure for the entire community. Mr. Grimes has a non-profit organization called the Like Father, Like Son Foundation and they host and sponsor many events in and around his hometown of Calvert throughout the year.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. DESIGNATED BY USDA AS PRIMARY NATURAL DISASTER AREA FOR DROUGHT
Washington County is one of four Texas counties designated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a primary natural disaster area for drought. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the counties of Washington, Burleson, Fayette and Liberty suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season of either severe drought for eight or more straight weeks, or extreme or exceptional drought.
Lighthouse Shopping Center to open this fall on FM 2920
This fall, Lighthouse Shopping Center will be opening at the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road in Spring. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Lighthouse Shopping Center is under construction in the Spring area. Located near the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road, construction on the center began in January, according to developer VM+Partners’ Facebook page. The center is slated to open this fall, and possible tenants include a coffee shop, a beauty salon and a deli. 805-705-8925. www.facebook.com/vmenallc.
The Nest Diner now open on Barker Cypress Road
Chicken-fried steak and other country-style entrees are served at the diner. (Courtesy The Nest Diner) Officials with The Nest Diner at 11808 Barker Cypress Road, Ste. K, Cypress, said the diner will move to full operating hours later this month from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. The eatery launched a soft opening phase with limited hours in early September. The Nest Diner serves traditional American meals, including breakfast options and some Tex-Mex cuisine. 281-304-2219. www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083699460509.
kwhi.com
API BASS TOURNAMENT FRIDAY, SATURDAY AT LAKE SOMERVILLE
The American Petroleum Institute’s (API) annual bass fishing tournament is set for this weekend at Lake Somerville Marina and Campground. A registration event will be held tonight (Friday) starting at 5 p.m. Food and drinks will be served, and there will be door prizes, drawings and toys for children.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM AND BURTON FOOTBALL BACK UNDER THE FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS
The Brenham Cubs face off against the Bryan Vikings later this (Friday) evening. Both teams are 1-1 going into the game. The Cubs lost to Oakridge in the first game, 23-13. However, they came back and dominated Belton last week 42-7. Bryan defeated Waller in the first game 67-21, but...
KBTX.com
Man killed in crash Wednesday night in Washington County
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A Washington County man died Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 105 west of Brenham, according to DPS. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. near FM 2193. Troopers say Justin Jervan Thomas, 35, of Chappell Hill died when the car he was driving left...
kwhi.com
TWO KILLED IN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 105 IN BRENHAM
Two people were killed after a Thursday morning collision in Brenham. Brenham police responded just after 7 a.m. to the 1800 block of Highway 105 for a two-vehicle crash. Once on scene, police say they found a two-door pickup truck and a four-door passenger car that were involved. Preliminary investigation...
KBTX.com
Oil well fire Tuesday evening sends large plume of smoke into sky
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An oil well fire Tuesday evening on the west side of Brazos County sent a large plume of thick, black smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles away from the site of the blaze. It happened on Charlotte Lane near Leonard Road. The...
