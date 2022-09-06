ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Muslim leaders call for an FBI investigation into potential hate crime in Minneapolis

By Rusty Ray, Joe Hiti
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aATER_0hkZJZmr00

Muslim leaders in Minneapolis are calling on the FBI to investigate what they call a hate crime at one of the city’s mosques.

Security video shows a man on Sunday night tearing his way into the Tawfiq Muslim Center located off Minnehaha Avenue after the final prayers of the day.

Leaders at the mosque say the vandal caused $50,000 in damage to the center — photos taken after the incident show broken doors, busted windows, debris, and destroyed desks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Na1yx_0hkZJZmr00
Damage done to a glass door at the Tawfiq Islamic Center. Photo credit Image courtesy of the Tawfiq Islamic Center

Jaylani Hussein with the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations shared during a press conference that he wants the FBI to investigate the incident, noting that it should be considered a hate crime.

Hussein shared that the attack has left a lasting negative impact on the Muslim community in the city.

“No one expects this type of an attack. But when it does come, the impact exists far beyond it,” Hussein said.

Abdulahi Farrah, with the Muslim coalition, also spoke, calling for a swift resolution.

Those with information on the incident are being asked to contact the Minneapolis Police Department.

Comments / 13

Related
CBS Minnesota

Evidence that led to Jerry Westrom's cold-case murder conviction released

MINNEAPOLIS – An Isanti hockey dad convicted in a brutal cold-case murder will be sentenced in court Friday morning. We're getting a look at the evidence that led the jury to find Jerry Westrom guilty in the 1993 murder of Jeanie Childs in Minneapolis.The jury foreperson told WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle about the three things that made a lasting impact on jurors.The evidence offers the first look inside the gruesome crime scene. The Minneapolis apartment where Westrom murdered Childs decades ago, stabbing her 65 times."He would've had to chase her around the apartment, stabbing her multiple times, over and over again. He...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Career arsonist, ‘Backdraft Al,’ dies from overdose

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Alan Theodore Enger, a notorious arsonist who terrorized Twin Cities’ neighborhoods over four decades, died two months ago from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamines. He was 57. Known to arson investigators as ‘Backdraft Al,’ there were no published obituaries noting his passing and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul triple homicide: Suspect arrested in Chicago by FBI task force members

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police say a 41-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested Wednesday morning in Chicago in connection to last weekend's quintuple shooting in St. Paul that left three people dead.The suspect was apprehended with the help of the FBI's Violent Crime Task Force. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.The shooting happened late Sunday afternoon on the 900 block of Case Avenue East in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. Officers arrived to the scene to find three people dead inside a home, and two others injured outside.The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office identified the three fatal victims Monday as St. Paul residents Maisha Spaulding, 44, Cory Freeman, 42, and Angelica Gonzales, 33. RELATED: 3 dead, 2 hurt in shooting on St. Paul's east sideThey are the city's 25th, 26th and 27th homicide victims of 2022. As of Monday, the two surviving victims were in stable condition.Police say officers had been called to the residence more than 17 times this year in connection to aggravated assaults and disorderly conduct.Mayor Melvin Carter released a statement after the arrest Wednesday, applauding SPPD's "diligent pursuit of those responsible for the nightmare we endured this weekend."
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Society
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
740thefan.com

Chauvin appeals for a new trial

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s attorneys have filed an appeal for a new trial. He was previously sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison for causing the death of George Floyd. His attorneys claim that pretrial news coverage and the civil unrest following Floyd’s death made it impossible for him to get a fair trial. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says the trial was fair and “one of the most thorough and transparent … in the history of this nation.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

How the police are defunding Minneapolis

Two years since George Floyd was murdered, the MPD is a fiscal disaster. In 2020, the allocation of money within city budgets—and specifically the distribution of Minneapolis’ budget—became a national concern. The slogan was Defund The Police. The idea was to take some of the $193 million...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

514 Minnesotans, including 6 cops, on Oath Keepers membership list

This from KMSP-TV, “The names of 514 Minnesotans, including six law enforcement officials, appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group, which is accused of playing a key role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The list is according to a report released Wednesday from the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism, which found hundreds of elected officials, law enforcement, military members and first responders in the U.S. are alleged members of the Oath Keepers extremist group. The report says the total number of Oath Keepers Signups in Minnesota is 514, including one elected official, six law enforcement members, three members of the military, and two first responders. The report does not name the members.”
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Investigation#Mosques#Minneapolis Police#Muslim#Fbi#The Tawfiq Muslim Center
CBS Minnesota

Violent night in Minneapolis: Multiple shootings leave 2 dead, several hurt

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police are investigating a series of separate shootings that broke out Thursday night into the overnight hours, leaving a couple people dead and multiple more injured.According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Knox and Plymouth avenues at about 8:15 p.m. on multiple reports of shots fired in the area. They arrived to find the 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, who later died from his injuries at HCMC. Houses and cars in the area were also struck by gunfire. At around the same time as the first shooting, more officers were called to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Essence

Cleveland To Pay $540K To 12 People Arrested During George Floyd Protests

Attorneys for those arrested say they will split the money equally and the city has agreed to remove the charges from their records. Attorneys for twelve people arrested after protesting in downtown Cleveland following the murder of George Floyd in 2020 will receive a $540,000 settlement from the city, the Associated Press reports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
MIX 108

Minnesota Man Shoots Himself and the Exiting Bullet Hits Nearby Woman

This is such a sad and tragic story for all those involved in the town of Wyoming, MN after a man shoots himself and the exciting stray bullet hits a nearby woman. The incident happened on September 1st around 6 PM when officers from the Wyoming Police Department were called to check out a report of a person with a gunshot wound, when they arrived they found two people had been shot, one a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound, the other a female with a less serious wound.
WYOMING, MN
mprnews.org

Minneapolis narrows contenders for next police chief to 3 outsiders

The city of Minneapolis has narrowed its field of potential police chiefs to three — all of them from out of state. Mayor Jacob Frey announced the finalists Wednesday. The police chief contenders include Elvin Carren, a former Detroit cop and chief of police in Southfield, Michigan; Charlottesville, Virginia police chief RaShall Brackney; and Brian O'Hara, a deputy mayor in Newark, New Jersey who oversees police and public safety.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

MN corrections officer pleads guilty to involvement in prison meth ring

STILLWATER, Minn. – A former Minnesota corrections officer is pleading guilty for her part in a methamphetamine distribution ring inside the Stillwater State Prison. Federal prosecutors say 24-year-old Faith Gratz admitted to using her position to smuggle meth into the high-security prison and giving the drugs to inmate Axel Kramer for distribution. Gratz also provided several cell phones to Kramer that contained text messages about their romantic relationship and drug deals. Law enforcement searched her car in April and seized a half pound of meth.
STILLWATER, MN
fox9.com

Woman shot in head outside Minneapolis smoke shop, witnesses say

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A woman was hurt after a witness said she was shot in the head outside the Loon Smoke Shop in Minneapolis on Tuesday. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to a shooting at 4:07 p.m. near Lyndale Avenue South and 25th Street West, where they found a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota’s Black marijuana users far more likely to face arrest than white ones

Black Minnesotans are nearly five times as likely to be arrested on marijuana charges as white ones, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. It’s a disparity that has persisted for years, despite data showing that Black and white residents use cannabis at similar rates. The recent statewide legalization of certain […] The post Minnesota’s Black marijuana users far more likely to face arrest than white ones appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy