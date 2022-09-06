Muslim leaders call for an FBI investigation into potential hate crime in Minneapolis

Muslim leaders in Minneapolis are calling on the FBI to investigate what they call a hate crime at one of the city’s mosques.

Security video shows a man on Sunday night tearing his way into the Tawfiq Muslim Center located off Minnehaha Avenue after the final prayers of the day.

Leaders at the mosque say the vandal caused $50,000 in damage to the center — photos taken after the incident show broken doors, busted windows, debris, and destroyed desks.

Damage done to a glass door at the Tawfiq Islamic Center. Photo credit Image courtesy of the Tawfiq Islamic Center

Jaylani Hussein with the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations shared during a press conference that he wants the FBI to investigate the incident, noting that it should be considered a hate crime.

Hussein shared that the attack has left a lasting negative impact on the Muslim community in the city.

“No one expects this type of an attack. But when it does come, the impact exists far beyond it,” Hussein said.

Abdulahi Farrah, with the Muslim coalition, also spoke, calling for a swift resolution.

Those with information on the incident are being asked to contact the Minneapolis Police Department.