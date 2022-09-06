Police investigating ‘significant collision’ in East Central

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a “significant collision” at E. 2nd Ave and S. Havana St in the East Central neighborhood.

3rd Ave, east of Havana, was blocked. Pacific and 2nd Ave at Havana was also blocked. Sprague Ave remained open to traffic.

The roads are reopening now.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.