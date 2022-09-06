Read full article on original website
Related
How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says
Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
Opinion: Narcissists Exhibit Specific Behaviors When Communicating
I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. In fact, it’s going to be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.
15 Signs of Emotional Immaturity in a Woman
We assign a lot of words to other people, particularly women. We label them as narcissists. We call them crazy. We judge their value based on their appearance, sexual behaviors, and dating history.
I’m a psychologist – here’s 5 things people with depression want you to know
A PSYCHOLOGIST has revealed five things people with depression want their friends and family to know. Depression affects around five per cent of the population, including in the UK. But over the course of a lifetime, 19 per cent of adults say they have been diagnosed at some point. It...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opinion: Certain Feelings Should Never Be Tolerated In A Healthy Relationship
I was seething with anger and hurt. It had been over a day since I had received a single text from my boyfriend. A group of friends and I were out at the bar and I had reached out asking if he wanted to meet us.Hours passed and multiple texts were ignored although I could see that they had been read.
Opinion: Common Indicators a Relationship Has Run Its Course
When we begin building a life with someone and we are in the early stages of the relationship it can feel like things are going to last forever. We tell ourselves that no matter what happens or how bad it gets, we are going to hold on to that person.
Opinion: Indicators of Experiencing A True “Soulmate”
Often when I am talking to someone in a toxic relationship they will justify their partner’s behavior by claiming that they are their “soulmate” even when they are enduring emotional and at times, physical abuse.
scitechdaily.com
Sugary Snacks Can Negatively Impact Young Children’s Cognitive Skills
Poor diet and household chaos may impair young children’s cognitive skills. According to study results from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, young children’s executive functioning—the higher order cognitive abilities that control memory, attention, and emotional control—may be negatively impacted by poor nutrition coupled with living in a chaotic home environment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
Get Comfortable With Being Uncomfortable
Humans have an evolutionary need to be challenged—to feel discomfort. That’s the main revelation of journalist Michael Easter’s The Comfort Crisis, a book about embracing discomfort to “reclaim your wild, happy, healthy self.”. Through his research, Easter discovered that living outside of our comfort zone is...
psychologytoday.com
How to Become “Lucky” in Your Career and Life
COVID has created the era of The Great Discontent, but there are no guidelines on how to best cope. A great deal of happiness and success in life is predicated upon "luck." Applying happenstance theory can help you find out how lucky you can be and prepare you to prosper from serendipity.
psychologytoday.com
Feeling Lonely Post-Pandemic?
It is normal to feel lonely or disconnected when making the shift back to face-to-face interactions. Determine what you need and want from in-person relationships, recognizing that others may feel differently from you. Consider taking a break from certain friendships and nurturing others that may be more meaningful. The COVID-19...
psychologytoday.com
Is Dieting Ruining Your Life?
A review of the long-term outcomes of calorie-restricting diets assessed whether dieting was an effective obesity treatment. Results showed that one-third to two-thirds of dieters regain more weight than they lost on their diets. There is little support that dieting leads to long-term weight loss or health benefits. While kids...
psychologytoday.com
A Better Way to Learn New Technologies
When learning new technology, instructional videos may be particularly helpful for late-life learners. Instructional videos assist learning via content overlap, attention capture, and socially relevant content. Although many prefer manuals over instructional videos when learning new technology, these videos may provide better learning overall. In the modern world, there are...
psychologytoday.com
Quiet Quitting: What Leaders Can Do to Reduce the Risk
Quiet quitting isn't about an employee not turning in a resignation letter or not showing up for work. Hard working, over-performing employees are more likely to quiet quit than the under-performers. If you're a leader, you may need to listen to what is not being said before there's no one...
psychologytoday.com
3 Key Components of Mental Wellness for Students
School-related stress is a major factor in young people's mental health. Schools, and the adults within them, are perfectly positioned to prioritize mental well-being in supportive environments. Focusing on connection, expectations, and purpose can set a foundation for youth mental wellness that helps prevent problems. Ara, a 16-year-old high school...
psychologytoday.com
Can Mindfulness Improve the Mental Health of Refugees?
Refugees experience elevated stress and distress due to the violence of war and the challenges of living in exile. There are far too few mental health professionals to meet the mental health needs of refugee communities. Mindfulness-based group interventions show great promise for lowering stress and improving mental health among...
psychologytoday.com
Self-Compassion and Adult ADHD
Adults with ADHD report higher levels of distress and lower levels of well-being, partially affected by low self-compassion. Adults with ADHD report significantly lower rates of self-compassion and higher rates of perceived criticisms. There are three core elements that comprise self-compassion that can be used to build this skill. Living...
psychologytoday.com
What Rising Temperatures Mean for Our Mental Health
As temperatures rise across the globe, researchers are tracking the mental health implications. The evidence shows warmer temperatures can lead to mental health crises. Older adults and people living in warmer climates are at a higher risk. July 2022 was one of the hottest months on record, according to the...
psychologytoday.com
3 Ways to Create Healthier Internet Boundaries
More than 60 percent of the world’s population regularly uses the internet to create, share, and consume media and knowledge. With so many of us now spending so much time online, researchers in the field of psychology have turned their focus to understanding what our internet behavior says about our true nature.
psychologytoday.com
How Nature Nurtures the Brain
Living in cities can increase one's risk of developing anxiety, depression, and schizophrenia. A new study investigated the brain processes underlying the positive effects on stress of taking a walk in a forest. The results of the study showed that a walk in the forest reduces activity in the amygdala...
Comments / 0