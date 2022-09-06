ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says

Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scientific Journal#Fitness#Physical Attractiveness
scitechdaily.com

Sugary Snacks Can Negatively Impact Young Children’s Cognitive Skills

Poor diet and household chaos may impair young children’s cognitive skills. According to study results from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, young children’s executive functioning—the higher order cognitive abilities that control memory, attention, and emotional control—may be negatively impacted by poor nutrition coupled with living in a chaotic home environment.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Get Comfortable With Being Uncomfortable

Humans have an evolutionary need to be challenged—to feel discomfort. That’s the main revelation of journalist Michael Easter’s The Comfort Crisis, a book about embracing discomfort to “reclaim your wild, happy, healthy self.”. Through his research, Easter discovered that living outside of our comfort zone is...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How to Become “Lucky” in Your Career and Life

COVID has created the era of The Great Discontent, but there are no guidelines on how to best cope. A great deal of happiness and success in life is predicated upon "luck." Applying happenstance theory can help you find out how lucky you can be and prepare you to prosper from serendipity.
LIFESTYLE
psychologytoday.com

Feeling Lonely Post-Pandemic?

It is normal to feel lonely or disconnected when making the shift back to face-to-face interactions. Determine what you need and want from in-person relationships, recognizing that others may feel differently from you. Consider taking a break from certain friendships and nurturing others that may be more meaningful. The COVID-19...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Is Dieting Ruining Your Life?

A review of the long-term outcomes of calorie-restricting diets assessed whether dieting was an effective obesity treatment. Results showed that one-third to two-thirds of dieters regain more weight than they lost on their diets. There is little support that dieting leads to long-term weight loss or health benefits. While kids...
DIETS
psychologytoday.com

A Better Way to Learn New Technologies

When learning new technology, instructional videos may be particularly helpful for late-life learners. Instructional videos assist learning via content overlap, attention capture, and socially relevant content. Although many prefer manuals over instructional videos when learning new technology, these videos may provide better learning overall. In the modern world, there are...
COMPUTERS
psychologytoday.com

Quiet Quitting: What Leaders Can Do to Reduce the Risk

Quiet quitting isn't about an employee not turning in a resignation letter or not showing up for work. Hard working, over-performing employees are more likely to quiet quit than the under-performers. If you're a leader, you may need to listen to what is not being said before there's no one...
ECONOMY
psychologytoday.com

3 Key Components of Mental Wellness for Students

School-related stress is a major factor in young people's mental health. Schools, and the adults within them, are perfectly positioned to prioritize mental well-being in supportive environments. Focusing on connection, expectations, and purpose can set a foundation for youth mental wellness that helps prevent problems. Ara, a 16-year-old high school...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Can Mindfulness Improve the Mental Health of Refugees?

Refugees experience elevated stress and distress due to the violence of war and the challenges of living in exile. There are far too few mental health professionals to meet the mental health needs of refugee communities. Mindfulness-based group interventions show great promise for lowering stress and improving mental health among...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Self-Compassion and Adult ADHD

Adults with ADHD report higher levels of distress and lower levels of well-being, partially affected by low self-compassion. Adults with ADHD report significantly lower rates of self-compassion and higher rates of perceived criticisms. There are three core elements that comprise self-compassion that can be used to build this skill. Living...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

What Rising Temperatures Mean for Our Mental Health

As temperatures rise across the globe, researchers are tracking the mental health implications. The evidence shows warmer temperatures can lead to mental health crises. Older adults and people living in warmer climates are at a higher risk. July 2022 was one of the hottest months on record, according to the...
ENVIRONMENT
psychologytoday.com

3 Ways to Create Healthier Internet Boundaries

More than 60 percent of the world’s population regularly uses the internet to create, share, and consume media and knowledge. With so many of us now spending so much time online, researchers in the field of psychology have turned their focus to understanding what our internet behavior says about our true nature.
INTERNET
psychologytoday.com

How Nature Nurtures the Brain

Living in cities can increase one's risk of developing anxiety, depression, and schizophrenia. A new study investigated the brain processes underlying the positive effects on stress of taking a walk in a forest. The results of the study showed that a walk in the forest reduces activity in the amygdala...
SCIENCE

