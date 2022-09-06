ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC12

Woman charged in Richmond hit-and-run incident

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have charged a woman in connection to a hit-and-run incident in Richmond on the Fourth of July. Around 1:43 a.m. on July 4, officers were called to the 2200 block of Ruffin Road. At the scene, police found Telesheia Brooks-Talbert on the pavement with injuries...
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Petersburg Police actively investigating shooting on Boydton Plank Road

The Petersburg Police Department is currently investigating a shooting. The shooting occurred on the 1800 block of Boydton Plank Road, near the Richmond-Petersburg intersection of I-85 and Route 460 on Tuesday, August 30. According to police, they are not looking for any suspects of the shooting, but it is still an active investigation. Anyone with information should contact officials at (804) 861-1212 or by going to p3tips.com.
rvahub.com

NBC 12 Reporting Body Recovered from the James River

One person was reported missing on Sunday evening. As of yesterday, there was no confirmation if the body found was the missing person. Richmond Fire officials said a man’s body was found Monday morning in the James River during a recovery operation. First responders were first called to the...
Virginia Business

$55M affordable housing community moves forward in Richmond

The final two phases of Brady Square, a $55 million affordable housing community in Richmond, now have financing and approvals to move forward, developer Dakota Partners announced Tuesday. The Massachusetts developer announced plans for the community in December 2021. Dakota Partners purchased a 14.4-acre parcel at 2200 Brady St. on...
