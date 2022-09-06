Read full article on original website
When could this year’s snowfall hit Virginia?
As the leaves begin to change colors and temperatures across Virginia drop, the chances of snowfall inch ever closer. We looked at Virginia's history to learn more about the commonwealth's hard-to-predict winter behavior.
This may be the source of that smoky smell near your home
"Hanover County Fire-EMS Department has received a number of calls today for service related to smoke investigations," a Hanover Fire spokesperson posted on social media.
NBC12
Woman charged in Richmond hit-and-run incident
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have charged a woman in connection to a hit-and-run incident in Richmond on the Fourth of July. Around 1:43 a.m. on July 4, officers were called to the 2200 block of Ruffin Road. At the scene, police found Telesheia Brooks-Talbert on the pavement with injuries...
Expect detours, delays in Hopewell this week
Drivers are asked to expect detours on a major road near Hopewell's waterfront this week due to utility work.
The town of Louisa will be the first in Virginia to implement the “Lights On!” program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa Police Department is the first police department in Virginia to make use of the “Lights On!” program. The program is run by a nonprofit organization of the same name, and issues vouchers to help pay up to $250 to help pay lighting repairs on vehicles.
VIDEO: Small plane sparks big concerns over Henrico homes
A low-flying plane raised anxiety levels among some neighbors in the Wyndham Forest community on Wednesday.
Former head of controversial Petersburg landfill behind bars
For several years, the landfill was the center of controversy about the smell it produced. Within several years, the landfill grew.
Passengers stuck on Amtrak train for hours following deadly crash in Charles City County
Passengers were reportedly kept on a train for hours after a deadly crash involving a vehicle on the railroad tracks near the Roxbury Road and Barnetts Road intersection in Charles City County Wednesday evening.
Woman shot in mall parking lot, Chesterfield Police investigating
Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in a mall parking lot and resulted in one woman being injured.
Richmond Taco Festival canceled due to permit issues
The organizers of the festival posted on Facebook on Wednesday, Sept. 7, announcing that the event, which was supposed to be held on Sept. 10 and 11 at The Drive Shack in Goochland, will no longer be taking place.
Investigation into alleged Virginia deer poacher reveals multiple wildlife violations
An investigation into an alleged deer poacher in Westmoreland County led to the discovery of more than 35 wildlife violations during the 2021-2022 hunting season.
Crash on I-95 North in Richmond causing delays
A crash on Interstate 95 northbound is causing delays in the city of Richmond.
Petersburg Police actively investigating shooting on Boydton Plank Road
The Petersburg Police Department is currently investigating a shooting. The shooting occurred on the 1800 block of Boydton Plank Road, near the Richmond-Petersburg intersection of I-85 and Route 460 on Tuesday, August 30. According to police, they are not looking for any suspects of the shooting, but it is still an active investigation. Anyone with information should contact officials at (804) 861-1212 or by going to p3tips.com.
NBC 12 Reporting Body Recovered from the James River
One person was reported missing on Sunday evening. As of yesterday, there was no confirmation if the body found was the missing person. Richmond Fire officials said a man’s body was found Monday morning in the James River during a recovery operation. First responders were first called to the...
Henrico Christmas Mother program opens 2022 applications next month
Christmas is closer than it appears, and qualifying Henrico families can submit their applications to participate in the annual Henrico Christmas Mother program starting next month.
Richmond clinic hopes to save lives with transgender self-defense kits
After noticing an increase in violence against the transgender community, one Richmond clinic is stepping in to help.
Suspects caught on security cameras breaking into cars in Richmond neighborhood
A family is warning their neighbors after a group of people were caught on a security camera stealing items out of cars in a Richmond neighborhood this week.
Jamestown-Scotland Ferry starts fall/winter/spring schedule Sept. 12
The JSF has been operating on its summer schedule since May 27 and will continue to offer this schedule through September 12, later than its previously announced date of September 5.
$55M affordable housing community moves forward in Richmond
The final two phases of Brady Square, a $55 million affordable housing community in Richmond, now have financing and approvals to move forward, developer Dakota Partners announced Tuesday. The Massachusetts developer announced plans for the community in December 2021. Dakota Partners purchased a 14.4-acre parcel at 2200 Brady St. on...
Runaway horse taken ‘into custody’ after blocking I-64 traffic in Virginia, photo shows
A missing horse was found stalling traffic on an interstate in Virginia, police said. Mia, a horse who escaped from a farm at the beginning of September, was on the run for two days before the law caught up to her on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County, police said in a Tweet on Sept. 3.
