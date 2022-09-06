The Petersburg Police Department is currently investigating a shooting. The shooting occurred on the 1800 block of Boydton Plank Road, near the Richmond-Petersburg intersection of I-85 and Route 460 on Tuesday, August 30. According to police, they are not looking for any suspects of the shooting, but it is still an active investigation. Anyone with information should contact officials at (804) 861-1212 or by going to p3tips.com.

PETERSBURG, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO