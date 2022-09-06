Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's the time of year stink bugs start making their way into homesJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
This is my New Favorite Drink Located in this Schaumburg coffee ShopChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
WNYT
Indiana abortion ban challenged under religious freedom law
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Opponents of Indiana’s abortion ban set to take effect next week filed a lawsuit Thursday arguing it would violate a state religious-freedom law that Republican lawmakers approved in 2015. The lawsuit follows another one filed last week also challenging the abortion ban that the GOP-dominated...
WNYT
Prosecutor named to probe GOP candidate for Michigan AG Matthew DePerno, others about effort to access voting machines
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutor named to probe GOP candidate for Michigan AG Matthew DePerno, others about effort to access voting machines. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WNYT
Transgender beneficiaries sue Florida over Medicaid limit
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Until this month, Medicaid paid for August Dekker’s testosterone treatments which allowed the transgender man from Florida’s Gulf Coast to feel like he was living in his own skin. But now he is scrambling to figure out how to pay for future treatments since Florida last month started restricting Medicaid insurance coverage for gender affirming care for transgender people.
WNYT
Nashville: No license plate readers in imposing abortion ban
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Law enforcement in Nashville will be prohibited from using license plate readers to enforce Tennessee’s anti-abortion laws, city council members decided. The move comes after Tennessee, which is politically controlled by Republicans, enacted one of the strictest abortion bans in the U.S. last month....
WNYT
New Mexico bars commissioner from office for insurrection
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state district court judge has disqualified county commissioner and Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin from holding public office for engaging in insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. State District Court Judge Francis Mathew issued a ruling Tuesday...
WNYT
Claiming innocence, Alabama death row inmate seeks new trial
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Toforest Johnson, 49, has spent half his life on Alabama’s death row for the murder of a sheriff’s deputy, a killing he says he did not commit. Johnson’s attorneys asked the Alabama Supreme Court on Friday to “right a grievous wrong” and grant him a new trial. The filing is the latest effort in a case that has seen former judges, prosecutors and the local district attorney join in calls to reexamine the 1998 conviction and death sentence.
WNYT
Michigan man suffers punctured arms in Alaska bear mauling
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Michigan man suffered serious puncture wounds to his arms during a bear mauling in Alaska, but he was able to stop the attack using pepper spray on the grizzly, officials said Wednesday. Nicholas Kuperus, 33, was able to contact Alaska State Troopers via a...
WNYT
Former defense attorney gets 6 months for bribery scheme
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former defense attorney has been sentenced to six months in federal prison for a bribery scheme involving a former state attorney in north Florida. Ernest Maloney Page IV, 46, of Madison, was sentenced Tuesday in Jacksonville federal court, according to court records. He pleaded...
WNYT
California sheriff’s deputy a suspect in double slaying
DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they are seeking a Northern California sheriff’s deputy the in connection with the slaying of two people early Wednesday morning. He remained at-large hours after the bloodshed. Law enforcement officials say they are searching for Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the...
WNYT
Sisters who survived Holocaust die days apart in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two sisters who survived the Holocaust as girls and moved to the United States afterward died just days apart in their adopted home of Alabama. The Alabama Holocaust Education Center said Ruth Scheuer Siegler died Saturday at the age of 95. Her sister, Ilse Scheuer Nathan, died 10 days earlier at the age of 98.
WNYT
Hochul: Masks now optional in mass transit, shelters, etc.
Masks are now optional on New York state mass transit, and in shelters, correctional facilities and detention centers. Gov. Hochul made the announcement on Wednesday, citing new CDC guidance. In a COVID briefing on Friday, Hochul says the current COVID average in the state is 17.89 cases per 100,000 people...
WNYT
Body recovered after float plane crash identified
SEATTLE (AP) — A body recovered near the site of a floatplane crash in the waters of Washington state’s Puget Sound has been identified as Gabby Hanna, a 29-year-old Seattle attorney. The Island County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday that the recovered body was Hanna and that her family...
WNYT
Water supply problem continues after flooding in Georgia
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Officials continued to scramble Tuesday to restore water service in parts of a northwest Georgia county after flash flooding Sunday submerged pumps and flooded buildings. Chattooga County officials said water for 8,000 customers in Summerville, Menlo and surrounding areas would remain out of service through...
WNYT
Chick-fil-A coming to North Greenbush
The Capital Region could soon see another Chick-fil-A popping up. The chain plans to build a restaurant on Route 4 in North Greenbush. The location is expected to open sometime in the late fall or winter. Another location is under construction in Clifton Park.
