Essex, MD

Man charged with first-degree murder in Essex homicide incident from 2020

By Demetrius Dillard
The Avenue News
The Avenue News
 3 days ago
A Laurel man was convicted of multiple offenses following the conclusion of a Baltimore County Police Department investigation that stemmed from a homicide in Essex nearly two years ago, announced the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office on Aug. 30.

Keonta Adrian Skipwith, 20, was convicted by a Baltimore County Circuit Court jury of first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and firearm offenses, officials said. Judge Sherrie Bailey presided over the trial, and the case was prosecuted by Michael Fuller and Erin Anello. Skipwith faces the possibility of a life sentence, authorities said.

