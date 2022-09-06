ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Fall preview: Is it, maybe, back to normal at the movies?

By Jake Coyle
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d3lvg_0hkZJDc700

NEW YORK — For the first time in three years, the fall movie industrial complex is lurching back into high gear. Festival red carpets are rolled out. Oscar campaigns are primed. Long-awaited blockbusters, like "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Avatar: The Way of Water," are poised for big box office.

But after the tumult of the pandemic, can the fall movie season just go back to way it was? Many are hoping it can. After two springtime editions, the Academy Awards have returned to a more traditional early March date.

Some movies, too, are trying to recapture a before-times spirit. At the Toronto Film Festival in September, Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," has booked the same theater "Knives Out" premiered to a packed house almost exactly three years ago.

"Seems like yesterday," Johnson says, laughing. "OK, a few things have happened."

After an all-but-wiped-out 2000 autumn and a 2021 season hobbled by the delta and omicron COVID-19 variants, this fall could, maybe, just maybe be something more like the normal annual cultural revival that happens every fall, when most of the year's best movies arrive.

"We're all, I think, just trying to will it into existence as at least some version of what we knew before," says Johnson. "As with everything, you kind of just have to dive into the pool and see what the water's like. I'm really hoping that at least the illusion of normalcy holds. I guess that's all normalcy is."

But "Glass Onion," which stars Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc in a new mystery, is also a reminder of how much has changed. After "Knives Out" was a box-office hit for Lionsgate, grossing $311 million worldwide for Lionsgate, Netflix shelled out $450 million to snap up the rights to two sequels. And while there were discussions about a larger theatrical release for "Glass Onion," a more modest rollout in theaters is expected before the films lands Dec. 23 on Netflix.

The balance between theatrical and streaming remains unsettled. But after a summer box-office revival and an evolving outlook for streaming by Wall Street, theatrical moviegoing — with its billions in annual ticket sales and cultural footprint -- is looking pretty good. For the first time in years, moviegoing has a strong wind at its back. Or at least it did until an especially slow August sapped momentum due largely to a dearth of new wide releases.

Say John Fithian, president of the National Association of Theater Owners: "Moviegoers are back in pre-pandemic numbers, it's just we still need more movies."

That will be less of an issue as the fall season ramps up. "Wakanda Forever" (Nov. 11) and "The Way of the Water" (Dec. 16) may each vie with the summer smash "Top Gun: Maverick" ($1.36 billion worldwide and still counting) for the year's top film.

Among the most anticipated films coming are Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical "The Fabelmans" (Nov. 23); "Blonde" (Sept. 16), starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe; Todd Fields' "TÁR" (Oct. 7), with Cate Blanchett; Sam Mendes' "Empire of Light" (Dec. 9); Chinonye Chukwu's Emmett Till saga "Till" (Oct. 14). Also coming are superhero films ("Black Adam," Oct. 21, starring Dwayne Johnson), kids movies ("Lyle Lyle Crocodile," Oct. 7), horror flicks ("Halloween Ends," Oct. 14) rom-coms ("Ticket to Paradise," Oct. 21, with Julia Roberts and George Clooney).

But if much of the fall movie season is about restoring what was lost the last few years, for some upcoming movies, change is the point. "Woman King" (Sept. 16), directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and starring Viola Davis, is muscular fact-based epic about a West African army of female warriors. To Prince-Bythewood, the filmmaker of "Love and Basketball" and "The Old Guard," "Woman King" represents "the chance to reframe what it means to be female and feminine."

"I don't think we have ever seen a movie like this before. So much of our history has been hidden or ignored or erased," says Bythewood. "'Braveheart,' 'Gladiator,' 'Last of the Mohicans.' I love those movies. Now, here was our chance to tell our story in this genre."

"Bros" (Sept. 30), too, is something different. The film, starring and co-written by "Billy on the Street" comedian Billy Eichner, is the first gay rom-com by a major studio (Universal). All of its principal cast members are LGBTQ.

"It's a historic movie in many ways," says Eichner. "That's not something we thought about when we were first developing it. Nobody sits down and says, 'Let's write a historic movie.' We said, 'Let's make a hilarious movie.'"

Olivia Wilde's buzzed-about "Don't Worry Darling," starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as a married couple living in a 1950s-style suburban nightmare-slash-male fantasy, approaches some similar themes through a science-fiction lens.

"I want to make something that is just really entertaining and fun and interesting, but actually is my way of provoking conversations about real issues like body autonomy," says Wilde. "I didn't know it would be as timely as it is right now. Never in my wildest nightmares did I believe Roe would have been overturned right before the release of this film."

Other movie production timelines seem to exist almost apart from our earthly reality. James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of the Water" will debut 13 years after 2009's "Avatar" (still the highest grossing film ever), a follow-up originally scheduled for release in 2014.

Measuring the change in the movie industry is even harder when it comes to the span between "Avatar" installments. When the first "Avatar" was in theaters, 3-D was being billed (again) as the future. Barack Obama was in the first year of his first term. Netflix was renting DVDs by mail.

"A lot has changed but a lot hasn't," says producer Jon Landau. "One of the things that has not changed is: Why do people turn to entertainment today? Just like they did when the first 'Avatar' was released, they do it to escape, to escape the world in which we live."

Contributing: AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Wistful film fanatics rue the abandoned movies they never got to see

Ever since Warner Bros. Discovery pulled the plug on Batgirl, fans have been diving deep into cinema history to see if there were any other high-profile and costly productions that were tossed onto the scrapheap when they were so agonizingly close to reaching the finish line. Leslie Grace’s scrapped debut...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Netflix Reveals Spooky Fall Lineup of Shows, Movies

September is here, as well as pumpkin spice lattes, Spirit Halloween stores, and release dates for spooky shows and movies. Netflix released their fall lineup for all things scary and creepy. One of the most anticipated shows for this spooky season is Tim Burton’s spinoff from The Addams Family, Wednesday....
MOVIES
IndieWire

15 Movies That Might Sell Big at TIFF 2022

The Toronto International Film Festival isn’t as well-known for dealmaking as Sundance, and the clamor around Oscar-friendly titles tends to dominate, but buyers attending the festival always have a lot of possibilities to dig through. Many of the roughly 200 feature films screening the the biggest fall festival arrive without distribution. In the past, TIFF has yielded plenty of big deals, including some that impact awards season, such as Neon’s $6 million 2017 pickup of “I, Tonya” that resulted in a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Allison Janney and Sony Pictures Classics’ 2014 acquisition of “Still Alice” that ultimately landed Julianne...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Billy Eichner
Person
Jon Landau
Person
Rian Johnson
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Sam Mendes
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
Olivia Wilde
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
Thrillist

Here's How You Can Get $3 Movie Tickets This Saturday

There's nothing better than getting lost in a film. Just ask the patron saint of movie-going experiences, Nicole Kidman. This weekend cinephiles across the U.S. will get a chance to hear the prestigious actress recite her famous AMC monologue for just $3. Oh, and you can stay for the movie too.
MOVIES
Apartment Therapy

You Can Get Paid $1,300 To Watch Stephen King Movies

To celebrate its third-ever Stephen King movie marathon this fall, Dish has created every horror spooky season expert’s dream job. The satellite TV network is offering one lucky winner $1,300 to watch 13 iconic King adaptations. According to USDish.com, “The ideal candidate has to be detail-oriented enough to track...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Love And Basketball#Vie#At The Movies#The Academy Awards
Variety

‘Goodnight Mommy’ Trailer: Naomi Watts Plays a Terrifying, Bandaged Mother in Horror Remake

Naomi Watts stars as an unsettling mother whose face is wrapped in bandages in the official trailer for Matt Sobel’s “Goodnight Mommy.” A remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name, the horror movie follows two twin brothers, played by real-life twins Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, who visit their mother after her recent reconstructive surgery. However, it quickly becomes clear something isn’t right with her. Additional cast members for “Goodnight Mommy” include Jeremy Bobb, Crystal Lucas-Perry and Peter Hermann. Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala wrote and directed the original 2014 film, which followed the same plot and was the Austrian entry...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

Halloween Ends: New Look at Michael Myers Released

There are a number of iconic elements about the Halloween franchise, one of which is the eerie mask of Michael Myers, with a new photo from Halloween Ends offering a new look at the unsettling disguise. Over more than 40 years, Myers' mask has earned various tweaks to its design, and while that mask has often appeared a stark white, the current narrative embraces all of the damages and deterioration it has undergone since 1978. With four years having passed in the narrative since its last appearance in Halloween Kills, the mask appears more decayed than when we last saw it. Halloween Ends hits theaters and Peacock on October 14th.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Adapting Stephen King's Cell: John Cusack Rounds Out His King Trilogy With 2016’s Phone-Centric Apocalypse

Horror is a genre that has a tendency to move in waves, and fans will remember that prior to the crazes for vampires and found footage movies in the late 2000s and early 2010s, zombies were the big “it” thing. On the big screen, Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later put a new spin on the classic monsters when it was released in 2002, and its success led to a resurrection in Hollywood that gave us Zack Snyder’s remake of Dawn Of The Dead, the return of George A. Romero’s Living Dead franchise (including 2005’s Land Of The Dead, 2007’s Diary Of The Dead, and 2009’s Survival Of The Dead), and the Walking Dead television series.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘Wall-E’ Is the First Disney Movie in the Criterion Collection

The Criterion Collection has been one of the leaders in high-end home video since 1984. Over those 35+ years, they’ve released hundreds of movies on laserdisc, DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K, covering every conceivable genre, style, and international cinema. But Criterion has never released a movie from Disney or Pixar before.
MOVIES
Collider

'Pinocchio': Live-Action Cast Praise Animated Classic in New Featurette

With Disney+ Day in full swing, and Disney's live-action Pinocchio remake debuting on the streaming platform, a brand-new featurette has been released, which features a deeper insight into the new film as they remind viewers about honoring the roots of the animated classic. The featurette features prominent actors from the...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Lost horror fans name the non-horror movies that terrified them

For those of you old enough to remember, there was a certain spell of time where an animated children’s film had a good to fair chance of including one or three scenes that would go on to form the basis of many a child’s nightmares for the better part of their young life; Dumbo‘s wine-induced hallucination sequence comes to mind, as does the entire runtime of The Secret of NIMH.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Pinocchio (2022) review: more like Pinocchi-oh no

Pinocchio (2022), like many of the live-action Disney movies, is a difficult movie to review. You have to balance the nostalgia you feel toward the original animated movie with the understanding that these new films aren’t really made for me. They’re made for a new generation, to get them hooked on Disney movies the same way we were growing up.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Barbarian’ Review: A Gleefully Gonzo Horror Flick

If you were a young woman arriving late at night to a rental home in a horribly rundown neighborhood and it turns out to be already occupied by another renter, would you stay there anyway? Add to that the fact the other tenant is played by Bill Skarsgard, aka the demonic clown Pennywise in the two Stephen King It films, and you’d think that the heroine would run for the hills. But then you wouldn’t have a horror film. Especially one as supremely gonzo as Zach Cregger’s solo feature debut, which pulls out all the stops to drive its audiences...
MOVIES
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy