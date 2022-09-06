Packer fans in 13 Wisconsin counties can’t always watch the game. A bill aims to change that.

WASHINGTON (WKBT) — Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin re-introduced a bill that she says would ensure everyone in the state would be able to watch the Green Bay Packers.

Dubbed the “Go Pack Go Act,” the bill would require cable, satellite and other video providers to provide their Wisconsin subscribers with access to programming from the broadcast television stations in a Wisconsin media market.

Thirteen counties in Wisconsin, particularly along the borders, are assigned to out-of-state television markets that do not always air broadcasts of Packer games, a statement from Baldwin’s office said.

The bill would affect the following counties:

Douglas

Bayfield

Ashland

Iron

Sawyer

Burnett

Washburn

Polk

Barron

St. Croix

Dunn

Pierce

Florence

Roughly 415,000 people live in the counties Baldwin identified.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.