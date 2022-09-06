ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packer fans in 13 Wisconsin counties can’t always watch the game. A bill aims to change that.

By Rayos Syndication User
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON (WKBT) — Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin re-introduced a bill that she says would ensure everyone in the state would be able to watch the Green Bay Packers.

Dubbed the “Go Pack Go Act,” the bill would require cable, satellite and other video providers to provide their Wisconsin subscribers with access to programming from the broadcast television stations in a Wisconsin media market.

Thirteen counties in Wisconsin, particularly along the borders, are assigned to out-of-state television markets that do not always air broadcasts of Packer games, a statement from Baldwin’s office said.

The bill would affect the following counties:

  • Douglas
  • Bayfield
  • Ashland
  • Iron
  • Sawyer
  • Burnett
  • Washburn
  • Polk
  • Barron
  • St. Croix
  • Dunn
  • Pierce
  • Florence

Roughly 415,000 people live in the counties Baldwin identified.

