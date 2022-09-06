Arkansas College Football Player Collapses Suddenly, Dies At 21

Arkadelphia, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A college football player in Arkansas attending Ouachita Baptist University reportedly suddenly collapsed on September 4th and died a short time later. He was only 21 years old.

The official account of Ouachita Baptist University shared a message on Twitter Sunday, the school announced the grievous news that Clark Yarbrough had tragically passed away. No other details about the cause of his death have been released.

A message on the school’s website stated that after the player suddenly collapsed, immediate emergency assistance was provided by the school followed by emergency responders. He was then transported Baptist Health Medical Center in Arkadelphia where he was pronounced dead.

Per the university’s message: “Clark was an exemplary student – academically, athletically, and spiritually,” said Dr. Rickey Rogers, vice president for student development at Ouachita. “He held strongly to his Christian faith, and it was evident in the way he lived his life and led his fellow students.”

In the wake of Yarbrough’s passing, Ouachita Baptist University has scheduled two opportunities on campus for staff from Counseling Services and Campus Ministries to be available to the Ouachita community.

A gathering was held Monday at 8:30 p.m. in Berry Chapel to provide a time for prayer and support; the Chapel will be open again with Counseling Services and Campus Ministries staff in attendance on Tuesday at 11 a.m. and through the noon hour as needed.