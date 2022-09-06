One of Charleston’s Best Food Trucks – The Immortal Lobster. An opportunity to own one of Charleston, SC’s most recognizable and established food trucks. Start making money the first day of ownership. The sale includes all aspects of the business; both hard and intangible assets. Hard assets to include 2 branded and outfitted DHEC approved trailers, a Ford F-250 Super Duty truck, generators, current commissary lease, cooking and refrigeration equipment, etc. Intangible assets to include email account, website, social media accounts with over 10k combined followers, and all future events/contracts that have already been booked including an invite to Charleston’s Food Truck Rodeo. We currently receive 10-15 email requests per week from local businesses, neighborhoods, and private events both here in Charleston and surrounding states.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO