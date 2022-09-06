ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

charlestondaily.net

For Sale: The Immortal Lobster Food Truck – $120,000

One of Charleston’s Best Food Trucks – The Immortal Lobster. An opportunity to own one of Charleston, SC’s most recognizable and established food trucks. Start making money the first day of ownership. The sale includes all aspects of the business; both hard and intangible assets. Hard assets to include 2 branded and outfitted DHEC approved trailers, a Ford F-250 Super Duty truck, generators, current commissary lease, cooking and refrigeration equipment, etc. Intangible assets to include email account, website, social media accounts with over 10k combined followers, and all future events/contracts that have already been booked including an invite to Charleston’s Food Truck Rodeo. We currently receive 10-15 email requests per week from local businesses, neighborhoods, and private events both here in Charleston and surrounding states.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Pawleys Island food venture to open in shuttered Mount Pleasant restaurant site

A new food venture is in the works for a darkened dining venue in Mount Pleasant. The owners of Get Carried Away Southern Market in Pawleys Island and the well-known Palmetto Cheese pimento cheese brand plan to open an outpost about 70 miles down the coast at 644 Coleman Blvd. It's taking the former site of Wild Wing Café in Moultrie Plaza Shopping Center. The restaurant closed in 2018 after 22 years.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

James Island boater found dead in apparent drowning was 9/11 first responder

Pete Perrine loved to be out on the water. For his 44th birthday last month, the James Island resident gifted himself a white Pair Boat. Perrine's Labor Day plans were to go fishing with a friend. He could not wait for the trip, and talked incessantly about the new rods and reels he had purchased, his wife, Elizabeth, said.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Longtime Charleston-area hardware store to relocate after nearly $6M land deal

The land under a longtime hardware store near Goose Creek is now under new ownership, and the owners of the retail business plan to relocate up the street. The roughly 15-acre tract where Westbury Hardware is at 888 College Park Road recently changed hands for $5.925 million to an affiliate of real estate investment and development firm RCB Development of Charleston. The previous owner was JKW Properties LLC.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Tanker hits Naval Weapons Station pier in Cooper River

GOOSE CREEK — An oil and chemical tanker hit a pier along the Cooper River at the Naval Weapons Station on Labor Day, but Coast Guard officials say none of its cargo tanks were damaged. A man who had been fishing on the concrete pier, known as Wharf Bravo,...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews repair small gas leak on James Island

UPDATE: The gas leak has been fixed. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a small gas leak on James Island. Dominion Energy crews are on scene off Signal Point Road working to correct the issue. Both the Charleston Police and Charleston Fire Departments are assisting. Traffic is not affected at this time, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Winning $100K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One lucky lottery player has won $100,000 on a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in the Charleston area. The South Carolina Education Lottery said Tuesday the winning ticket, which matched all five numbers drawn on September 5, was purchased at a Circle K store at 320 Meeting Street. Palmetto Cash 5 […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Officials respond to oil spill at Folly Beach Pier

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — U.S. Coast Guard officials say the Charleston sector is investigating an oil spill at the Folly Beach Pier Wednesday morning. Officials say the source of the leak was a ruptured hydraulic line on a vibratory pile hammer. According to the Coast Guard, three to...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
holycitysinner.com

Commentary: Full of Rage

South Carolina, I used to be so in love with you. When I moved here in 2014 from New York (for weather purposes, not political purposes, mind), I was beyond excited. I had fallen in love with Charleston, the Lowcountry, the beaches, the people. I felt so at home in a community that seemed diverse and friendly. Charleston became home very quickly.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Breeze Airways adds nonstop service from Charleston to Las Vegas

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Breeze Airways announced a new route on Wednesday that will connect Lowcountry travelers with the world’s entertainment capital. Starting Nov. 3, Breeze Airways will operate twice-weekly roundtrips between Charleston International Airport and Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport on Thursdays and Sundays. The route is now on sale for $99 one […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

City of Charleston announces modified garbage pickup schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- City of Charleston garbage and trash collection services will be delayed one day this week in observance of Labor Day. The following areas will be on a one-day delay: Daniel Island Cainhoy West Ashley outside I-526 Johns Island The Peninsula West Ashley inside I-526 James Island For example, residents who have their […]
CHARLESTON, SC

