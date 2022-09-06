Read full article on original website
For Sale: The Immortal Lobster Food Truck – $120,000
One of Charleston’s Best Food Trucks – The Immortal Lobster. An opportunity to own one of Charleston, SC’s most recognizable and established food trucks. Start making money the first day of ownership. The sale includes all aspects of the business; both hard and intangible assets. Hard assets to include 2 branded and outfitted DHEC approved trailers, a Ford F-250 Super Duty truck, generators, current commissary lease, cooking and refrigeration equipment, etc. Intangible assets to include email account, website, social media accounts with over 10k combined followers, and all future events/contracts that have already been booked including an invite to Charleston’s Food Truck Rodeo. We currently receive 10-15 email requests per week from local businesses, neighborhoods, and private events both here in Charleston and surrounding states.
Yelp reviewers just ranked this Charleston, South Carolina restaurant number 6 in the country
Japanese Spicy Fried Chicken at Jackrabbit FillyCj A. on Yelp. The sixth-best restaurant in the country according to Yelp reviews has its roots in hard times. As is written on the eatery's website: "In 2014, Shuai and Corrie Wang moved to Charleston, SC from Brooklyn, NY under the impression they had jobs. They did not."
The Post and Courier
Pawleys Island food venture to open in shuttered Mount Pleasant restaurant site
A new food venture is in the works for a darkened dining venue in Mount Pleasant. The owners of Get Carried Away Southern Market in Pawleys Island and the well-known Palmetto Cheese pimento cheese brand plan to open an outpost about 70 miles down the coast at 644 Coleman Blvd. It's taking the former site of Wild Wing Café in Moultrie Plaza Shopping Center. The restaurant closed in 2018 after 22 years.
This Is The Best Fall Festival In South Carolina
Taste of Home found the best seasonal festivals around the country, including this annual event in South Carolina.
The Post and Courier
James Island boater found dead in apparent drowning was 9/11 first responder
Pete Perrine loved to be out on the water. For his 44th birthday last month, the James Island resident gifted himself a white Pair Boat. Perrine's Labor Day plans were to go fishing with a friend. He could not wait for the trip, and talked incessantly about the new rods and reels he had purchased, his wife, Elizabeth, said.
Video shows golf cart theft from Mount Pleasant neighborhood
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is investigating a golf cart theft from the I’On community. Inspector Don Calabrese tells News 2 that 10 golf carts have been stolen in the town so far this year, seven of which were unsecured. The latest theft happened on September 7, according to […]
This South Carolina City Was Named The Best Place To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best cities around the country to retire, including this South Carolina town which was snagged the top spot.
The Post and Courier
Longtime Charleston-area hardware store to relocate after nearly $6M land deal
The land under a longtime hardware store near Goose Creek is now under new ownership, and the owners of the retail business plan to relocate up the street. The roughly 15-acre tract where Westbury Hardware is at 888 College Park Road recently changed hands for $5.925 million to an affiliate of real estate investment and development firm RCB Development of Charleston. The previous owner was JKW Properties LLC.
abcnews4.com
Resident at Bradley Square apartments claims management won't help in times of need
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Residents claim that despite the popularity, staff is not very helpful at Bradley Square in North Charleston. Ashley Washington- a resident and mother of six- experienced the frustration after noticing something was off one night last week. “I see there are shavings near the...
The Post and Courier
Tanker hits Naval Weapons Station pier in Cooper River
GOOSE CREEK — An oil and chemical tanker hit a pier along the Cooper River at the Naval Weapons Station on Labor Day, but Coast Guard officials say none of its cargo tanks were damaged. A man who had been fishing on the concrete pier, known as Wharf Bravo,...
Crews repair small gas leak on James Island
UPDATE: The gas leak has been fixed. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a small gas leak on James Island. Dominion Energy crews are on scene off Signal Point Road working to correct the issue. Both the Charleston Police and Charleston Fire Departments are assisting. Traffic is not affected at this time, […]
WJCL
South Carolina Boat Fire: Child, 3 adults injured, taken to hospital
A child and three adults were injured Monday when a boat caught fire in South Carolina. Crews said they were called about 2 p.m. to the Johnny Causey boat ramp under the Highway 17 ICW Bridge in North Charleston. Fire officials said when they arrived, they found one boat in...
Winning $100K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One lucky lottery player has won $100,000 on a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in the Charleston area. The South Carolina Education Lottery said Tuesday the winning ticket, which matched all five numbers drawn on September 5, was purchased at a Circle K store at 320 Meeting Street. Palmetto Cash 5 […]
abcnews4.com
35 years, no answers: Goose Creek PD reopens 'Joe the Barber' cold case
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Thirty-five years ago, Josefino Bugarin, aka Joe the Barber, was murdered at his Goose Creek barbershop. Now, the Goose Creek Police Department is reopening the case, and is already finding new leads that could help them solve this decades-old cold case. For Joyce Cauthan,...
abcnews4.com
Officials respond to oil spill at Folly Beach Pier
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — U.S. Coast Guard officials say the Charleston sector is investigating an oil spill at the Folly Beach Pier Wednesday morning. Officials say the source of the leak was a ruptured hydraulic line on a vibratory pile hammer. According to the Coast Guard, three to...
holycitysinner.com
Commentary: Full of Rage
South Carolina, I used to be so in love with you. When I moved here in 2014 from New York (for weather purposes, not political purposes, mind), I was beyond excited. I had fallen in love with Charleston, the Lowcountry, the beaches, the people. I felt so at home in a community that seemed diverse and friendly. Charleston became home very quickly.
WIS-TV
City of North Charleston sued for crash during high-speed police chase
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of North Charleston is facing a new lawsuit that alleges a North Charleston Police Officer got into a high-speed chase with a suspect that ended in a dangerous crash and seriously injured a different driver on the road. The lawsuit, filed Sept. 2,...
Breeze Airways adds nonstop service from Charleston to Las Vegas
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Breeze Airways announced a new route on Wednesday that will connect Lowcountry travelers with the world’s entertainment capital. Starting Nov. 3, Breeze Airways will operate twice-weekly roundtrips between Charleston International Airport and Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport on Thursdays and Sundays. The route is now on sale for $99 one […]
City of Charleston announces modified garbage pickup schedule
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- City of Charleston garbage and trash collection services will be delayed one day this week in observance of Labor Day. The following areas will be on a one-day delay: Daniel Island Cainhoy West Ashley outside I-526 Johns Island The Peninsula West Ashley inside I-526 James Island For example, residents who have their […]
abcnews4.com
USPS to hold job fair in multiple locations throughout the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — With the holiday season around the corner, the Postal service is holding multiple job fairs in the Lowcountry. The Postal Service is looking to fill seasonal, part-time and full-time positions. Pay will range from $18.92 an hour to $19.50 an hour on a bi-weekly basis.
