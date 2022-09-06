The Woodstock Planning Board has scheduled a September 29 public hearing for an application from Verizon Wireless to upgrade equipment for 5G service on the town-owned tower. The introduction of 5G wireless service in town has sparked controversy from many who have complained about ill health effects from the next-generation technology. But, as has been pointed out numerous times before, municipalities are barred by federal law from considering health factors in their deliberations whether to grant a permit for wireless communications equipment. And if the equipment does not change the footprint of the tower and complies with zoning, it must be permitted within a “60-day shot clock” dictated by the Federal Communications Commission.

WOODSTOCK, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO