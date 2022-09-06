ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hudsonvalleyone.com

Susan Basch

Susan Elizabeth Raymond Basch passed away at home on September 1st , 2022, in the arms of her husband, Eli. During the last nearly three years, Susan has courageously and graciously received treatment for cancer. Susan was born on August 26, 1952, at Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck, New Jersey....
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Walter Borenstein

Walter Borenstein, 95, of Heritage Village in Southbury, CT, passed away peacefully at the River Glen Health Care Center in Southbury on Friday September 2, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Audrey Borenstein, who passed away in 2021. Walter was born on March 31,...
SOUTHBURY, CT
hudsonvalleyone.com

Remembering 9/11 in New Paltz

A September 11 memorial ceremony will be held on Sunday, September 11 at 8:30 a.m. at the New Paltz Fire Department, located at the corner of Henry W. Dubois Drive and North Putt Corners Road. Gather to remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001 and honor our fire, rescue...
NEW PALTZ, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Music director at Saugerties United Methodist Church retires

After more than 30 years of service to the Saugerties United Methodist Church as music director, Matthew Jones is retiring. Jones’s musical calling started with the flute in the fourth grade in the Rondout Valley School District. He added piano and keyboard in the seventh grade. Originally pursuing a career in support for the theater at SUNY Purchase and at Ulster County Community College, Jones eventually focused on music. He performed several times on the pipe organ at concerts at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston.
SAUGERTIES, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, NY
City
Paris, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Obituaries
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
City
New Paltz, NY
State
Florida State
hudsonvalleyone.com

“Making Woodstock Home: Artist William H. Arlt” on display in Woodstock

The exhibition, “Making Woodstock Home: Artist William Arlt” will be on display from September 10 through October 30 at the Historical Society of Woodstock, located at 20 Comeau Drive. The exhibit features the life and work of an early-20th-century Woodstock artist whose descendants reside in the village to this day. An opening reception will be held on Friday, September 9 at 7 p.m. The Historical Society of Woodstock is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
WOODSTOCK, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Sept 7 – Sept 13

Sands of time. Joe Mangrum “Sand Paintings: Meta Feedback” at Art Society of Kingston, 97 Broadway, Kingston. Opens Saturday, September 3, 1-6 p.m. with a Zoom presentation at 4 p.m. Show continues through September 25, 6 p.m. Artist talk in galleries, September 24, 7 p.m. For more information, call 845-338-0333. Email ask@askforarts.org or go to: https://www.joemangrum.com/artnews/spotlight-joe-mangrum-sand-paintings-meta-feedback/09/01/2022/
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Civil rights complaint filed against SUNY New Paltz

As students come back on campus at SUNY New Paltz, two young women are fearful. Last semester, they say, they were harassed and vilified on social media. They became too afraid to attend their classes. One left for home before the school year ended. They’re back, but they’re scared they won’t be safe during their senior year at the university.
NEW PALTZ, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

New Paltz man rescues wild mustangs for adoption

Since he was a young boy, learning to ride horses and train them at his parents’ 100-acre horse farm in Accord, Michael Kefer had always dreamed of working with wild mustangs. “I first learned to ride horses when I was five years old, and when I was 14 I started training them,” says Kefer, who now, at 50, rescues and adopts out mustangs from his horse farm off Springtown Road in New Paltz.
NEW PALTZ, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Einstein
hudsonvalleyone.com

Verizon looks to upgrade to 5G in Woodstock

The Woodstock Planning Board has scheduled a September 29 public hearing for an application from Verizon Wireless to upgrade equipment for 5G service on the town-owned tower. The introduction of 5G wireless service in town has sparked controversy from many who have complained about ill health effects from the next-generation technology. But, as has been pointed out numerous times before, municipalities are barred by federal law from considering health factors in their deliberations whether to grant a permit for wireless communications equipment. And if the equipment does not change the footprint of the tower and complies with zoning, it must be permitted within a “60-day shot clock” dictated by the Federal Communications Commission.
WOODSTOCK, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

The Democratic standard-bearer won’t be chosen by popular vote

Though the August primaries are behind us now and Ulster County executive Pat Ryan will soon be ascending to the United States Congress before his term as county executive runs out, rank-and-file Democratic Party voters need not inconvenience themselves by deciding on a party candidate to replace him. The Ulster County Democratic Committee will do that for them. A nominating convention on September 17 will decide.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Boys & Girls Club to offer after-school program at elementary schools

One week before the start of the 2022-23 school year, the Saugerties Central School District’s (SCSD) Board of Education held a special meeting to deal with a few last minute items. The meeting, held on Tuesday, August 30, was brief, particularly the open session. In addition to approving one...
SAUGERTIES, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakwood University#Gardening#Vassar College#University Of Michigan#Mi#Richardson High School#Tx#Chinese#University Of Kansas And#Time Magazine#The Stonewall Rebellion

Comments / 0

Community Policy