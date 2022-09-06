Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
Related
hudsonvalleyone.com
Susan Basch
Susan Elizabeth Raymond Basch passed away at home on September 1st , 2022, in the arms of her husband, Eli. During the last nearly three years, Susan has courageously and graciously received treatment for cancer. Susan was born on August 26, 1952, at Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck, New Jersey....
hudsonvalleyone.com
Walter Borenstein
Walter Borenstein, 95, of Heritage Village in Southbury, CT, passed away peacefully at the River Glen Health Care Center in Southbury on Friday September 2, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Audrey Borenstein, who passed away in 2021. Walter was born on March 31,...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Remembering 9/11 in New Paltz
A September 11 memorial ceremony will be held on Sunday, September 11 at 8:30 a.m. at the New Paltz Fire Department, located at the corner of Henry W. Dubois Drive and North Putt Corners Road. Gather to remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001 and honor our fire, rescue...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Music director at Saugerties United Methodist Church retires
After more than 30 years of service to the Saugerties United Methodist Church as music director, Matthew Jones is retiring. Jones’s musical calling started with the flute in the fourth grade in the Rondout Valley School District. He added piano and keyboard in the seventh grade. Originally pursuing a career in support for the theater at SUNY Purchase and at Ulster County Community College, Jones eventually focused on music. He performed several times on the pipe organ at concerts at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hudsonvalleyone.com
“Making Woodstock Home: Artist William H. Arlt” on display in Woodstock
The exhibition, “Making Woodstock Home: Artist William Arlt” will be on display from September 10 through October 30 at the Historical Society of Woodstock, located at 20 Comeau Drive. The exhibit features the life and work of an early-20th-century Woodstock artist whose descendants reside in the village to this day. An opening reception will be held on Friday, September 9 at 7 p.m. The Historical Society of Woodstock is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
hudsonvalleyone.com
10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Sept 7 – Sept 13
Sands of time. Joe Mangrum “Sand Paintings: Meta Feedback” at Art Society of Kingston, 97 Broadway, Kingston. Opens Saturday, September 3, 1-6 p.m. with a Zoom presentation at 4 p.m. Show continues through September 25, 6 p.m. Artist talk in galleries, September 24, 7 p.m. For more information, call 845-338-0333. Email ask@askforarts.org or go to: https://www.joemangrum.com/artnews/spotlight-joe-mangrum-sand-paintings-meta-feedback/09/01/2022/
hudsonvalleyone.com
Civil rights complaint filed against SUNY New Paltz
As students come back on campus at SUNY New Paltz, two young women are fearful. Last semester, they say, they were harassed and vilified on social media. They became too afraid to attend their classes. One left for home before the school year ended. They’re back, but they’re scared they won’t be safe during their senior year at the university.
hudsonvalleyone.com
New Paltz man rescues wild mustangs for adoption
Since he was a young boy, learning to ride horses and train them at his parents’ 100-acre horse farm in Accord, Michael Kefer had always dreamed of working with wild mustangs. “I first learned to ride horses when I was five years old, and when I was 14 I started training them,” says Kefer, who now, at 50, rescues and adopts out mustangs from his horse farm off Springtown Road in New Paltz.
RELATED PEOPLE
hudsonvalleyone.com
Verizon looks to upgrade to 5G in Woodstock
The Woodstock Planning Board has scheduled a September 29 public hearing for an application from Verizon Wireless to upgrade equipment for 5G service on the town-owned tower. The introduction of 5G wireless service in town has sparked controversy from many who have complained about ill health effects from the next-generation technology. But, as has been pointed out numerous times before, municipalities are barred by federal law from considering health factors in their deliberations whether to grant a permit for wireless communications equipment. And if the equipment does not change the footprint of the tower and complies with zoning, it must be permitted within a “60-day shot clock” dictated by the Federal Communications Commission.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Kingston bus driver shortage shocks stranded students and parents hours before first day of school
Less than 15 hours before the first day of school was to begin, Kingston High School shocked students and parents by announcing nine bus routes would not be in operation for pick up or drop off due to a bus driver shortage. In a post to Facebook, high school officials...
hudsonvalleyone.com
The Democratic standard-bearer won’t be chosen by popular vote
Though the August primaries are behind us now and Ulster County executive Pat Ryan will soon be ascending to the United States Congress before his term as county executive runs out, rank-and-file Democratic Party voters need not inconvenience themselves by deciding on a party candidate to replace him. The Ulster County Democratic Committee will do that for them. A nominating convention on September 17 will decide.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Boys & Girls Club to offer after-school program at elementary schools
One week before the start of the 2022-23 school year, the Saugerties Central School District’s (SCSD) Board of Education held a special meeting to deal with a few last minute items. The meeting, held on Tuesday, August 30, was brief, particularly the open session. In addition to approving one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hudsonvalleyone.com
Saugerties driver charged with aggravated DUI after crashing into utility pole
Responding to a report of a vehicle crashing into a house on September 5 at 10:23pm, Saugerties Police reported discovering a 2003 Jeep that had “left the roadway, struck a utility pole, then veered off the pole, coming to rest against a private residence.”. The driver, according to a...
Comments / 0