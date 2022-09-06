ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

MLive.com

West Michigan native surprised with WMU football scholarship

KALAMAZOO, MI – The lack of scholarship didn’t deter Holland native Blake Bosma from pursuing college football at Western Michigan University, and it didn’t stop him from putting in the same amount of work as his full-ride teammates. Now, the redshirt freshman has emerged as the Broncos’...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Grand Rapids Week 3 predictions: Will the surprise teams keep winning?

It has been a great start to the season for a handful of Grand Rapids area teams that haven’t had much success in recent years. West Ottawa, Wayland and Calvin Christian went a combined 1-26 last year, but after Week 3, all three teams are 2-0. Meanwhile, Union has a chance to do something it hasn’t done since 1998.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Kalamazoo-area high school football power rankings after Week 2

KALAMAZOO, MI – There’s still a lot of football left in Michigan’s 2022 high school season, but after two weeks, certain teams are starting to establish themselves as district, regional and even state championship contenders. The Kalamazoo area features several squads with championship aspirations, and five local...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Muskegon native Ra’eese Aleem scores 10-round sweep of Mike Plania at FS1 event

If there were any doubts as to whether boxing phenom Ra’eese Aleem belonged in the junior featherweight title picture, they were swept away Sunday night. The Muskegon native showcased a powerful left hook, effective right-handed jabs from distance and an incredible pace in unanimous decision win over Mike Plania in their televised bout on FS1 from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Western Michigan vs. Ball State prediction, odds and upcoming schedule: Saturday, 9/10

College Football Week 2 kicks off Friday night with two different matchups, but the bulk of this week’s games will take place on Saturday. The Western Michigan Broncos started their season with a tough loss to Michigan State, but we predicted that would be the case in our win total preview for the Broncos. They have quickly turned their sights to this week’s matchup against the Ball State Cardinals, which will be on the road. Let’s dive into our experts’ Western Michigan vs. Ball State prediction and explain why they think the Broncos can win big.
KALAMAZOO, MI
100.5 The River

This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan

Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
MICHIGAN STATE
jack1065.com

Zeeland man wins $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Zeeland man has won $25,000 a year for life playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky for Life game. 55-year-old Scott Snyder matched the five numbers drawn on August 7 – 07-12-31-37-44 – to win $25,000 a year for life. He bought...
ZEELAND, MI
MLive.com

Michigan's Best Local Eats: Ty's Joint

Maple syrup gets poured on top of chicken and waffles on Wednesday, Sep. 7, 2022, at 1301 Portage St. in Kalamazoo. There are three different waffle options at Ty’s Joint, plain, strawberry shortcake, and peach cobbler.Get Photo. 5 / 15. MIchigan’s Best Local Eats: Ty’s Joint. Tyrone...
KALAMAZOO, MI
UPMATTERS

Cedar Point to retire Top Thrill Dragster

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Cedar Point has announced that Top Thrill Dragster, one of the amusement park’s most popular rides, will be retired. The park made the announcement Tuesday with minimal details, saying ownership would share more information in the future. “After 19 seasons in operation with...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

