WTIP
Minnesota DNR shares changes to upcoming deer hunting season
The fall season is a welcomed time of year for many. Minnesota deer hunters will soon don camo and blaze orange as they head into the woods for the 2022 hunting season. However, before they do, there are a few changes to make a note of for the upcoming deer hunting season.
WTIP
Cook County forum to focus on solutions to local housing crunch
The Cook County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) is hosting a housing summit tonight (Sept. 8) as community members, invested organizations, developers, and others continue to navigate the complexities of the local housing crunch. The housing summit will take place in the commissioners’ room inside the Cook County Courthouse in...
